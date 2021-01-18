BC benefit bureaucratic nightmare
Dear Editor:
What on earth is going on at BC Recovery Benefit program? I applied online Dec 22 providing all info requested. At no time were supporting documents requested.
On Jan 7, I received email with confirmation number. TV advised us that system overwhelmed, please be patient. Well that patience is being stretched.
I received another email from Recovery program requesting all kinds of documents — copy of Canadian passport or driver’s licence (I already gave them that info), plus all copies of 2019 tax assessment notice.
I must also send two pieces of identity bills like electric or bank statement. When I asked questions they did not answer. Instead I got another email requesting a lesser amount of documents. Really?
One friend received benefit within two weeks without any problem. Another friend has also been requested for supporting documents.
I have a record of six emails so far, trying to determine exactly what the province wants. I know what I want — my money, not the government’s. Just send it the way it was promised at the start of this program.
Elvi Vetland, Kelowna
Developers get break on infrastructure
Dear Editor:
I’m concerned over the continued increase of underfunded infrastructure development taking place in Kelowna, while the mayor and a number of councillors are putting the cost of servicing these developments on the backs of taxpayers.
Kelowna is currently carrying an infrastructure deficit of over $400 million in needed municipal improvements, caused partially by the city’s lack of requiring developers to pay sufficient development cost charges. It’s difficult to believe that at the same time they’re giving some developers a 10-year tax holiday on construction of apartment projects, the unfunded costs of the infrastructure, required by these new buildings, will have to be paid for by taxpayers
Since Colin Basran became mayor of Kelowna, including the expected tax increase this year, taxes on our homes have gone up over 30%. Why are developers are getting huge tax breaks while we’re facing tax hikes.
For example, in 2019 council gave developers a year to get development projects approved so they could avoid having to pay a parks development charge of $6,500 on each and every unit they build.
Why a year’s holiday, when Kelowna needs new parks and renovations to existing ones, now?
The next mayor and council will have the unenviable task of foisting these costs on taxpayers, for the next 10 years, or carrying a huge deficit, whose carrying charges alone will escalate as the economy and interest rates return to normal. Kelowna is one of the fastest growing centres in Western Canada and we don’t need to use taxpayer dollars to buy builders influence to build and develop here.
The fact that we seem to be offering incentives for them to build, seems to be the antithesis, of the reality of the Okanagan.
It would appear that we need a complete overhaul at City Hall in either mindset or occupants. You choose.
Chuck Liebrock, Kelowna
City doesn’t need to make special deals
Dear Editor:
I was interested to read the front-page article by Ron Seymour on Saturday about a proposed 46-storey tower for Bertram Street called “2020.”
The current height limit for the site is 12 storeys and the developer would like an additional 34 storeys. The proposal includes 10 floors of rental apartments that the applicant suggests would provide affordable living indefinitely. It is also suggested the rental apartments would be attractive to the working poor including those who work downtown.
Unless the applicant hands over ownership of those units to a housing society (not very likely), the rents will follow the market upwards. If you have a job serving coffee in downtown Kelowna you probably don’t expect to rent a unit in a concrete highrise there. You will probably look for cheaper accommodation further out and catch the bus downtown.
The applicant’s agent (New Town Planning) is quoted as saying that the extra height is required to make it feasible to build. In Vancouver, extra height is not given for free, it is negotiated and is based on contributions the developer gives to the city.
The resulting amenity contributions there run into tens of millions of dollars every year. That money goes to provide services the new residents need; the alternative is to ask the existing residents to pay through increased taxes.
If Kelowna was desperate to start a growth cycle in the downtown area, then special deals would be justified. But right now Kelowna has a large number of highrises under construction. There is no need to give any special deals to new proposals. Indeed we should be looking for developers to fund the additional parks and facilities that will be needed.
The Mission Group is building some beautiful buildings downtown with apartments that sell for up to a million dollars. To my knowledge, they did not suggest that they were going to help the working poor. The suggestion that “2020” will do that, stretches the credibility of the proposal.
Eric Hall, Kelowna
New Year’s tax cut helps seniors
Dear Editor:
Canadians are ringing-in the New Year with another tax reduction from the federal government —they can now earn more before paying any federal income tax. It’s another important step forward for the middle class and those working hard to join it — and for seniors’ financial security.
When the Liberal government’s increases to the Basic Personal Amount are fully implemented in 2023, 4.3 million seniors will benefit, including 465,000 whose federal income tax will be reduced to zero. Every year, singles will save close to $300 and couples nearly $600.
These savings will help seniors with everyday expenses.
It’s part of the Liberal government delivering on their plan to make life more affordable for seniors. That work started in 2016, when our new government passed the Middle Class Tax Cut. This saved affected Canadians an average of $330 a year for singles and $540 a year for couples.
Our government is committed to improving public pensions. We reversed the previous Conservative government’s increase to the age of eligibility for Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement, restoring it to 65 years from 67 years.
To help low-income seniors, we increased the GIS by $947. And to help those low-income working seniors keep more of their benefits, we increased the GIS earnings exemption so they can earn up to $5,000 without any reduction in benefits and get a partial exemption for their next $10,000 in income.
To help seniors with extra expenses during the pandemic, we made one-time payments in April through the GST credit and July through OAS. Together, they are worth over $1,500 for a low-income couple. We worked with provinces and territories to increase the Canada Pension Plan’s maximum yearly benefit for future retirees by about 50%.
Our policies are showing results: 25% fewer seniors live in poverty than when we took office in 2015.
As seniors age, they are more likely to outlive their savings, have disabilities, be unable to work and be widowed. To help address these pressures, the Liberal government has reaffirmed our commitment to increasing Old Age Security by 10% once a senior turns 75.
Taken together, these measures are making a real difference in seniors’ financial security.
Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government
Letter writer gets to live another day thanks to KGH
A great big thank you to the ambulance crew and Cardiac Care Unit and cardiologists at Kelowna General Hospital last week.
What amazing people. I get to live another day. We are so fortunate to have these professionals right here in Kelowna. Thank you again for all your care.
Gerry Chambers, Kelowna