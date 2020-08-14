Downtown’s gift must be preserved
Dear Editor:
I was inspired after reading Ken Bessason’s (and others) guest column Wednesday about KelownaLegacy.com and their effort to stop the development of the former RCMP site for yet more condos.
Over many years, I have been active in the community championing for a balance between development and public amenities.
In recent years though I’ve become disillusioned with what seems to be apathy from Kelowna residents. The city seems to just to push forward with whatever they consider to be progress. It would be refreshing to see more of the community get informed and then engaged.
Essentially, downtown Kelowna has a gift of land not available in most cities. The Simpson Covenant (later renamed by the City to The Sawmill Agreement) that originated many decades ago protected specific public land from the temptations that aggressive councils and developers consider to be cheap and easy sites to build commercial and residential buildings upon.
The Simpson family has continually reminded the city of the covenant their family established, but as the years pass, their ability diminishes, allowing council to ignore or downplay its significance.
The proposed development for the former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue is not only a giveaway of taxpayer funds but a poor use of land that could be put to much better community use (i.e. what it was intended for). There is still ample private property throughout downtown should the city want to continue its path for creating Yaletown in Kelowna. Surely they can realize that the lands preserved by the covenant will become even more important for public use. The 6,000 foot cultural space they propose means nothing.
I hope that more people will visit KelownaLegacy.com and expand their already 600 supporters so that we can reverse this short-sighted vision that limits the potential to make downtown a world-class community. Please take five minutes of your day to get involved.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Trip down memory lane sparks even more memories
Dear Editor:
I just read the article regarding a trip down restaurant memory lane by Gerry Morrison on April 21.
One of the names mentioned was Schell’s Grill. My mother worked for Mr. Schell as a waitress. I recall mom took us to the restaurant in 1951 and introduced us to Mr. Schell.
We actually ran out of that restaurant. Mom caught us running down Pendozi Street. Boy did we get a lecture. We all walked home to Coldstream.
A couple weeks later, Mom took us back to town. Mom was to pick up her pay. Mom introduced us to Mr. Schell again. He was very pleasant. Mom treated us to a hamburger and milkshake.
Then we went to the theatre to watch a matinee.
There was also another lady name of Doris. She was also employed as a waitress for Schell’s Grill. Mom and Doris were friends for many years. I don’t know how many years mom worked for that restaurant but she never had any negative to say about working for Mr Schell.
In March 1953 Mom terminated her employment with Mr. Schell and we trekked around parts of Canada, eventually winding up in Ontario. Anyway I am glad that I found this article. Thanks for the memory.
Maurice Smook, Binbrook, Ont.
State of trash in Penticton upsets Kelowna visitor
Dear Editor:
Being born and raised in Penticton, but living in Kelowna since 2008, (not much work in Penticton), I do appreciate some of the finer things Penticton has to offer such as its two incredible beaches.
Being at the Okanagan Lake beach recently with the girlfriend really made my head shake and spin as wow was it ever so litter ridden and trashy and just look at the photo I am including as proof.
Can the City of Penticton not just hire at least one single cleaning person to work an eight-hour day to clean the super gross washroom every few hours and pick up some of all the trash piled up at this garbage can and other cans on a Saturday at that. No excuses. Not in the budget at only $120 a day. Come on, get real.
With not much to do during COVID times and with social distancing a must, the beach seems like one of the only viable sources left, yes?
Keep it clean, Penticton! Stop this utter laziness. Many are looking for work too. Pay yourself a few bucks less then, if $120 a day is too much for the budget.
N. Preen, Kelowna
At this rate, all the heritage homes will be gone
Dear Editor:
Further to the article and letter to the editor regarding the zoning change application for 409 Park Ave.
Let me get this straight. The house at 409 Park Ave. was bought two years ago with the owner knowing it was a registered heritage property in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area. Although he initially worked with city planners to get a Heritage Revitalization Agreement (HRA), to get a number of changes made to the house, he was not satisfied.
Shortly thereafter, the applicant asked to have the house taken off the Kelowna Heritage Register. So, this proposal went to the Heritage Advisory Committee, which evaluated the property and determined that the house had significant heritage value and should remain on the register.
The applicant and his hired engineer then went directly to council and subsequently the house was taken off the register.
This significant and solid house was then bulldozed, I assume with the planning department’s permission. And now, the owner has applied for a rezoning change so that the property can be subdivided and two new houses be put up on the property. Council approved it, with only Charlie Hodge voting against the rezoning.
If this is how the city values heritage, it will not be long before more houses are bought up in this unique neighbourhood, taken off the Kelowna Heritage Register and subdivided for new house builds. It is a slippery slope. Will this area have any heritage value left in 10 years? The city should value heritage far more than it currently does.
Carol Millar, Kelowna