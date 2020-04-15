Why are golfers exempt from the stay-at-home rule?
Dear Editor:
To fight coronavirus, thousands of non-essential businesses are closed. Many will not recover.
Everyone is told to stay indoors unless they have an essential reason to go out, such as getting groceries or health supplies.
Many parks and walkways are closed.
Activities like pick-up soccer games or baseball games are frowned upon. In Peachland you must not sit on the lakeside benches, etc.
We are urged to do our part and follow these most necessary protocols. Except, it seems, if you want to play golf. Some courses are open. Perhaps they have suddenly been deemed essential. If not, there will be a lot of people who will wonder why they are expected to stay indoors while those who want to golf are not.
Derek Coyle, Peachland
China did its part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Dear Editor:
In a matter of months, China has accomplished what has taken the world a matter of years.
The Paris Climate Accord “brings all nations into a common cause to undertake efforts to combat climate change” (United Nations Convention on Climate Change, 2016).
Despite countries’ efforts to meet the goals of limiting the Earth’s temperature, COVID-19 has had a far more tremendous impact in the lowering of harmful anthropogenic emissions.
During the Wuhan pandemic, the use of coal fell by 40% in China (Henriques, 2020). Extensive travel restrictions and mandatory isolation throughout the world have had a positive impact on our environment.
For this, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to supreme leader Xi Jinping and the Chinese People’s Republic for their part in reducing harmful emissions.
While the United States has threatened to stop exporting masks to Canada, China has donated medical supplies to the rest of the world in a bid for world leadership.
In the words of Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, “Long live the Great Communist Party of China!”
Raymond Theriault, Kelowna
Long-time Tory has doubts about Scheer’s integrity
Dear Editor:
So, now we know why Andrew Scheer resisted resigning from the leadership of the Conservative Party, despite his failure at the last election: he had his hand in the cookie jar.
There was $18,000 a year for his kids private school education, unstated amounts for purchase of a mini van, and for his family’s clothing.
Wow, and this is the man who in stating his qualifications, claimed to have been an insurance agent, when he was actually a clerk in an insurance agency.
Is he completely without integrity, and were the people who chose him as party leader not competent to make the the decision that they did?
I’m Conservative from way back, but I have to say that I’m almost glad that we didn’t win the last election, considering the kind of man that Scheer has turned out to be.
Alan Cobden, Kelowna
Writer understands now why top doc ruined his holiday
Dear Editor:
I was a vice president of London Life whose marketing slogan was Freedom 55, so it was with mixed emotions I received a golden handshake at 55 because company was being sold
It has however allowed me to see most of the world, including all 50 states and 10 provinces plus all corners of the world
This year, however, will be one trip I will remember out of all of them
We were celebrating one of those (0) birthdays, so my wife and I went to Mexico a week early from our home in Arizona to stay in one of our time shares and await 11 of our kids and grandkids age 2 to 52 to celebrate in a luxurious four-bed, four-bath penthouse right on the beach from March 14-24
B.C. Health Officer Bonnie Henry (not one of my favourite people at the time) on March 12, only one day before spring break, made it almost impossible for people to leave B.C. as they would not be able to work or go to school for 14 days upon return.
Since three of them were teachers, they could not afford to come. Ironically, they have no schools open to return to now.
As it turns out, it was probably beneficial as one of my daughters in Vancouver contracted COVID-19 around the 12th and probably would have infected all of us
My opinion of Henry has greatly improved and I think she is one of the best spokepersons for bad news every day.
My daughter suffered the anxiety of not knowing if it was COVID-19 and after two nights in Royal Columbian Hospital, upon learning that it was the virus, they sent her home to quarantine. Fortunately, she is progressing well and is now a free person as much as you can be in this environment.
Some examples of an old truism — anger is a mask for fear
Friends of ours returning from Arizona were putting their motorhome into storage after unloading it at their penthouse apartment when they were shouted and sworn at. The friend who was from Alberta said she thought they were back in Alberta because B.C. people do not act like that.
My wife and I live in a bare land strata and went for walks around our complex the first two days.
A friend whose mother is in Lynn Valley Care home developed the virus from her, but was advised by his health nurse he could go for walks as long as he kept distances.
We were addressed by neighbours who said we should be in our house. So what if our home is in a bareland strata? In any event, we stayed on our own lot for next 12 days
Our first task after was to deliver a bike I sold to a gentleman from Summerland whose friends would pick up in West Kelowna.The instructions were: Leave bike on kickstand in large parking lot. The new reality?
Michael Smith, Kelowna
Crisis a good excuse to destroy social programs
Dear Editor:
For God’s sake, who’s going to pay for all this! In Canada, the Parliamentary Budget Officer says this year’s federal deficit could top $184.2 billion.
In the United States, Congress recently passed a federal aid package totaling $2.2 trillion. That’s on top of an earlier income-tax bill that added $1.4 trillion to the American debt.
These sums are stupendous. They are truly unsustainable. But there are people with solutions.
Some months ago — before the COVID crisis — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Congress to tackle its already huge deficit by an overhaul of the “entitlement programs,” which include Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
After all, who needs health care? Who needs the old-age pension?
McConnell may be counting on the passivity of disadvantaged citizens.
In The Shock Doctrine, author Naomi Klein shows how right-wing politicians have used major crises as opportunities to terminate much-needed social programs.
Changes that couldn’t be made in normal times could be pushed through when a disaster such as Hurricane Katrina placed the population in “shock.”
In New Orleans, aging tenements for poor blacks were torn down and not replaced, forcing the occupants to leave New Orleans.
There are other solutions. Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren suggested a 2% tax on assets above $50 million. Let’s say your personal assets are worth $51 million. You would then pay $20,000 on the asset tax. That new tax wouldn’t impoverish the rich. But, as Warren has stated, it would raise staggering sums.
At this moment, many democracies are providing much needed financial help for low-income citizens.
But that will end. And, all over the world, autocratic movements on the far-left and far-right will be ready to exploit us when we are distracted by “shock.”
We are in a long war that will decide the fate of democracy.
What we need is a grassroots movement dedicated to re-establishing financial stability by tapping the only realistic source of extra money — the very rich. Not just in America. Also in Canada.
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Roundabouts still seem to confuse Kelowna drivers
Dear Editor:
People in Kelowna really need a reminder on how to use our ever-increasing roundabouts. Do not signal when entering the thing, but do signal when approaching the intended exit.
Too often we sit there not knowing what approaching vehicles will be doing. This slows down the process, an unintended result of ignorance.
Geeeeeesh, already.
Richard Begin, Kelowna
