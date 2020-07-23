A review is not enough for unethical PM
Dear Editor:
It was a pleasure to read Penticton Herald Managing Editor James Miller proposing a Liberal leadership review (Time for a leadership review, July 16). I was hoping for something stronger, but we count our blessings.
A call for a leadership review is not strong enough. Justin Trudeau has shown that his entitlement overrides any thought of ethical behavior. He has been convicted of lack of ethics twice, but that has not stopped him. It seems he learned that if he says “sorry, I made a mistake” and “it wasn’t my decision,” the public will forgive him.
We cannot afford a prime minister who “makes mistakes” and then has to apologize. The Prime Minister of Canada is supposed to be the leader of a country with high ethical standards. Trudeau is certainly not that leader.
Trudeau should step aside or, preferably, resign as prime minister.
Ethics commissioner Mario Dion will again assess the allegations. Trudeau must be questioned under oath in these matters as he has lied to the press often in the past (SNC Lavelin, for example, where he initially stated there was no truth in the allegations of ethical violations reported by the Globe and Mail).
It is not surprising that Trudeau seems to think that no matter what he does, he will get re-elected. Most of the allegations against him that involve money never seem to hit the national press or TV. CTV and CBC love talking about the “poor students” instead of dealing with corruption at the top and the over $312,000 paid to Margaret Trudeau and other amounts to other family members.
It is also critical that Parliament re-convene immediately. The government has agreed that the NHL (“essential service”) can hold a tournament starting in August with that allows 50 personnel from each of 24 teams (1,200 people) to play close contact hockey with no social distancing. Many if not all are from outside Canada with no 14-day self-isolation required.
Parliament has 338 elected members who even while sitting together would be at a much safer distance than 750 sweaty hockey players.
But for Trudeau, Parliament is not an essential service — the tent is where it is at. Nobody is allowed to ask nasty questions in the tent and nobody ever reports anything bad about the PM. Without Parliament there is no accountability.
We must have a Parliament and Trudeau must resign.
Alan Nichols, Kelowna
Water users skeptical about city claims
Dear Editor:
Last week, readers were treated to a lengthy letter from Kelowna City Manager Doug Gilchrest defending transparency of City Hall in response to allegations from columnist David Bond that the city was not transparent in its dealings with citizens.
Then late last Friday, City Hall announced that citizens in the area formerly served by the South East Kelowna Irrigation District would be immediately required to move to stage 3 water restrictions.
This after almost $90 million was spent in the past two years to “upgrade” water provided to those previous served by SEKID.
If my memory is correct, SEKID water users faced the less restrictive level two of restrictions only once in the past 20 years and this following prolonged drought conditions.
Since no one could possibly suggest that draught conditions have been present this season, just what is the explanation for putting Southeast Kelowna on severe water restrictions? The most we have heard from City Hall was that there have been “leakages.”
Just what and where are these leakages and are they conceivably any more serious than those capably managed by SEKID for many year?
Are there, in fact, serious design problems with the massive infrastructure project paid for by federal and provincial governments as well as the citizens of Southeast Kelowna? Are we going to face severe water shortages next year and beyond? Did City Hall miscalculate the amount of water that would be required to replace SEKID water?
There is no doubt that our water quality has improved, but the price cannot be woeful water shortages even before the full force of Okanagan summer heat is upon us.
As a stopgap until City Hall sorts this one out, could we please be re-connected to the SEKID system?
And perhaps we could now see some of that transparency from City Hall so strongly championed by Mr. Gilchrist.
Stan Gooch, Kelowna
Headline harsh on convicted Illinois mother
Dear Editor:
The headline in Saturday’s Okanagan Weekend Edition regarding the mother in Illinois convicted of killing her child is unnecessarily inflammatory and vindictive (Child-killer mother sentenced to 35 years).
Who knows what caused this poor woman to kill her child? She is an acknowledged addict and it seems to me that social services could have intervened at some point.
The fault lies with many people and she should be treated with kindness, at least in the newspaper.
You could have changed the headline.
Karen Krout, Kelowna
Mulroney’s Tories also raised deficit
Dear Editor:
In the Tom Siddon’s July 15 endorsement of Peter MacKay, he states that when he was first elected to Parliament, “Pierre Trudeau had saddled Canada with a $30-billion annual deficit for several years running.” He leaves us to infer the subsequent Conservative governments were good fiscal managers.
Memories are a funny thing, and often quite fluid. While the Mulroney government had solid accomplishments in several areas (acid rain, NAFTA, GST, apartheid), fiscal management was not among them.
Mulroney and his team took Pierre Trudeau’s single year of $30-billion deficits (1983-84) and increased it. The Mulroney deficits averaged over $32-billion for each of the nine fiscal years in office.
David Flater, Okanagan Falls
The word ‘but’ renders apology meaningless
Dear Editor:
During the past week, Justin Trudeau has said that he regrets not recusing himself from the decision to award a contract to WE Charity.
He said “and I sincerely apologize…”
The very next word was “but.” That but removed all sincerity from his apology because he went on to list excuses for his actions or non actions.
The only thing he is sorry for is that he didn’t get away with it. That displays his arrogance, which seems to go hand in hand with his privileged upbringing.
He has no respect for the law of the land, is unethical and doesn’t tell the truth.
It’s time to be rid of him and make sure that the new leader, regardless of party, respects the law, is ethical and truthful and dresses and acts like the leader of our country. We really don’t need our representative on the world stage to dress up and act like a teenager.
Derek Coyle, Peachland
Disappointed with Brexit’s ownership
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tourists told to take off,” (Page 1 Okanagan Weekend, July 18).
It speaks volumes about Martyn Lewis that he gave the name “Brexit” to his pub. Given his animus toward tourists — who, remember, are his fellow citizens merely in search of a good time — it would be fitting for him to return to his native Britain to join the Brexit parade of clowns and xenophobes leading the United Kingdom to any number of sorry consequences, including its possible breakup.
Failing that, it would be nice to see a sign on the front door of Lewis’s pub announcing the failure of his business and his imminent departure from Penticton.
We should all be grateful he is not practising his stated profession of pharmacy.
Peter Maser, Penticton
COVID brings out the bigot in some people
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t believe the article about the Brexit pub (Okanagan Weekend, Page 1, July 18).
It seems this COVID pandemic has brought out the worst bigotry north of the 49th in some people whom I’m ashamed to consider fellow Canadians!
Those who would think like this are doing nothing more than promoting division and hatred within our country and I find this despicable and disgusting.
With any luck this pub will soon go out of business.
Harry DeRosier, Summerland
Multiple crises under capable management
Dear Editor:
It’s inspiring to see the altruism of folks willing to suggest the rest of us really don’t need financial assistance, presumably because they don’t.
The circumstance besetting many is not “their own fault” or the will of God (or whatever deity you espouse), and yes, we require government to remedy economic shortfalls.
“Survival of the fittest” government is inhumane. Perhaps some have heard of the Irish famine or Ecclesiastes: “there is no new thing under the sun.”
In the past several months Canada has been dealt multiple severe blows: a lengthy NAFTA negotiation during which the Conservatives in effect said “agree to anything;” the Iranian downing of a jet containing our citizens: Indigenous blockades; a horrendous mass murder, the COVID-19 pandemic; the two Michaels imprisoned in China.
Programs were rapidly put in place to pay companies to keep their employees, landlords to prevent evictions, income benefits to allow citizens to remain out of harm’s way and still contribute to the economy; in fact every sector of the population, except students and the disabled because of Conservative opposition.
Now we have Conservative MP Ed Fast writing to endorse Peter MacKay for Conservative leader (July 14 letters).
Have you forgotten the photo op costing $50,000 of Defence Minister MacKay in a fake F35, the varied F35 estimates fed to the public, the discrediting of Richard Colvin, whose reports of torture of Afghanistan prisoners were suppressed? You shouldn’t have.
And yes, Tom Siddon, there is a deficit — a large deficit. We are in the midst of a pandemic. Perilous times call for large-scale measures.
Isn’t it a blessing we have a government that is up to the job?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna