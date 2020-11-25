COVID rules discriminate against religion
Dear Editor:
There seems to be a missing consideration in the recent actions of our esteemed Provincial Health Officer and Minister of Health. Freedom of religion is, in fact, protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
This means discriminatory actions by the government to close houses of worship under the false flag of public health guidelines must be seen to be of sufficient and imminent necessity to justify abrogating our Charter rights.
I have not seen any compelling data to suggest the need to single out religious institutions, especially those which have indeed exceeded previous public health guidelines, for closure.
Yet our restaurants, cheerleaders, martial arts studios, schools can continue to function within present guidelines.
So says Dr. Bonnie Henry, and she is an honorable person. Perhaps she has some information which she has not shared about specific sites which have been the source of outbreaks.
We certainly have seen such information for specific schools and places of business but this did not result in a blanket closure for all similar institutions. We have not seen any such information for places of worship, but perhaps this has been withheld in the interests of not showing sectarian bias. I point out these inconsistencies not to condemn Dr. Henry, but in an attempt to develop her sensitivity to the importance of religious observance for many of us.
If the present pandemic represents such a clear and present danger to justify suspending our charter right to practice our religion, then should not all social intercourse, whether economic, educational or participatory, be similarly governed.
I foresee a tsunami of appeals to the Human Rights Commission in the very near future unless this situation is rectified.
Dr. R.W. Wilson, West Kelowna
Conservatives made business uncertainty worse
Dear Editor:
I agree with MP Tracy Gray, local small business has been hit hard by the pandemic lockdown and deserves government help. (Navigating COVID rules hard on business, Nov. 20, page A6).
By its nature, our population size and geography make business “fixed costs” here more expensive — long recognized as our “sunshine tax.”
The first lockdown was hard on everyone. Now calls for another lockdown make small business justifiably jittery and for some even untenable.
The Liberals have promised pandemic aid as long as we need it and we should not underestimate the inherent tenacity of Canadian entrepreneurs to figure out a way to fight on. Though there are delays in the vaccine rollout, help is on the way and we will beat this virus.
The pandemic left us something else; a better understanding of the inherent income inequity between different segments in our labour force and this helps government redesign delivery and improve effectiveness of existing programs.
Gray fails to say what the Conservatives would do, except to blame Liberals’ proroguing parliament for the uncertainty felt by small business — a misleading spin of the facts.
Uncertainty came in full measure from weeks of Conservatives wasting parliament’s time, making insinuations and baseless allegations about the WE charity. Proroguing was needed to re-set the parliamentary agenda and shut down wasteful partisan procedural manoeuvring by Conservatives who stalled tweaking of the CERB.
Gray would like us to believe all business people are naturally Conservative. But this is not true. There are many Liberal business entrepreneurs and corporate professionals, oilmen and bankers, as well as skilled labourers, environmentalists and social progressives, under the big-tent of the Liberal Party of Canada, whose core values seek to grow the country’s economic wealth safely and share it with all Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Euthanasia an idea worth talking about
Dear Editor:
What do you know about MAID? MAID or Medical Assistance In Dying, is a legal, voluntary form of euthanasia. It was introduced in Canada in June 2016 to help end the suffering of terminally ill adults.
By the end of 2019 nearly 8,000 gravely ill Canadian adults had received a doctor’s help to legally end their lives. Assisted deaths took place most often at home, but also occurred in acute care, in hospice, and in residential care homes for seniors.
When it was first legalized, there were never fewer than two cases per week in 2016, and the impression among doctors, based on the frequency of consultations, is that demand is rising steadily.
Doctors (frequently called “prescribers”) who are experienced in this field suggest that demand is not being met, and that if more physicians were prescribers, more patients would seek and be able to access this service.
Who is eligible? Citizens who satisfy the criteria laid out in Bill C-14 have a right to MAID, regardless of the beliefs of their physicians or hospital bylaws.
Our medical system has an obligation to make medically assisted death available. The number of adults opting for the end-of-life procedure is accelerating as patients with terminal illnesses grow to accept the idea. Patients seeking assisted death may
suffer from tumours (57%), organ failure (25%), neuro-degenerative disease (Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases) (11%), and other conditions (7%).
In 96%, death occurred with intravenous administration of medication. In 4%, oral administration was used.
Patients who opted for MAID, had a
10-day “period of reflection” required by federal law to change their minds.
I would like to think when the time comes for me that I would have the fortitude to make the decision that is right for me as well as how my family feels.
Talk to your physician. Ask them for the simple form required. Talk to your family. You can always change your mind.
Frank Martens, Summerland