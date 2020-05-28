Virus precautions go out the window at grocery store
Dear Editor:
Having experienced other quarantines during my lifetime, I had no problem understanding that to reduce the number of cases and subsequent deaths due to COVID-19, one must educate themselves as to the what, where, how and why.
This I did by watching daily reports from the provincial and federal governments, reading whatever I could on line and then following the guidance provided by the experts.
The grocery stores and other essential services remained open, but with strict rules. They were allowed to dictate the behaviour necessary to stop the spread of the disease because they owned the store, so you had two choices: follow the rules and go in or refuse to follow the rules and leave.
All seemed to be going well enough until those people who may not have educated themselves as to the level of contagion, or simply didn’t care about others like the elderly, the vulnerable and those with poorer immunity, decided they had suffered enough and bullied us into opening up more.
Personally, I thought that might work if we took it slowly and carefully, always being mindful of others. It was with some shock then that I witnessed a totally different scenario yesterday at a major grocery store, which just a month ago had taken extreme precautions.
There was no lineup because no one was monitoring the number of customers; staff were not wearing masks or gloves (which really shocked me in the produce department); no one directing people to cash registers to keep the distancing — in other words, it was a free for all.
If I stood back six feet, someone would step in front of me. The cashier had a plexiglass divider, but the grocery packer was about two feet from everyone.
Customer service had a group gathered around and again, not a mask in sight. I got only emergency items and quickly left.
I later contacted the manager, who was not concerned. He thanked me for my feedback, but completely defended “his team”who were allowed to choose whether or not they wore protective equipment.
I reminded him the staff were mostly younger people and might need more information and direction, including the fact that masks were to protect others, but he defended them and questioned the effectiveness of masks.
I told him I would not be back. I also reminded him that without customers, there will be no “team.”
I have witnessed young people at beaches and in parks all spring with no regard to the pandemic and I have not heard much from our mayor or councillors.
I only hope all our efforts and sacrifices have not been in vain due to a small minority of inconsiderate or uninformed people.
M. Hanak, Kelowna
Oil projects will get our economy moving again
Dear Editor:
It was interesting to read that Sonya Savage, the Energy Minister for Alberta recently suggested it was a good time to build the pipeline because of restrictions on the size of gatherings due to COVID-19 making large protests illegal.
She is correct, but with the amount of debt our federal government is racking up, soon it will be time to get serious about doing something to put money into the coffers.
It’s been going out fast and furious with each morning session that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has.
A month ago, it was suggested that a $288 billion deficit for this year was likely and then shortly after it was mentioned our deficit could possibly reach a trillion.
This week, Trudeau made a deal with the NDP. The NDP wanted more social-cost items, and the hand just went further into the till putting all Canadians further into debt.
I realize these are special times and many people need a hand, but this will all have to be repaid, if you have children and grandchildren just think of the burden this will be placing on these generations and the ones to come after them.
Assuming we do get ahead of this virus in six to 18 months, hopefully common sense prevails and a few more people come to the conclusion that blocking every project that creates employment, stimulates the economy and puts money into the federal coffers can’t be held up by a minority group of radicals.
Like it or not, oil products are in everyone’s daily lives, not even the protesters or the Green MPs are willing to give up the comforts that fossil fuels provide, so oil is here to stay for a long time yet.
Canada may as well cash in on our natural resources. Or should we sit idle, unemployed and hopelessly in debt while watching other countries stimulate their economies and supply the world with oil products?
If we don’t capitalize on the resources available to us how are we ever to climb out of the financial hole that Canada is spiralling further into with each passing day?
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Be nice to people wearing masks out in public
Dear Editor:
I’m in my car outside our neighbourhood grocery store, wondering if I should strap on “the mask.”
What the hell, on it goes. I walk in, and note that amongst the 10-12 patrons and the 7-8 staff members, there are only three others looking as silly as me ñ two staff members and one fellow in his 70s.
I go about my shopping, but I’m embarrassed. It’s not so much the vanity thing. I’m no Brad Pitt, more like Voldemort on a bad day. Who knows, perhaps the mask is an improvement.
But I can’t help sensing that people think I’m a cowardly wimp, easily swayed by the left-wing media, afraid of a virus when the odds of infection are about as likely as the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.
I watched a video earlier this week with a local reporter interviewing folks about their mask usage. Only two admitted to wearing masks when it was warranted —like in grocery stores. Of the five bare-faced citizens, four indicated that they saw no reason to mask up because they were not concerned about contracting the virus. The clip ended with the reporter asking, “So what are you doing to protect yourself?”
I am not wearing a mask to protect myself. I understand the science that suggests that my cloth mask is not going to protect me. I am wearing the mask because I don’t want to infect others. I recognize that I probably don’t have the virus. And that even if I did, the mask may not eliminate the risk of transmission. But it could help. And donning my face diaper seems a small price to pay for any reduction in the probability of contributing to the spread of the virus. Of spreading it to you.
When I get on a crowded elevator, I don’t engage in silent-but-deadly flatulation, even though it is my constitutional right to do so, and it would bring me some physical comfort. Likewise, I don’t recline my seatback to its full prone position as soon as my plane reaches cruising altitude.
I’m no saint — my efforts to be considerate often fall woefully short. But there is something to be said for common courtesy and making the effort.
I will never shame those who choose not to wear masks. I understand that facial coverings are hazardous for many folks who are afflicted by things like asthma, allergies and autism. And the vanity stakes are higher for those who don’t look like a Harry Potter villain.
But it would be heartening if the next time we see someone in a mask we think “thank you” instead of “jackass.” They are doing it for us.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Volunteers want to make sure you’re doing OK
Dear Editor:
This past weekend I had the privilege to work with a group of volunteers who spent the whole weekend calling people in our federal riding to just ask how they were doing.
Talking to the volunteers after our calls, we all agreed that it was a really wonderful experience to touch base with strangers during this global pandemic to ask if they were OK or if they needed any help connecting with available COVID support.
Our group of 11 volunteers managed to make just shy of 600 calls during our National Days of Action on behalf of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Federal Liberal Riding Association.
Our team came in first for the number of calls made in B.C. and second in all of Canada.
I was so proud of our volunteers’ hard work in reaching out to the community and I was honoured to work with such an amazing group of concerned citizens.
Sarah Eves, Merritt