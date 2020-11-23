The official community plan to 2030, which serves to regulate land use in the City of Kelowna was developed at a cost of more than $1 million in 2011 (with subsequent updates).
For every plot of land, there is an assigned zoning code which specifies the basic acceptable use, such as commercial, industrial, residential, multi-residential and apartments. It further specifies what percentage of a given piece of property can be covered by a structure, how high it may be, etc. Any purchaser of a lot that wishes to develop it can easily look up these zoning restrictions.
If, in the opinion of the developer, those restrictions would not permit an economically viable project, he or she has three options: sell the property, seek to have it rezoned or persuade the city to permit variances from the OCP that would result in a viable structure.
Seeking to rezone property is by no means a certainty and may take several years to accomplish. In the meantime, the owner must pay the appropriate taxes on the land.
Applying for development approvals that depend on permitted variances as to density and/or height is another — and usually more successful — approach. The planning department decides whether or not the variance is acceptable, then they make their recommendation to council.
The staff recommendation rarely specifies reasons why the variances should be accepted nor does it make any comment, other than that provided by the developer’s architect, as to the compatibility with and/or sensitivity of the project design to the surrounding neighbourhood.
Consider one project that was recently approved by council, a nine-storey seniors’ residence proposed for the southeast corner of Lakeshore and KLO roads.
For the project to proceed, council had to approve a height variance since the current zoning limit is four storeys.
A note from the planning department said this project represents “the first major redevelopment in this section of the Pandosy-Lakeshore streets.”
Further, staff noted that they are tracking “other potential developments that will convert this auto-centric area into a mixed-use pedestrian environment creating more visual coherence over the coming decade.”
This for a development about 250 meters from a major mall.
Because of the variance request, the public was allowed to offer comment to council when the project came before them on Nov. 17. There was one little stumbling block for concerned citizens: the matter only came before council after all other business has been dealt with and after 10 p.m. when most of the public had left for home.
I have to hand it to the city manager for his willingness to help developers to avoid having to adhere to the constraints in the official community plan and zoning bylaws.
Remember, this is not an unusual case. At least 10 other projects located along the Pandosy-Lakeshore road corridor are asking for or have been granted significant variances on both height and density that, cumulatively, will have significant community impacts and public costs.
Questions that need to be asked of mayor and council include the following:
— Why was it worthwhile to spend more than $1 million on developing a OCP to which, from its adoption, variances have been routinely granted?
— Will the next official community plan for 2040 cost the same or a greater amount and be as apparently irrelevant as the current OCP
— Why, when the city grants variances which assure the developer a profit, does the city then pay more than the minimum 1% required by the province to provide new roads, parks, sewage and water services required by new projects? Why isn’t the developer assigned all such expenses above the minimum 1% of such costs?
— If the development project is classified as a rental property, it pays no city taxes for 10 years and can then be converted to a condominium and sold as market housing. Why does the city not receive at least 50% of the capital gain?
Answering these questions might bring about a serious review of the role of a revised OCP for 2040 to bring about a balance between its private sector benefits and its taxpayer costs.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.