West Kelowna should vote strategically
Dear Editor:
A message to Kelowna West voters: If you predictably vote for the incumbent, Ben Stewart, you lose bargaining power to get more attention and the funding we need in our riding.
Why would the NDP pay any attention to the requirements in our riding when it is a foregone conclusion that Stewart will win?
Let’s get strategic. We should become more of a swing riding. Let’s let our current government get nervous about the outcome of the vote in our Kelowna West riding.
I recommend we vote strongly for the NDP candidate, Spring Hawes. If we significantly increase the NDP vote for her we will gain bargaining power that we don’t have now. Let’s get strategic.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Need more nature on TV and in our lives
Dear Editor:
What do our children know about nature these days?
If they are trying to obtain knowledge of nature in regard to television, they will likely find the lesson quite inadequate.
I don’t really watch TV, but when I do, it shocks me how sparse real life nature programming actually has become.
I have seen quite a few commercials, however, which most effectively give a very skewed description of wildlife.
The cute leopard cub holding the remote control, although adorable, does not depict an accurate picture of real life wildlife, to be certain.
The parrot bobbing its head to a funky beat, though entertaining, is also quite unrealistic, as are the gecko lizard or frog jumping to and fro like circus animals.
There are lots of shows out there that personify animals with funny human attitudes and voices, and that seems the most convenient way our current programming would like us to understand nature; with as little realistic effort as possible.
The fact is 85% of the world’s population lives in a major city by the ocean.
This means that they don’t really get exposed to the manner in which our majestic, intricate and increasingly threatened mother nature actually works.
How often do inner-city kids get a chance to get out of the big city and go out into the woods and camp and explore nature?
I realize that there are some programs that try and give these kids a chance to get out of the city into nature, but how many actually qualify for those excursions is very likely quite small.
It’s amazing how humanized our lives have become. Everything seems to be about us humans, in the big cities even more so.
There used to be a few nature programs that existed when I was a kid. Are you old enough to remember Lorne Greene’s New Wilderness? That show was awesome!
David Suzuki’s The Nature of Things is still running, but it is one of the last remaining endangered programs to be found.
PBS is still around too, though it’s funded through the donations of people who are willing to pay to learn about nature and such, as opposed to falling under the sway of most commercialized programming these days.
I have been fortunate in my life to have had the opportunity to ride and care for horses as a youngster. I am very grateful to have had such experiences, and wish that others might have chances like that as well.
Mother nature has a way of rejuvenating and reviving the human spirit, there’s no doubt about it. I believe that is almost a scientific fact!
Getting out into nature again is something I hope not too many of us take for granted, given the abundance of places we can discover and explore with our children in this valley.
After all, it’s not all about us humans, and that is something which is a timely, precious and wondrous understanding we all need to embrace and remember now more than ever.
Jason Roberts, Kelowna
Harper is a terrible role model
Dear Editor:
Re: “O’Toole wasn’t stealing speech, he shared it” (letter to the editor by Alan Nichols, Oct. 7).
Nichols mentions what a role model former prime minister Stephen Harper should be for future prime ministers. it’s amazing how short-sighted and biased people are when remembering past politicians.
Harper was probably one of the worst and most corrupt PMs ever in Canada. He consistently stole money from other funds, especially from Employment Insurance and veterans to balance his budgets. Conservatives closed veterans offices, cut 900 jobs, clawed back benefits, killed lifetime pensions for Afghanistan veterans, and failed to spend $1.13 billion of the Veterans Affairs budget .
He stole $2 billion from the EI surplus to use as he saw fit.
Harper’s six deficits added $150 billion to the national debt.
He muzzled scientists so they could not speak of global warming or the dangers of pipelines.
He ordered Canada Revenue Agency audits of organizations who dared to oppose his views or policies.
He signed a horrible deal with China, leaving Canada open to multi-million-dollar lawsuits if the interests of Canadian people are put before the bottom line.
Harper froze health-care services for refugees, despite objections of medical doctors and others who lean on logic and common sense.
These are just a small review of his blunders, but Nichols would like to go golfing with Harper anyway.
Unfortunately Harper would probably borrow money from his other three playing partners to pay off his side bets and consider his debt paid. He sure wouldn’t be welcome in my foursome.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country
Jobs aren’t available to be created
Dear Editor:
In the midst of the flu/coronavirus season, we are also dealing with the never-ending pro-and-con arguments about global warming or climate change.
Whether this is man- or sun-made, or even true, must look really ridiculous, when intelligently viewed from a cosmic-time perspective, and the future.
Eliminating needless competition and non-life-producing jobs and businesses, without anybody suffering, could cut resource and electricity demand and greenhouse gases drastically, and nature will take care of itself.
Philosopher and humanitarian Erich Fromm’s research gave us good ideas in his book, The Sane Society.
“The present development is characterized by the increasing replacement of manual work by machine work, and beyond that, of human intelligence by machine intelligence. While in 1850 men supplied 15% of the energy for work, animals 79%, and machines 6%. The ratio in 1960 will be 3%, 1% and 96% respectively.”
This fact/truth should have resulted in the creation of a co-operative-participatory-shared-leisure society, where everybody’s needs are supplied, as our planet requires for its health and survival privileged, educated, understanding and caring inhabitants.
If our society would have produced and fostered such citizens, there would be no need for the present draconian system, that is forced on all human beings.
Instead we repeat a silly season every few years, oops, elections. Imagine, for a moment, if an alien from outer space were to visit the home of a Conservative, NDP, Liberal or Green party family, they would find no difference in family life, as we all have the same needs and a desire that our descendants’ needs will be met with in the future.
Perhaps any person who wants to be a leader in academia, business or politics should live and lead by example, with a new Global ethic: “Do not expect others to live with less than what you’re willing to live with.” That would determine anybody’s integrity.
In 1995, then-finance minister Paul Martin thanked me for the book Unistice, that I wrote/compiled and sent to him, his colleagues and David Suzuki, and said that he read the book End of Work, and was deeply impressed that ‘increased productivity and technologically advances actually kill jobs.’ But Martin was chastened when nobody in his department agreed. Unbelievable.
This lack of ‘brains’ in government is still evident today, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to create a million jobs. And these people make several times the income of the average hard-working Canadian?
Gunther Ostermann, Kelowna
Courier should stop printing socialist trash
Dear Editor:
Another letter from a ultra liberal/socialist sycophant has graced the Opinion page of The Daily Courier. Same old stuff, Trudeau is beyond reproach. He is enlightened and free from corruption, he will lead us to Nirvana where free daycare is the norm, guaranteed annual income will be the norm and lastly the internal combustion engine will forever be banished from this earth. Those “dark” conservatives they know nothing, feel nothing and see nothing.
What a bunch of crap and yet the Courier keeps printing this rubbish. I wonder why?
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
NDP buying votes with your money
Dear Editor:
The B.C. NDP just offered to buy your vote for $1,000. The catch. It’s your tax money! How low can you go?
Andy Richards, Summerland
