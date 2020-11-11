Dear Editor:
What if The Beatles had time-traveled from the 1960s to the present, then recorded a song about the results of the 2020 US election?
“I’m a Loser” was originally released in December 1964 on the album "Beatles for Sale" in the United Kingdom, later released on "Beatles 65 in North America.
Without further ado, here's my parody of “He’s a Loser:”
He’s a loser
He’s a loser
And has to accept reality
Of all the votes that are won or are lost
Legal mail-in votes should never be tossed
Joe won by more than four million, my friend
Trump should have known Joe would win in the end
He's a loser
And lost the popular vote, you see
He's a loser
And has to accept reality
Although Trump can't laugh and acts like a clown
Beneath Joe's mask he's not wearing a frown
Shouts of joy for Joe's win fill the sky
Trump's time to wave with tiny hands good-bye
He’s a loser
Lost electoral majority
He’s a loser
And has to accept reality
What has Trump done to deserve such a fate?
Prosecutors waiting in New York state
And so it’s true, ‘Pride comes before a fall’
I’m telling you The Donald might lose all
He’s a loser
And lost the popular vote you see
He’s a loser
Lost electoral majority
David Buckna, Kelowna