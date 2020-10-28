Dear Editor: It was Small Business Week in Canada last week, and if there was ever a time to consider purchasing from a local business, it’s now. We are six-plus months into the pandemic and many of us are still partially locked down — or bracing for a second-wave. I owned and operated two ladies retail clothing stores from 1990 to 2008. That fact has made me a “shop local-er” for life.
My niece recently asked for a gift card to a big box store for her birthday. I instead, took a drive downtown and purchased an assortment of goodies from five local stores.
I bought lip gloss, soap, a book, fancy laundry detergent, cheese twists and a chocolate chip cookie.
Did I spend more than I would have at a chain store? I’m not sure I could compare the items. Shopping local is a choice. In April, I — like many others — started to venture out into our neighbourhoods to see what the world was like “now.” It was frightening to see Pandosy or Bernard devoid of cars or people. One of the local businesses that was still open was a local bakery, with reduced hours and staff and clients lined up outside, all wearing masks, six feet apart. When my turn came, and I stepped into that bakery, I was surrounded by enough warmth to fog my glasses, and with smells and sounds that made me hungry and happy.
I swear, I almost cried. I called a couple of other local shops, and left a message asking if I could give them my Visa number over the phone to purchase a gift card. Every store owner called me back, and we talked about the COVID situation. We asked about family members, discussed the stock situation and if and when a store visit would be possible. It was if I had been transported back in time to Kelowna in the 1960s, and the conversation made me feel connected, appreciated, and useful.
For the previous six weeks, I had felt useless, scared and alone. These women in business. These merchants. These suppliers of life-giving bread had saved me. Now it’s time to save them.
Don’t shop local out of obligation. Shop local to save downtown Kelowna, and downtown Calgary, and downtown Saskatoon. These business owners are in this with us.