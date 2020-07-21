Local hospital not leading by example
Dear Editor:
It is not surprising that there has been an increase in COVID cases in Kelowna, given the cavalier attitude of so many toward wearing masks, and staying six feet apart.
I was at Kelowna General Hospital for a test three weeks ago, and was very perturbed by how few people were wearing masks.
In the 2 1/2 hours I was there, 1 1/2 hours were spent sitting in the glassed-in patient waiting area adjacent to the crowded main entrance.
During this entire time, I observed only a handful (14) members of the public/patients wearing masks, and even fewer (eight) staff. These eight included the two who were “screening” (a couple of questions/no temperatures taken) people entering the hospital, and the two technicians assisting my doctor (who was in a glassed-in cubicle).
When I’d pleasantly expressed my surprise to the employee, sans mask, who pushed me to my appointment, about how few were wearing masks, she became very defensive, and stated that “they” didn’t need masks as they knew they weren’t sick so didn’t need them! At that point I began to keep track of exactly how many masks I observed.
By contrast, directly after this, I went to my hairdresser where one had to wear a mask to even enter the salon. All the stylists wore them, and cleaning/disinfecting was on-going. I saw no cleaning happening at the hospital, including no sanitizing of chairs between patients/public coming and going from the waiting room. Something is very wrong with this picture.
How does the Ministry of Health expect the public to adopt “inconvenient” masks and social distancing, when those working in our hospital (also in home care) are not abiding by the recommendations?
Or perhaps Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Premier John Horgan misjudged, and B.C. residents aren’t sufficiently altruistic to adopt practices designed to protect others, rather than simply themselves. I would like to hope this is not the case.
Valerie Hallford, Kelowna
East Kelowna paying for city water screwups
Dear Editor:
Once again the citizens of Kelowna have to pay for screwups by city staff.
Many politicians pushed hard for the South East Kelowna Irrigation District to be taken over by the city to deliver clean, treated water to Southeast.Kelowna.
Well the staff with the iron ring on their pinky forgot a few important details.
1. The Hall Road well fed the kids fishing pond and turtle pond. So fish and turtles had to die while the regional district scrambled to put in an alternate well.
2. Guess what, there are a lot of farms in East Kelowna and they use a lot of water, which the city’s puny 10-inch pipe and reservoir cannot supply. The farms were supposed to stay on SEKID water until the dual piping was installed, but it seems that didn’t happen.
So now residents, who pay over $95 per month for water, the highest cost in Canada, can only water one day per week after restrictions were implemented on Friday.
So my years of maintaining a beautiful garden will be destroyed by poor planning. Thanks a heap.
Bruce Stevenson, Kelowna
Was Alberta car sabotaged deliberately?
Dear Editor:
My youngest son recently returned to Alberta after a week of holidays enjoying the lakes around Vernon and area.
While the week was pleasant, while driving home he had some trouble with his car and when he pulled over to check saw that three wheel studs had snapped off of one of his front wheels. Further investigation showed that on all four wheels the lug nuts had been loosened.
Apparently because the lugs nuts were loose it put undue strain on the wheel studs causing them to break. This is quite disturbing since it could have easily led to a fatal accident.
I don’t know if this sabotage was due to his car having Alberta licence plates or not as I see from an earlier story in your paper that similar things had happened in your region even before COVID (December, 2019).
There have of course been other incidents of vandalism of cars bearing Alberta plates and I see one of your local pubs (the Brexit in Penticton) is quite vocal in their hostility towards tourists, so I expect that they are not alone in their views or they wouldn’t
have locals patronizing their establishment.
Is anyone aware of other incidents of this type of vandalism or sabotage towards out-of-province visitors?
We will, of course, be notifying police about this because as I said this type of thing could easily result in serious injury or fatality (including to B.C. residents if he had lost control of his vehicle and stuck a local pedestrian or vehicle).
Ron Nichol, Edmonton
Slow down, take in your surroundings
Dear Editor:
This morning, this gorgeous, blue-sky morning, I was asked, no, I was motioned by a flagger to stop and wait.
No problem. I looked around and noted my surroundings which were rather on the beautiful side — trees on both sides of the road, nice house on the left, and beside me, the love of my life.
I crept forward and told the flagger, who, said there was only one more car and then I could go. I told her “Don’t worry, I’m not in a hurry.” And she replied, “I wish everyone in Kelowna would say that.” And that got me to thinking.
I thought of those who run yellow or red lights. Who curse or mutter under their breath at someone inching slowly across the intersection. I thought of speeders who dash in and out of traffic. And for what? Because they’re in a hurry. What the rush is all about. Why is this happening?
Do we live in such desperate times that our thoughts are always racing ahead of us, pulling us ever faster into a whirlwind that doesn’t allow us to be in the moment?
If you’re jogging, do you notice the flowers as you pass them by? When you’re waiting impatiently, tapping your fingers or your feet, do you recall the last time you told someone you loved them? When you run breathlessly for a late appointment do you think about being grateful for those breaths?
I can be in as big a rush as the next person, annoyed to drive in a 50 km/h zone when I’d rather be doing 60. And why? To arrive one minute ahead of time? Seems ludicrous.
A famous yogi once said “The minutes are more important than the years.”
Whether we realize it or not, we allow unimportant things in our life to assume first place.
We let our activities and/or habits enslave us and before we know it, we wonder, “Where have the years gone?” We have forgotten to learn how to be happy in the present.
Think of it the next time you’re in a hurry, when you’re waiting in line for the cashier, the teller, or just waiting for the light to change.
You can’t help it, but you’re in the now whether you like it or not.
Make the best of it. Make your now worthwhile.
Think of something or someone, take a deep breath and smile. Say a prayer for humanity, for someone you don’t know, for your neighbour’s sick child.
If you can’t think of anyone to pray for, pray for yourself.
Ask for the patience to enjoy now and at the end of the day you just may realize you have a lot to be grateful for.
Perhaps the message here is happiness is found, not so much in the destination, but in the journey. Bon Voyage!
Dianne Dawson, West Kelowna
Bernard Ave. now COVID petri dish
Dear Editor:
Congratulations Mayor Colin Basran and city officials for creating a COVID-19 petri dish on Bernard Avenue, and possibly another shutdown for Kelowna residents.
Case count for your decision to create a Bernard Block party 35 (as of Friday) and counting, with over 700 on watch list.
Ian Jaschinsky, Kelowna
Newcomer puzzled by HOV lane
Dear Editor:
I moved to Kelowna two weeks ago and I noticed that the HOV lane on Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) is in the right hand (slow and turn lane) lane.
This makes no sense at all to me at all, especially since both sides of the highway is strip mall after strip mall.
I guess the idea is to drive in the centre lane and move to the right before you turn, but being†new to town I might know approximately where the business I’m looking for might be, but I’m not sure,
I’m sure this applies to tourists as well. This seems so dangerous and ill conceived, especially with so†much traffic on that road.
At some point you have to cut over in front of someone or put on your brakes to look for a spot to move over. Either way I’ve had people honk their horn at me and/or yell at me. Who were the “masterminds” who decided that this would be a good idea? Ridiculous!
Dave McBride, Kelowna
Don’t forget about left-wing extremists
Dear Editor:
Canada is awash with right-wing extremism, according to Jon Peter Christoff. What an expose.
But wait a minute, where is the data on left-wing extremists? Maybe in Christoff's mind they do not exist. He does mention in his letter the Marxist group Black Lives Matter, and refers to them as being righteous. Since when have Marxists been righteous?
Have the BLM crowd protested the slaughter of people on the streets of Chicago or New York?
The biggest threat to Canada at the present time is our corrupt Liberal government aided and abetted by the Bloc and the NDP.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna