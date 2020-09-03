We are now entering month 7 since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Canada, and with many of the government’s pandemic recovery programs coming close to their end, I’ve been finding more people, businesses and industry associations reaching out again to our office with their concerns. This has been further exacerbated due to our economy not yet rebounding back to pre-pandemic levels.
Compared to earlier in the pandemic, I’ve seen many groups put time and effort into coming up with well thought out recommendations and ideas for their industry and re-starting our economy.
That being said, I am speaking with many small businesses who have been able to “get by” over the last six months, but are concerned with the slower winter months approaching. We must have a comprehensive economic recovery plan so businesses can plan and invest to keep themselves sustainable and give their employees certainty.
The government announced applications for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) will be extended from Aug. 31 to Oct. 31. They stated they are working with financial institutions to make CEBA available to those with qualifying payroll or non-deferrable expenses that have so far been unable to apply due to not operating from a business account. The process business owners have to go through to apply has not yet been defined, but keep an eye out if this change will be beneficial to you.
It was back in April the Official Opposition proposed making it easier to access the CEBA by removing the business account requirement and expanding the eligibility criteria to include revenue decline.
I have heard of many flaws in the application process and know of business owners waiting extended periods of time to find out if they have been approved, even though they understand they meet all the requirements.
This is one of the issues I’ve heard a lot about from small business owners from a number of industries — that they were not applicable for CEBA for no reason other than the type of bank account they have. I questioned the Minister responsible for Small Business early this spring, and at the time she was unaware of the issue. I am glad to hear the government will finally be addressing this.
The government also announced the Business Credit Availability Program is extending through June 2021. This program is administered through Export Development Canada and Business Development Bank. I’ve heard nothing but frustration from local business owners about this program with the rules the federal government put in place and the onerous process they have go through to apply.
Another point of frustration I hear regarding government programs is with the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) for small business owners. The Conservative Opposition wrote again to the Minister responsible for Small Business on Aug. 31 underscoring the need for easing the requirements for CECRA and to simplify the process.
We also asked her to provide clear timelines for when businesses with personal banking accounts will finally be able to apply for CEBA. It is imperative that small business owners have certainty, so they know how to budget and plan.
Stay safe and be sure to reach out if you have any thoughts on federal government programs, on economic recovery, or if you need assistance with any federal programs.
Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country. Phone: 250-470-5075. Email: tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca.