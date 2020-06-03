Cyclists beware on Swamp Road
Dear Editor:
I have just spent an hour trying to find a way to email the City of Kelowna about a dangerous situation for cyclists on Swamp Road.
Some time ago, the city decided to spray tar on Swamp Road and then cover it with loose gravel and sand. They recognized that this made a dangerous situation for cyclists and, so put up electric warning signs at each end of the road, warning cyclists to be careful.
Now, some weeks later, they have taken the signs down and the sand and gravel has mostly, but not all, washed away as a result of wind and rain, although a street sweeper could have cleared it up right away.
However, the road remains dangerous for cyclists because cycle lane markings are mostly covered up with tar and motorists simply run right over the cycle lanes all the time.
There used to be a form to fill in that you could email to the roads department indicating the area of your concern; however that form no longer exists, perhaps removed on the basis that it’s better not to make it too easy to make a complaint.
So I hope that someone at City Hall will read The Daily Courier, see this letter and bring it to the attention of someone connected with road maintenance.
Alan Cobden (a cyclist), Kelowna
Use pandemic to review city’s operations
Dear Editor:
There are a few times in the life of an organization where its people can contemplate the future of their business. This pandemic offers that opportunity. Many leaders will just hope that things will return to normal and therefore only make minimal changes.
The good leaders will realize that the old normal will not return and that they have to make major changes on how to offer more for less to their clients.
Langford is a city on Vancouver Island, about the same size as West Kelowna. The City Hall occupies the middle floor of a three story strata building with retail on the ground floor and professional offices on the third. The city has a total staff of 70 people compared to the 215 in West Kelowna. They contract out the majority of their requirements. Contracts have performance and non-performance clauses.
The majority of my interactions with city hall is by e-mail and telephone. I do not care whether the person I am talking to is staff or a contractor. I had a good relationship with Jim Zaffino, who was the previous chief administrative officer, and he was on contract.
I live in a large housing complex and we are in the middle of a four-year house painting project.
Our strata council was smart and hired a general contractor/inspector who specializes in painting.
He periodically reviews the work of the painting contractors and they do not receive partial payments until he is satisfied that the work is up to the quality required.
In my business career, I have been both staff and contractor and the mandate was the same: do the best job you can for the client.
Now is the time when we will find out the quality of the leadership in West Kelowna.
David Perron, West Kelowna
Waste of money to urge tourism within Canada
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pre-occupation with promoting tourism — within Canada — instead of promoting international tourism is a bit misplaced.
Tourism is all about businesses competing for our discretionary spending money. Nothing more — nothing less.
That is why businesses spend millions of dollars advertising, to entice us to come to their place of business.
The important thing to keep in mind is that regardless of where we do spend that money does not make one iota of difference to our nation’s economy, commonly referred to as our gross domestic product (GDP).
Whether we spend our discretionary money right here in B.C. or we travel to another province to spend it, while people from other provinces come to B.C. to spend their money, does not change our nation’s GDP.
That is also why our governments have no business using our tax dollars promoting tourism, because the only thing they can change is where we may end up spending our money.
Promoting tourism does not result in additional spending, as it does not magically put extra money in our pockets, and buying bananas in a Calgary Safeway or in a Prince George Co-op has zero impact on total dollars spent, which in reality is none of any government’s business, any more than it’s their business if or where we go to church.
Another reason why he should not waste millions of tax dollars chasing tourists all over the country is that businesses are engaged in an ongoing campaign to “Support Local Business.”
What Trudeau should be concerned about, is the carbon footprint tourism is creating, as bargain-hunting travellers are burning massive quantities of hydrocarbons crossing provincial borders, chasing sunshine and bargains.
Don’t be surprised if Trudeau’s next ban will be on non-essential travel, when he realizes his obsession with climate change and commitment to the Paris Accord is being severely compromised.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Less fortunate deserve our compassion
Dear Editor:
I am concerned about the newest label
being placed on our street people — that of fraudster.
Those of us who have worked providing services to the poor and homeless understand the desperation and need out there — not only in the addicted, but also the mental health and disability categories.
Not many people understand the challenges faced by those with no income, or those dependent on social assistance or
disability benefits. Do you know, for example, that if a person on social assistance or disability moves onto the street or into the bush, say to avoid an abusive or unfair landlord, that the housing portion of their social assistance payment is cancelled?
In the time of their most need, we take money from them rather than providing a helping hand. Who can blame people in this situation from grasping at any help they can obtain?
I sincerely hope that, as this pandemic eases and government benefits return to normal for most of us, there will be forgiveness for those who used the opportunity to improve their unfortunate situations, at least for a short while.
Perhaps I can further hope that this period will point up the benefit and importance of providing a guaranteed living income for everyone.
John Bubb, Summerland
