City loses another important piece of its history
Dear Editor:
Another important part of the Central Okanagan’s architectural heritage has been forever lost.
I speak of the Brent/Fleming house, recently removed from our visual history.
The Brent house was built about 1870‚ 150 years ago. When it was built, Canada was only three years old, British Columbia had not yet become Canada’s sixth province, and Kelowna was a distant dream. The Brent house experienced much history and now we have lost this link with our past.
Since 1999, the Brent house, mill building, and implement building have been under the “watchful eye” of the City of Kelowna.
Those buildings were moved from their original site and re-located to the base of Dilworth Mountain, to be preserved by the city as a heritage park – a reasonable expectation since the mill building is the oldest grist mill in British Columbia.
Its heritage value – and those of the Brent house and dairy shed – is undeniable. Yet it has been repeatedly and shamefully ignored by the City of Kelowna.
The Brent house was twice the victim of arson. Following the July 2, 2018, fire, heritage conservator Robin Digby was cited in the The Daily Courier as believing the house could be rebuilt if the political will existed to provide necessary funding.
Digby opined that the square log construction of the two-storey Brent house had kept the damage from being worse than it otherwise might have been.
The city’s neglect continued. On April 22, 2020, the Brent house suffered another fire, more damaging than the first. While much was consumed by the flames, some lower logs were not destroyed. These logs could be preserved but their fate hinged upon the city’s actions — or inactions.
Groups and individuals, including the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, contacted city staff, anxious that unburned parts of the Brent house be preserved for reconstruction.
The city steadfastly refused to consider preserving the Brent house, wanting it completely demolished.
Reasonable requests for city storage for the surviving portions of the Brent house were turned down.
City officials did not allow photographing and documenting of the undamaged logs, when the building was inevitably demolished and unceremoniously hauled to the landfill.
Mayor Colin Basran, council and city staff clearly have no interest in preserving heritage structures, perhaps because heritage buildings occupy property which they favour for highrises, condominiums and shopping malls?
Robert M. “Bob” Hayes, Kelowna
Seniors housing taking away from the rest
Dear Editor:
I’m not meaning to sound unfeeling or insensitive or unsympathetic toward the senior population of the city, but there’s a grave situation for the rest of the population and any newcomers coming into the city: too many senior complexes/condos and more keep getting built all the time.
While it’s nice they’re giving seniors a lot of options, including pet-friendly options, it’s putting the rest of the population into a tight spot as to where they’re able to live, the cost, and not to mention the quality of the interior of each condo/townhome/living abode.
I’m in the middle of a house hunt. I have a budget I can use and not a penny more.
What can I get for $200-300,000 that’s pet friendly, nicely updated/
renovated, or even new, that’s not on the outskirts of the city that would require hours of busing? Not much at all.
There seems to be no compassion, care or urgency for anyone who isn’t 45-plus to provide for them places to live that are comfortable, updated/renovated/new, multiple-pet friendly, in good locations, with amenities and $350 and less a month for strata fees, and that are of reasonable prices.
If there are such places, they’re way over $300,000 and for some reason it seems that anyone who’s under 45 years of age, the mentality is that they are able to afford extremely high market prices.
This is far from accurate or reasonable. The reality is the average person cannot afford such prices — at least not without a huge mortgage on their heads.
There are people who cannot afford a mortgage, and thinking they have money to be able to apply for one, or that they’ll easily be able to be approved for one, is not right.
If they are unable to be approved for a mortgage, then what? They’d be forced to rent in this practically impossible-to-obtain-rent city, which, may I add, is also the sixth highest for rental rates in the country.
The rent and lack of pet friendliness is sad. The vast amount of pets that cannot obtain forever homes due to the callousness of the stratas/owners is horrible.
Subjecting innocent lives to the pain and sadness of living in shelters where they could be instead enriching human lives, and vice-versa, is one of the most callous acts in the world.
If someone is able to be responsible for rent or ownership, they are able to take care of animal lives.
To summarize: there needs to be more affordable condo/townhome/living abodes that are not partial or total gut jobs for anyone younger than 45 years of age, pets need to be allowed and rent needs to be lowered. Focus needs to shift. The younger population needs to be of priority, now.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Mobile home owners left in a bind
Dear Editor:
The closing of the Hiawatha mobile home park is yet another reminder of the devastation Gordon Campbell inflicted on our beautiful province when he was the premier.
Many decisions he made will continue to be of great detriment to our province and the people who live in it, including a loss of about a quarter of a million desperately needed affordable housing units, by pulling the rug out from under their mobile homes without any prospect of compensation or grandfather considerations.
When he disposed of the BC Rail system, he leased the track right-of-way to CN Rail, not for 99 years, but for 999 years.
Selling BC Rail also prompted a lot of controversy and a couple of Campbell’s ministerial aides pleaded guilty to breach of trust.
In 2002, he insisted he “privatized” our BC Crown corporations, but looking at the corporate structure of the BC Ferries system, all he really did, was add a board of governors, who would meet occasionally and of course, receive a nominal annual stipend.
He adopted the Harmonized Sales Tax against the will of the people, and later, prime minister Stephen Harper rewarded him by making him high commissioner to the United Kingdom.
Campbell also opened the doors for billions of offshore and laundered money to enter B.C.
He compounded that by changing land-use legislation, whereby mobile home park owners could sell those properties and give the tenants only 12 months to vacate, with absolutely no financial compensation and nowhere to go.
A few months ago, the Central Mobile Home Park was sold, and these tenants will be evicted, along with the remaining tenants in the Hiawatha mobile home park, who just received their final notice.
That legislation must be changed. When developers buy manufactured and mobile home parks, they should be obligated to buy the homes and improvements as well, and at fair market value.
Municipal councillors should also be reminded they have no legal or moral right to re-zone any property just to satisfy the whim of a buyer.
They do however have a mandate to serve and protect people who elected them to act as their trustees — a statutory obligation that for many of our politicians has become a bit obtuse.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna