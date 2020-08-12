GG’s arrogance not amusing
Dear Editor:
In Greek mythology, Daedalus, the father of Icarus, constructed two pairs of wings using feathers and wax.
Before taking flight, Icarus was warned by his father about the
dangers of pompous self-satisfaction and unwarranted self-confidence.
Icarus ignored his father’s advice and flew too close to the sun, causing the wax to melt.
Icarus fell into the sea and drowned.
Perhaps Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette, an extremely talented and goal-driven woman, was never warned about the dangers of arrogance and egotism.
Unfortunately she behaves, not as Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada, but as a self-anointed queen in her own right.
Furthermore she displays the traits of a self-satisfied and excessively self-confident mini-despot.
When Payette’s goings-on were brought to the attention of Queen Elizabeth, I can only imagine Her Majesty grimacing, shaking her head and muttering, “I’m not amused.”
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Leaders send wrong message
Dear Editor:
Our Bonnie and Clyde are nothing like the notorious criminals of history.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have given us must-watch TV, becoming high-profile personalities who have guided us through Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown in B.C.
For the most part, their performance has been exemplary and for that we shall forever be grateful. However, in my opinion they have made a couple glaring missteps. The first misstep could have been avoided at the turn of a phrase. Most psychologists and sociologists could recognize it instantly.
As a medical scientist and a highly skilled politician, they should have recognized their misstep before it became a public declaration.
One does not just release agitated, caged creatures whose raging hormones or lack of common sense often guide their dangerous, selfish behavior.
When Phase 3 was announced with attending fanfare and with much relief by many B.C. residents, it was publicly declared that, “we won’t be going back to Phase 2 restrictions.”
It was a terrible message and a carte blanche invitation to the aforementioned caged creatures to throw caution to the wind and go crazy.
What these people heard was, “no matter what we do, we are not going back to Phase 2 restrictions. Social distancing sucks and the hell with voluntary face masks; it’s time to end this forced isolation.”
What should have been declared was: “if common sense prevails, and if our numbers remain low, and if the curve remains flat, then we won’t have to return to Phase 2 restrictions.”
This misstep still can and should be rectified before greater damage is done.
The other misstep is continuing and mind boggling. Why do Bonnie and Clyde persist in their intransigence about issuing a mandatory masking order?
When BC Transit, TransLink, Wal-Mart, MEC and other establishments and organizations, really get it and require face masks, then why is there still no mandatory order?
What about masks for older students returning to middle school and high school?
If wearing a mask protects others from you, then why shouldn’t everyone wear a mask?
Not having mandatory masking where social distancing cannot be assured, contradicts Dr. Henry’s own orders and common sense.
Let’s catch up with most of Canada and most of the world. B.C. needs mandatory masking now!
Ard Caldwell, Kelowna
Doesn’t trust reliable sources
Dear Editor:
The Daily Courier’s article titled “Virus-doubting protesters picket Kelowna media outlets” stated: “Interior Health continues to encourage people to seek science- and evidence-based information from trusted sources, including the BC Centre for Disease Control, Public Health Agency of Canada, and the World Health Organization.”
Hmm, what do these three trusted science and evidence based sources say?
The BC Centre for Disease Control has made B.C. a worldwide laughingstock with its recommendation that people use “glory holes” when they have sex:
Canada’s Public Health Agency confirms in writing that no virus has yet been isolated.
Isolating the virus is critical to satisfy Koch’s postulates. Koch’s postulates are the science world’s required evidence for establishing a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease and makes clear that the microorganism/virus must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture.
To be clear, if the virus can’t be isolated virus, a causal relationship cannot be established.
The World Health Organization stated in a June 5 bulletin: “At present, there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID-19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.”
So, these trusted, science-based sources are telling us we should have sex via a hole in the wall, but not wear a mask for a virus they can’t even isolate.
Hmm, I might doubt these so called “trusted” sources too.
Marcie Crozier, Tappen