‘Pariah’ letter was definitely worth reading
Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing the letter, “Jesus comfortable as a ‘pariah,’” from Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel in the Sept. 2 issue.
It was most refreshing to read something as well written as this in these days of political correctness.
As someone just returning to the world of print, I commend your bravery.
Please keep it up.
Brian R. Hanson, West Kelowna
Wonder Boy not up to the job of PM
Dear Editor:
In 2015, Canadians elected someone into power whom some called “Wonder Boy.”
Justin Trudeau promised Canadians “sunny ways.” this was going to be wondrous indeed!
But a few years on, more than some Canadians wondered what actually was being done. But they carried on, patiently waiting for the wonderful things to happen —they didn’t.
So now, many more Canadians wonder what has he been doing and watch in wonderment while he spends all our taxpayers’ money and then closes down our Parliament; and if he will ever be seen for what he is — not up to the job as our prime minister.
Marjorie M. Montgomery, Penticton