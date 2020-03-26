Gas prices down, grocery prices up
Dear Editor:
This morning I took the risk of doing some grocery shopping. On the way I noticed the price of gas had dropped again — down to 94.9 cents/litre. That’s good for the consumer, but disastrous for the industry.
However, my concern was finding that the prices in one of our large supermarkets were outrageously high.
When the price of fuel was high, supermarkets increased the price of goods. Now I am wondering why prices of goods are still so high and even seem to be increasing, though the price of fuel has been dropping over the past month. There definitely seems to be price gouging going on.
John Broughton, Kelowna
Childish complaints from Trudeau critics
Dear Editor:
For a while during this pandemic, I naively thought that the vicious political sniping had reached a truce, especially in the letters section, in which a group of angry citizens with too much time on their hands spend a lot of time attacking various governments.
I realized I was wrong after reading Thursday’s Daily Courier with its poison pen letter from someone who seems to have a pathological hatred for the Trudeau government. That kind of mindless rhetoric belongs with the ultra-right folks south of the border, not in Canada.
Justin Trudeau may have done a few stupid things in the past; however he and his cabinet members appear, at least to me, to be demonstrating the sort of reasonable and rational leadership we need and deserve. Writing about “cronies slithering” and other examples of childish name-calling is, in my humble opinion, extremely unhelpful at a time of great worldwide difficulty and disorientation when we should all be standing together (two metres apart).
Everyone is entitled to their opinion in our free society and I’ve respected opposing opinions up to now.
However, this garbage about criminal acts and slithering has finally prompted this response. For heaven’s sake, face up to the fact that your chosen political party wasn’t elected to govern, as I and millions of other Canadians have done over the years, and spare us your tantrums.
Roderick MacIntosh, Peachland
Trudeau didn’t have to compromise
Dear Editor:
Doug Rosen’s letter of March 26 entitled “Punish Trudeau for power grab” suggests that the prime minister should be punished for his attempted power grab.
It is worth remembering that we have a minority government. The fact of the matter is that had Liberals really wanted to do a power grab they could have pushed through the legislation with just the support of the Bloc Quebecois, which was comfortable with the original proposal. The Liberals did not do that. In the interests of the country and national unity they sat down with all parties and negotiated a compromise.
John Bailey, Kelowna
Make good use of your isolation time
Dear Editor:
Chiara Lubich, founder of the Focolare Movement whose spirituality is that of unity lived on both a personal and communitarian level, once outlined seven aspects for a balanced life in today’s world. It is particularly relevant given our current situation.
— Communicate with one another, using any means. Share what is important and true to you.
— Give time to study, for example, to learning about your religious tradition, or to reading good literature, like classic novels. Enrich your soul.
— Spend time putting order in your home, providing greater and simpler beauty to your surroundings.
— Attend to your health, with adequate exercise and also good forms of relaxation.
— Take care of your spiritual life. Give time to prayer, meditation, silence.
— Reach out to others. Build affection in the family unit.
— Share your riches, whether they be material or spiritual goods, or talents.
In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic with much time on our hands, we can all build a new life, one that is more alive, more beautiful and more interesting.
Fr. Harry Clarke, Kelowna