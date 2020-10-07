Consider our children’s future when you vote
Dear Editor:
We are in the middle of an election, in the middle of a pandemic. Many of you are confined to your homes or have lost jobs. Many of you are worried each day you send your child to school. Many of you are worried about your health and your future.
I’m worried too. I’m a mother and an educator, and my focus has always been on making a positive impact on future generations. For the past 23 years, I have been an educator in B.C. I have had the privilege of watching a generation of students, including my own children, become hard-working young adults. Unfortunately, I am sad to see the state of the world they are inheriting.
In 2003, my children, then five and seven, were playing in our front yard when, suddenly, in the intense heat of late August, they ran inside to tell me that it was snowing.
Horrified, I realized that they were playing in ashes. We were evacuated the next day.
The Okanagan Mountain Fire displaced us, but our home was spared. We were lucky. And then it happened again. And again. Each year, we break a new record. More homes are destroyed and more forests are gutted. The fires burn faster and hotter than ever before, stunting the ability of the land to recover.
Climate change is imperilling the future we are leaving for our children. B.C.’s emissions are reaching record highs and these numbers don’t account for the massive emissions caused by wildfires.
If we don’t take immediate and drastic action, our children will continue to experience worsening wildfire seasons.
Seasonal water shortages will become the norm. Drastic heat waves will cause excess deaths among the sick and elderly. Crops will become unreliable. There will be an increase in vector-born disease.
All of these factors and more have been outlined in report after report. All of these factors will disproportionately harm women and people of colour. Canada is warming at twice the global average and we are running out of time.
I implore you to think carefully about who you vote for in this provincial election. Many children are not yet old enough to vote. We have a responsibility to vote with their future in mind. The political parties will focus on COVID-19 and economic recovery. They will say they will reinvigorate the tourism and hospitality sectors, but without climate action, these sectors will become sunset industries.
I have encouraged my children and my students to be the change they want to see in the world, that if they aren’t part of the solution, they are part of the problem. The same is true for adults. Look at the climate plans the parties offer us. Bring integrity back by making an educated decision with your vote. If a party does not have a climate plan that prioritizes the survival of future generations over corporate profits, they do not deserve to be trusted with your vote.
I tell my students to stand up for what they believe in. I believe in them and their futures. Do you?
Charlene Siddon, Kelowna
Nowhere to park at new condo complexes
Dear Editor:
Thanksgiving for our family, and most families, is to spend a special holiday together.
It is difficult for us to do that this year, even though we have a small family and will stay within our “bubble.’”
My daughter bought a condo unit in a new building on KLO Road last year.
The builder advertises on their website that there is adequate parking for the condo units.
In fact, there are 42 condo units and 28 assigned parking spaces.
There are no visitor parking spaces.
Is this what is considered adequate parking by the builder and city council?
The City of Kelowna Planning Department recommended the construction of this condo with no visitor parking space and council approved it.
Our cars will get towed away if we park in the school’s parking lot next to this condo, or in the apartment parking lot next to my daughter’s condo.
My daughter is cooking Thanksgiving dinner for our family. The solution for me and other family members is to take a taxi to her home.
This is not the only new condo building in Kelowna that is being constructed with inadequate parking.
According the mayor and other council members, we should all be riding our bikes. The builder is not concerned about the lack of parking and providing only half of the parking spaces that are needed. Tenants are scrambling to find parking anywhere reasonably close to their home.
I urge everyone to contact city councillors and tell them that this is not acceptable. You had better own a bike if this council stays in power.
Bernice Gault, Kelowna
Council’s not listening to citizen concerns
Dear Editor:
I follow Kelowna council meetings and fully understand their main job is to approve land use, zoning and variance applications for development permits.
But what I don’t understand is why they act like a brick wall and ignore the concerns of taxpayers, neighbours and people directly impacted by new projects.
They allow city staff to ignore land use, zoning and variance impact analyses. They never ask pertinent questions — like how much a project will cost taxpayers or how it will it block their views or shade valuable public open spaces.
They allow staff to waive traffic and commercial impact analyses that will impact every city resident. They refuse to direct city staff to make environmental and geotechnical reports public prior to public hearings on land use and zoning.
In short, they love the ignorance that keeping their heads in the sand provides.
Public accountability and transparency are needed to not only inform the public but to ensure council has all the information needed to make sound management decisions to protect taxpayers.
Instead, they fall all over each other in their overzealousness to approve every application that comes their way.
For example, Stober Construction’s C4 zoning application for a 14-storey twin tower project adjacent to Gyro Beach Park is classic.
For two hours, council ignored the fact other commercial and residential zones made more sense for the area and would comply with OCP 2030 policies and zoning bylaw limits.
Clearly, council has developed a bad habit — almost an addiction — of ignoring strong public arguments against inappropriate land use, zoning and variances applications for new projects. Ignoring how a zone will be used fails to serve public interest, which council is bound to uphold.
The bottom line is Stober’s project rezoning will cost taxpayers $2.6 million to offset project infrastructure costs. This public cost will soon increase by another $2.1 million to $4.7 million when Stober applies for a building permit to avoid paying Kelowna’s new park development cost charges.
Residents wanting to attend public hearings to oppose projects better put their crash helmets on and make sure their medical premiums are up to date and that they have some extra tax money in the bank because they are about to run into a brick wall that will bring them much economic pain and injure their enjoyment of property and neighbourhood.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
What happens when parties work together
Dear Editor:
Reflecting on the upcoming provincial election, I am reminded of the debt of gratitude that British Columbians owe to the BC Green Party for working together with the New Democratic Party to oust the BC Liberals after years of mismanagement (BC Hydro. ICBC, money laundering, even lifting a truckload of booze).
The experience of the last three years of government in B.C. is a fine example of how parties working together can accomplish great results without acrimony.
Unfortunately, in the present first-past-the-post system of voting, parties are encouraged to seek majorities and then people complain about the lack of cooperation.
Peter Benson, Naramata