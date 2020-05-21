Student deserves to graduate too
Dear Editor:
Re: Student drops textbooks, puts on scrubs to join fight against COVID-19 (Courier, May 8).
I understand that Dr. Ngam Nguyen Lyle is a master of data science student at UBCO, but as a qualified and experienced medical doctor, took five weeks off from her studies to volunteer at Kelowna General Hospital, where she worked in the emergency department – and other important departments.
There she relieved other medical personnel who’d worked almost non-stop since the COVID-19 crisis became known and patients with symptoms were brought into the hospital for care and treatment.
As a result of her missing five weeks of her studies, she is not able to graduate with the rest of her class.
Given how highly qualified she is and having devoted so much time to the benefit, not only of patients, but to the other medical professionals at Kelowna General, it seems to me that the least UBC Okanagan should do is to allow her to graduate with her classmates.
Surely, if there is a concern that she did not complete the course of studies, the university authorities would have sufficient confidence in her integrity and commitment to the medical profession to know that she would finish the course studies in her own time, after graduation.
She deserves nothing less.
Robert Mason, Kelowna
Gas in Kelowna unfairly pricey
Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.
I live in Kelowna and I feel it necessary to bring to your attention a serious situation.
I am contacting you because I believe you introduced a law to stop profiteering from essential goods during these desperate times.
I have researched gasoline prices across B.C.
The national average for gasoline is 86.9 cents per litre. (Interesting.)
Gas in Vancouver averages 91.9, with all the transit taxes included.
The highest price in B.C., according to gas buddy is 100.4.
Gas in Kelowna today is 105.9/litre.
Your government tried to explain to us hard working taxpayers why B.C. has the highest gas prices in country. The oil industry made you all look like fools. A few complicated, but empty and lame excuses and this issue floated away like a fart in the wind.
You have to prove your worth to the people of B.C. because we all believe politicians of B.C. don’t care.
Here is your chance redeem yourself and apply your new law to these independent gas station owners. One hundred gas stations fined $2,000 brings in $200,000.
Everyone in this province is boiling over inside when we are still paying over a dollar a litre for gas when at the same time a barrel of crude has dropped off a cliff. Today crude is at $23.70 per barrel. This natural resource belongs to the citizens of Canada, not a select few.
By the way, gas in Edmonton, Alta., is 72.9 cents per litre. Explain that.
Mick Bell, Kelowna
Oil’s death is exaggerated
Dear Editor:
The federal Green Party’s Elizabeth May says “…Oil is dead… do not spend a dime on support for it…”
Well Elizabeth, take off your shoes, take off your clothes, park your bike, throw away your phone, recycle your computer, stop shopping in grocery stores, stop taking transit, sell your electric car and the gasoline one too – and, yes, do not ever again get in the government jet that whisks you from Victoria to Ottawa. Oh, and stop eating too, as the tractors in the fields use oil as well.
Everything we touch or use that comes from one kilometre away likely has been made with machinery that uses oil products or has oil products in it, including all the solar panels, all the wind generators, all the hydro-electric power stations; they all use oil and many parts are made from polymers made from oil. Will those things be with us long after this generation depart this earth – yes!
Please send back to Alberta the $600 billion equalization payments that fueled a lot of the social programs and infrastructure the rest of Canada enjoyed for the past 40 years; that would eliminate a lot of today’s cash crunch and unemployment.
Please Elizabeth, either apologize to all Canadians – specifically to all 750,000 workers in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, the Maritimes and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the Territories who work in or live off of supplying the oil industry – or do the honourable thing and resign from Parliament.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Snail mail tax fail amid COVID-19
Dear Editor:
Perhaps I am a dinosaur, but I have been using our mail system to file my income tax return since 1969, and until now I have had no reason to change my preferred method. This year, however, is my first experience with filing a tax return during a pandemic.
My return was mailed near the end of March, and last week, once six weeks had gone by with no response, I called the Canada Revenue Agency to ask about my refund. After an hour of being on hold, I was finally connected with an agent who
informed me their records indicated my
return has not been received.
Upon telling the agent that I submitted my return back in March, she asked me how I had filed. I told her I mailed it in
using the envelope provided with my tax package.
“Oh,” the agent replied. “That might explain why we do not have your
return marked as being received.”
There was a lot more to our conversation, to be sure, but the crux of the matter came down to one simple fact: the physical location I mailed my return to was closed due to the pandemic.
If my return was delivered to that facility, then it would remain untouched until the office was reopened, so it was impossible for the agent to confirm whether or not my return was physically received; nor could she provide a time frame for when I might expect my return to be processed, assuming of course that Canada Post had indeed delivered it.
I make every effort to keep abreast of what is going on, by reading the daily newspaper and watching the news on TV every single day, so I was aware that the tax-filing deadline had been extended until the end of May.
To my knowledge, however, nothing was ever mentioned in the news about any tax-processing centres being closed, even though I must admit it does make perfect sense considering the social distancing requirements.
Just the same, it would have been nice to know about any taxation centre closures before I mailed my return. So for anyone still planning on mailing their tax return, I suggest they consider submitting it online instead.
In hindsight, I certainly wish that I had.
David Korinetz, Penticton
The Beatles had better vocalists
Dear Editor:
James Miller’s column in Saturday’s Okanagan Weekend overlooked one significant difference between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
The Beatles were very good singers. They could have dispensed with their instruments and sung a capella and it would still have been musical.
The Stones had very good material, but Mick Jagger doesn’t sing; he yells. If you eliminated the instrumental and vocal backing from the band, it would sound
terrible.
Brian Butler, Penticton
Please be polite to retail workers
Dear Editor:
I work at a large retail home improvement store. During the past month and a half, we have seen a huge increase in customer traffic in our store. Many people are polite and grateful for the fact that we are there, but there has been an increase in the number of unpleasant, abusive incidents toward us. I understand that people are frightened and frustrated; but, gentle customer, before you take out your anger and frustration on the employees right in front of you, please consider the following:
Retail employees work long, difficult hours on their feet, often trying to help multiple customers at the same time.
Most retail employees would also rather be home gardening or doing home renovations, but we do not qualify for any kind of subsidy or paid leave.
Store-level employees are not responsible for the policies mandated by companies/government.
This situation is unprecedented … we are all flying by the seat of our pants and doing the best we can.
We are human beings and want the same respect and care that you want. We don’t get any extra pay for taking abuse.
Craig Bugden, Sooke, B.C.