Dear Editor:

What if The Beatles had time-traveled from the 1960s to the present, then recorded a song about the results of the 2020 US election?

“I’m a Loser” was originally released in December 1964 on the album "Beatles for Sale" in the United Kingdom, later released on "Beatles 65 in North America.

Without further ado, here's my parody of “He’s a Loser:”

He’s a loser

He’s a loser 

And has to accept reality 

Of all the votes that are won or are lost 

Legal mail-in votes should never be tossed

Joe won by more than four million, my friend

Trump should have known Joe would win in the end 

He's a loser

And lost the popular vote, you see

He's a loser 

And has to accept reality 

Although Trump can't laugh and acts like a clown

Beneath Joe's mask he's not wearing a frown

Shouts of joy for Joe's win fill the sky 

Trump's time to wave with tiny hands good-bye

He’s a loser

Lost electoral majority

He’s a loser 

And has to accept reality 

What has Trump done to deserve such a fate?

Prosecutors waiting in New York state

And so it’s true, ‘Pride comes before a fall’

I’m telling you The Donald might lose all

He’s a loser

And lost the popular vote you see

He’s a loser 

Lost electoral majority

David Buckna, Kelowna

Tags

Recommended for you