WE inspired this person to make world better place
Dear Editor:
Growing up, I had always had a passion for giving back to my community. Whether it was through volunteering at a hospital, local events or raising money for the food bank, I was always there.
It wasn’t until Grade 8 that I had the lifetime opportunity to attend We Day in Vancouver.
I remember walking in feeling super excited to see and listen to the Kielburger brothers, and leaders like Jesse Jackson, Kofi Annan and Martin Luther King III and even youth leaders like Hannah Alper and Molly Burke.
I had the opportunity to meet with other youth leaders in our school district and even across our province.
Everyone was there for one common goal: to become a better leader and to give back to the community. I remember coming back from this conference feeling empowered to make a difference in my school and in my community.
Our leadership class often attended workshops with WE facilitators, we raised money to build a school in Central America to help young girls receive the education that they deserved.
Every time, I attended We Day, it sparked my passion to empower young girls and women and to help them reach their potential to the fullest.
It even helped me pursue my passion for international development.
When I heard that the We Charity is shutting down their Canadian operations, I was upset. I am upset at the fact that the money that was supposed to go to We Charity for the Canada Student Service Grant won’t be distributed to youth who could have gained tonnes of new experience and skills set with We Charity.
This money could have also helped students who were heading back to school during this unprecedented time who are unsure what their semester looks like. It’s extremely unfortunate that Opposition went out of their way to demonize this great organization solely for partisan purposes.
Amarit Brar, Kelowna
More needs to be considered than developer’s profit
Dear Editor:
On this smoky Sunday morning, I read Carol Millar’s letter entitled, Park-like setting under threat from developers. It occurred to me that you must be aware that we are no longer in a world where it is business as usual.
A pandemic, struggling economies, profound environmental degradation, unravelling societies all signal a need to reimagine a way forward.
Having purchased a beautiful property, which apparently provided an adequate income for previous owners and houses more than 200 people, it strikes me that Kerkhoff Developments is in a position to consider what the new way forward might be.
Those who reside there now need to be treated fairly and with respect. The land and trees are environmental assets,
That Kerkhoff need to make a profit is a given, but we also need a community where seniors are not warehoused, where children have space to play outdoors, where the air is clean.
Perhaps when one considers all the factors except unseemly profit, the land is best left as is. I understand that each of the 132 homes pays a monthly $500-plus, which yields an annual income of at least $700,000 on Kerkhoff’s $15 million investment. This 5% yield is what some of us dream about. (All numbers are hearsay and have not been officially confirmed.)
I hope that with imagination and awareness the new park owner will strive to show us a new way forward.
Joyce Macdonald, Kelowna
Heartbreaking to see seniors kicked out of their homes
Dear Editor:
It was distressing to read Carol Millar’s letter regarding Kerkhoff Developments’ purchase of Central Mobile Park on Casorso Road, (Park-like setting under threat from developers, Sept. 12).
I am a resident of the park. There are over 200 (not 100) senior and elderly folks living in this park, some of whom have lived here for over 30 years. The seniors in this park live independently, they garden, they are able to walk to nearby amenities, they have developed friendships, families come to visit, and they have a supportive community. This park and others like it, provide valuable and dwindling affordable housing for seniors. It is heartbreaking that the residents in this lovely park will soon be forced from their homes.
In a recent media release, Kerkhoff Developments blithely suggests “a lot of seniors in the development may suit a care facility or long-term independent living-type product.”
In fact, many seniors in this park are terrified that is what they are facing — a place where they will know no one and will be prohibited from seeing friends and family as long as COVID-19 is around.
And what about the long waiting lists to get into these facilities? It is incomprehensible that the City of Kelowna would issue building and zoning permits without thought or consideration to the repercussions. What kind of community are they creating when their actions displace senior and elderly citizens from their homes? Why was there no public input? Who else can we look to for protection from predation by big developers?
One only has to walk around Central Mobile Park to be amazed by the beautiful gardens, lovingly kept homes, and majestic trees which provide home to a huge variety of wildlife.
All this will soon be bulldozed to the ground and the air will ring with the sound of chain saws. What a terrible and deplorable fate for this jewel in our community.
Johanna Clark, Kelowna
Development not good for people’s mental health
Dear Editor.
Thank you, Carol Millar, for your caring letter from Sept. 12 in The Daily Courier about the uncertain future for over 100 seniors living in a mobile home park.
The article was headlined “Park-like setting under threat from developers,” with a picture of the well tended-beautiful home park.
Two days earlier, on Sept. 10, there was a photo in The Daily Courier of a North American Development Company executive taking a picture of mayor Colin Basran, with outstretched arms on top of a 36-storey monstrosity, oops, highrise.
Basran’s gesture was like, see what I and council approved, having the largest concrete jungle between Vancouver and Calgary!
And now, an out-of-town construction company, bought a mobile home park, for wealth creation/money making.
There is much talk about the crisis in mental health. Deaths from drug overdoses are four times higher than deaths from COVID-19.
And now, our soul destroying predatory system is adding another 100 seniors to the list, whose stress level must be going through the roof.
Gunther Ostermann, Kelowna
City needs to charge higher taxes on tourists
Dear Editor:
A recent Courier headline “City has too much poop” caught my eye.
At first, I thought it might refer to all the manure being flung about at city hall that tries to convince taxpayers that continued growth, non-conforming project developments and higher taxes are good things that all residents should be forever thankful for.
Boy, was I wrong!
City residents and tourists actually generate too much poop and the city cannot treat it and dispose of it cost-effectively.
How much poop, you ask? Well, in 2017, Kelowna produced 28,000 tonnes (28 million kilograms) of treated poop. By 2035, the city estimates it will produce 37,000 tonnes (37 million kg).
The bottom line is that the amount of poop produced by tourists is rising faster than the amount of poop produced by residents.
Analysis of this messy business shows that in 2017, tourists accounted for 29% of the treated poop while in 2040 tourists are projected to account for 35%.
To reduce this volume, the city is planning a new poop treatment facility adjacent to the 10-hectare ecologically important Munson Pond Park and three nearby residential areas housing seniors. Poop would be transported by pipeline and treated at the site.
How much does poop treatment cost, you ask? Well, the costs of manage sewage, poop and odours has increased significantly in recent years in response to resident and tourist population growth.
Kelowna’s 2011 annual report stated a $53-million upgrade increased the capacity of the sewage treatment plant to serve 170,000 city residents. We currently have 135,000 residents and by 2040 will have 180,000.
In 2018, the city proposed another upgrade to add a new $50 million poop treatment facility near Munson Pond Park. By 2020 that cost estimate had ballooned upward to between $60 and $100 million.
Unfortunately, city ratepayers connected to the sewer system must pay for for this new facility — not tourists.
Poop management is just one example of how unsustainable it is for taxpayers and ratepayers to continue to subsidize the city’s 2.4 million annual visitors.
Other examples include providing and maintaining roads, parks, beaches, recreation facilities, policing, fire protection and water servicing that tourists want and use.
Like other tourist towns, Kelowna needs to start taxing its visitors to protect its residents by offsetting the rising costs of increased tourist growth.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
Socialist, globalist dictators telling us what to do
Dear Editor:
Re: Keep Trump fans off the letters page (Sept. 16 by R. St. Martin).
It is obvious the writer watches too much corrupt CNN (Clinton National Network) plus mainstream fake news media. The brainwashing goes on.
Canadians have lost many of our rights and freedoms lately due to the dictatorial evil socialistic “leadership” in Ottawa. Now, this writer would like us to lose our freedom of speech totally.
It is time the dictator, the socialists and the globalists were voted out of office, which brings me to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry. She is legislating in her own way what we can do and what we cannot do. Her position was created. She is not an elected by the people, but sure is controlling us.
Fear is the virus. Wake up people.
Carol Stein, Kelowna
Now’s not time for B.C. election
Dear Editor:
Calling a provincial election while we are in the middle of a very stubborn pandemic, with millions of people still unemployed, and the realistic prospect of an immediate federal election is asking an already weary electorate the impossible, and the following letter to Premier John Horgan just went out the door.
“While it may be tempting to try and capitalize on your perceived success fighting that nasty COVID virus, it would be violating your own legislation, having future elections fixed on the third Saturday in October of the fourth calendar year after the last election. That would make the next election Oct. 16, 2021.
“I would encourage you to comply with your own legislation, or risk losing votes as many would perceive your decision to be untimely, opportunistic, and defiant of your own legislation.
“It would also be prudent to consider we could be looking at a federal election later this year, an election that deserves the undivided attention of all voters…”
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Care homes need better funding
Dear Editor:
I am deeply troubled by the state of long-term care homes in B.C. and Canada. My mom is in a long-term care right now.
How could so many homes have such devastating outbreaks of COVID-19? In my view, provincial and federal governments allowed the crisis to grow in long-term care homes and entrench so deeply that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a national tragedy.
We don’t have time for more studies or commissions. There are stacks of reports that tell us what needs to be done: more funding that is directly tied to providing care, increased staffing, proper protective equipment and clear protocols on isolating those who are sick.
Long-term care homes should be run as part of our publicly funded health-care system. They shouldn’t operate on a for-profit basis by corporations more concerned with making money than caring for those who live there.
Dale Acott, Kelowna