A prime minister should think twice about kneeling
A few days ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during during anti-racism protests in Ottawa.
In my personal opinion, it is nice when an individual kneels to show his respect, but there is a diplomatic protocol on what heads of states and governments can and cannot do.
When the PM of the country kneels, he might be sending a totally confusing message and what is most important is that this message comes on behalf of the country.
To recall, a scandal took place, also with Justin Trudeau kneeling to talk with Prince George, during a Royal visit to Canada in 2016.
Scientific research into emotional and non verbal communication suggests that kneeling is a sign of deference and respect (but sometimes — of submissiveness or mourning and vulnerability).
People used to kneel before kings and altars.
In the context of the current Black Lives Matter protests, it shall be stressed that Canada has nothing to be ashamed of and can be proud of its history.
Traffic in slaves was banned in Canada in 1793, followed by the Slavery Abolition Act of 1834 for the British Empire.
In the United States, the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery wasn’t adopted until 1865).
Recall also that Canada was the destination of slaves escaping from the United States (the famous underground railroad.)
To conclude, O Canada, we do not kneel; we stand on guard for thee...
Serge Kouzmin, Kelowna
Get a haircut and reopen the House of Commons
Liberal leadership and followers here in Kelowna are distorting the truth during this time of extreme crisis
In November, 2008, the Parliament of Canada was prorogued for two months over the normal Christmas holiday season. The opposition, led by the Liberals, decried this loss of democracy to every rooftop. The press cried “dictatorship.”
On Friday March 13, 2020, Parliament was suspended by the Liberals ostensibly because of COVID-19 concerns but in reality to hide from parliament. It is still suspended even though such essential services like haircuts and massages have resumed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is so concerned with the welfare of our MPs that the suspension continues a further three months until Sept. 30.
Meanwhile, Trudeau hypocritically participates in highly risky behaviours; the latest by marching in street demonstrations. Somehow a public demonstration is safe, but a safe parliament is unsafe. Different strokes for different folks.
In 2012, the Conservative majority party introduced C-38, an omnibus bill. The opposition Liberals decried the injustice of this bill and attempted to block parliament. They cried, again from the rooftops and the press, that omnibus bills were anti-democratic. Shame on the government, they cried.
Wednesday, the Liberals introduced their own omnibus bill, which combined a single payment of $600 to disabled persons with a bill that proposed penalties to people who defrauded the CERB benefits program.
The purpose of joining these two issues is to be able to shame anyone who voted against motherhood and a payment to the disabled.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is blocking passage of this bill and wants the house to return to full function immediately. If we can have haircuts, we can certainly debate important issues in the House of Commons. It is time to get back to work.
Trudeau and Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez are claiming the Conservatives are blocking money that is needed by the disabled. They see no shame in combining this within another bill that is not acceptable as written. So they are blaming the Conservatives. (Somehow they seem to forget that their recent allies, the NDP, are also blocking passage, but that’s a story for another day.)
Don’t you think it is time for the House of Commons to meet full time?
Alan Nichols, Kelowna
Proposal to save heritage house not so impressive
Some clarification is required on the proposed development at 2169 Pandosy St., commonly called the Marrington development.
This is kitty corner from Kelowna General Hospital.
In 2017, several single-family homes were torn down leaving the previously tucked away heritage house in the southeast corner called Collett Manor — a 100-year-old-plus formerly gracious family home.
The Okanagan Weekend article, City urging council to OK hotel by hospital, quotes GTA Architectural Ltd. as saying in a submission to the city: “The development of a meticulously restored and revitalized heritage home, intentionally incorporated into a high-class design, with high-visibility landscaping, pedestrian-friendly features and modern building materials, offer a desirable mixed-use neighbourhood project,”
For clarification, “meticulous restoration” referred to in the article is actually removing three sides of the heritage house to the front southwest corner of the property to be attached to a new modern development. The house will be taken off its foundations, gutted, and dismantled.
This is the same developer who recently went to the Heritage Advisory Committee to remove the house from the Heritage Registry so it could be torn down. It was denied.
The area is zoned HD2, Hospital and Health Support Services to provide a range of institutional, medical-related commercial and complementary residential uses.
What is proposed is a five-storey, 74-room hotel and commercial development.
The developer wants a height variance of 3.5 metres (11 feet or one storey) and to increase the site coverage to 62% from 55% thereby decreasing the potential for green space, water drainage, cooling from trees, etc.
This project will have a huge negative impact on traffic congestion in an area already experiencing heavy traffic, hospital traffic, patient traffic, emergency vehicles, and foot traffic.
It is unfortunate that the planning department is supporting this without any meaningful consultation with the neighbourhood.
How about the city requiring the developer to follow the zoning and produce a gentler project for the area as well as requiring the developer to meticulously restore Collet Manor and some green space?
This will go to public hearing on June 23. Come on, Kelowna public, it is time to speak up about such disastrous developments in our city.
Dr. Erica Bell-Lowther, president, Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighborhoods
Police brutality is a national pandemic
Regarding letters from Elvena Slump lamenting the cop bashing , I had to read them a few times to understand who was bashing who.
I watched the video from Kelowna and I saw the cop dash over, as if he was Superman, and start bashing on the suspect. Shame.
We’ve all watched the video of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shameful shoving of a senior into serious condition in Buffalo.
Police brutality is pandemic. Yet, as hundreds of thousands of protesters around the world march against police brutality, Donald Trump’s answer is to send in the National Guard and brutally attacked the protesters. Seriously? The brutality must stop.
The suspect in Kelowna was sent to hospital to take care of his injuries, and the bashing cop put on administrative duties until the inquiry is completed.
Do the research and you’ll find that in Canada, police brutality is pandemic, as is racism. The initial two officers doing the arrest, could just have easily punched out the suspect, but chose not. The bashing cop is no hero in my mind.
I am tired of hearing “it’s just one bad
apple.” We know that homicide, caused by the police in Canada has more than doubled in the last 20 years. Get rid of all those bad apples before all the basket turns bad and taint the good ones that serve and protect us.
Elvena, you’re on the wrong side o history on this. Silence leads to more violence.
Derek Morgan, Penticton