Courts have standards to follow in deciding which cases matter and which ones don’t

“Moot” is commonly used to mean “hypothetical.”
Whether a case is legally “moot” may, depending on the case, require some analysis.
In the 1980s case of Borowski v. Canada (Attorney General), Joseph Borowski sought court orders striking down laws that permitted abortions when a woman’s life or health was in danger.
He alleged that abortions violated the rights of the fetus under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Supreme Court of Canada granted leave (permission) to hear his case in September, 1987.
However, in January, 1988, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in R. v. Morgentaler (No. 2). It struck down the Criminal Code’s abortion provisions. They constituted a “profound interference with a woman’s body” and thus an unjustified violation of women’s Charter rights.
The court was then faced with Borowski’s case. In Borowski, the court defined mootness as: “an aspect of a general policy or practice that a court may decline to decide a case which raises merely a hypothetical or abstract question.
“The general principle applies when the decision of the court will not have the effect of resolving some controversy which affects or may affect the rights of the parties.
“If the decision of the court will have no practical effect on such rights, the court will decline to decide the case.
“This essential ingredient must be present not only when the action or proceeding is commenced but at the time when the court is called upon to reach a decision. … (when) no present live controversy exists which affects the rights of the parties, the case is said to be moot.”
It then specified a two-step analysis for courts to follow when faced with an argument that it should not hear a case because it is moot:
“1. Has “the required tangible and concrete dispute” disappeared and have the issues become academic? Is there no longer a “live controversy” between the parties? Has the “sub-stratum, the raison d’être, of the litigation disappeared?
“2. If the answer to the first question is yes, the court must decide if the circumstances warrant it exercising its discretion to hear the case anyway. It discussed examples where that may be so.”
Fifteen years later, the court heard R. v. Smith. The accused, who was convicted of murder, died before his appeal was heard.
The court refined the second step of the analysis to be whether special circumstances exist that make it “in the interests of justice” to hear the case.
It set out some factors to be considered. The factors are set out in the version of this article posted at inspirelaw.ca/publications/.
In the end, the court in Smith decided that special circumstances did not exist. So, the case went no further.
A 2019 case, R. v. Poulin, also involved an accused who died before his appeal was heard. Unlike in Smith, the Supreme Court of Canada proceeded to hear Poulin. This was in part because the case involved important Charter questions.
Mootness was alleged in another 2019 case,
R. v. Thanabalasingham. This immigration case involved an individual who was already deported. The Supreme Court of Canada held that the mere fact of deportation, even to a country with which Canada has no extradition treaty, does not render a case moot.
The “underlying basis for the criminal proceedings has not disappeared and there remains a live controversy even if the accused’s return to Canada is unlikely.” It proceeded to hear the case.
Sometimes a party tries to argue that a case is moot when there is no basis for this argument. When this argument is credibly made, the individual case must be assessed to determine first whether it is moot, and second, if it is, whether special circumstances require it to be heard anyway.
