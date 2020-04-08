An old man walks into the dining room, he looks left, then right, and looks at his old wife and says: “You read my damned mind all the time; what the hell did I come in here for?”
We all have momentary lapses of forgetfulness; better known by us riff-raff as brain farts.
It not only affects the elderly, it also affects people at closing time. I’m only making light of a serious problem to bring levity to something that could really use an understanding smile.
Matters concerning brain matter should matter to you. Just because you walk into a room and “zone out” is no reason to think that you’re going nuts – you were just born that way – absolutely anyone can lose their attention from time to time.
Have you ever heard of the absentminded professor, who couldn’t find the glasses he was wearing? I believe it to be an actual syndrome that I suffer from too.
I’m not a professor, but as a writer I find that I tend to lose focus, drift, daydream – then snap – I find myself back in the real world wondering what I missed.
The mind is a terrible thing to waste, but sometimes people have no choice when it comes to controlling their own mind.
The way I imagine it, mental illness, would be like looking out at the world, while imprisoned in a glass bubble. Unable to scream loud enough to express your yearnings, your desires, and the frustration of trying to make others understand your dilemma.
If you’re worried about standing in front of the fridge wondering what the hell — consider how lucky you are to only have an occasional synapse misfire.
However, if you’re standing in front of the fridge wondering why am I so cold, and where the hell is my underwear? You may need more than underwear to solve your problems.
A man’s mind is the most powerful computer known to womankind. Just like your computer can get infected with a bug, so too can your mind become slow and easily hacked into with a malicious spywear-like racism.
Not everyone can be an intellectual quick wit and as sharp as a tack. Just like not all computers are created equal; although they can be upgraded and so too can you.
Learning becomes a thirst, once satisfied, only leads to you seeking another happy ending. Speaking of happy endings; education is mankind’s salvation.
We can make a difference by passing along our tricks of the trade to others. If you see a better way of doing a task or reaching an objective,
I feel it’s your duty as a Canadian to help.
Lack of compassion and empathy is a serious and dangerous mental condition. We all know of a person among our family or friends who is what Archie Bunker called a “meat-head” (dead from the neck up).
We Natives have an old saying. Walk a mile in moccasins before you can say: “Me like’um these new moccasins.”
Understanding another person, is the act of learning, and learning leads to happy endings, and who doesn’t like a happy ending?
Keep in mind (pun), that you, and only you can self-monitor the state of mind you’re living in. If you have feelings or thoughts that worry you — talk to someone — and put on some damned underwear.
Here is a mind game: Do you remember which room the old man walked into?
