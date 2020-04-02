Bylands known for high standards
Dear Editor:
One of our largest business enterprises in West Kelowna has unfortunately been hit with COVID-19 outbreak, within their contingent of seasonal foreign workers.
However fortunately for all of us Bylands is one of Okanagan’s best nurseries to work for, providing a very high standard of clean, safe living accommodations to their foreign workers, which results in many of the same workers wanting to return every year.
Bylands is a second-generation family-operated company with a well-earned established reputation within our community, known as a good place to work and to be next to.
Thank you John and Marie for your contribution to our community and sorry for your trouble.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Bad time to raise politicians’ pay
Dear Editor:
We are in very very tough times and yet our politicians, the people who are supposed to be helping us have the out and out audacity to give themselves raises. That has to be the biggest slap in the face to us taxpayers ever. This is a worldwide catastrophe happening. People are losing jobs and livelihoods and being told to cut back — and they have the utter gall to give themselves raises when we, the taxpayers, and their employers are hurting financially in every sector of the country. How dare they.
Rick Thompson, Kelowna
(Editor’s note: MPs received an automatic 2.1% pay raise on April 1 under legislation passed in 2005.)
Food bank ready
to help in a crisis
Dear Editor:
As more residents become laid off due to COVID-19 and the closure of local businesses, the Central Okanagan Food Bank would like to remind anyone struggling financially, that we are here to help.
As we enter a new month amid this pandemic with rent, mortgage and utility payments due, we are becoming increasingly concerned for those who feel the pressures of having to decide between purchasing food and paying their bills. Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank provides monthly food hampers to Kelowna and West Kelowna residents in need, including fresh produce, meat, dairy and bread, as well as non-perishable pantry staples as available.
“We have been experiencing an influx of new clients, oftentime folks who never would have imagined they would need our help,” says Trevor Moss CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, “and we will continue to be here for all our neighbours in need to provide the most nutritional food as possible, as the city continues to deal with the current crisis.”
A new client registration system will be available online by Monday, however until then we ask any members of the community who have not been to the food bank in the past, but are in need of food assistance now, to call 250-763-7161 to book an appointment.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank is a non-government funded, non-for-profit organization providing much needed food and support to families and households in need. We assist over 4,000 individuals every month, 33% of which are children under the age of 15, and another 12% are seniors living on a fixed income. Financial donations are greatly appreciated at this time at cofoodbank.com/donate
Tammie Watson, chief developmental officer, Central Okanagan Food Bank
Reallocate money set for city hall
Editor:
I am always amazed on how politicians are unable to think outside the box. They seem to think in straight lines and want everything to be simple and stuffed into individual boxes.
It reminds me of the person who orders a pizza and is asked “cut into four or six pieces?” The person answers four, because they could not eat six pieces.
The City of West Kelowna is attempting to figure out how to pay for the Rose Valley Water Treatment plant. Their original idea included a $125 parcel tax.
With the COVID-19 virus, there are thousands of people who have been laid off or have small businesses that they have closed down. They are already up to their eyeballs in debt.
Simple solution council. Re-allocate the $700,000 that you take in taxes every year for the new City Hall that the majority of people do not want. Take out some of the $7 million in reserve that was allocated for the same low-priority project and put it towards the plant.
I may not live in the area to be serviced by this plant, but all of us know people who do. Clean water is more important than an office building.
David Perron, West Kelowna
Amalgamation needs a new look
Editor:
I was so pleased that then-Kelowna Mayor Sharon Shepherd at the time offered us in Westbank an olive branch to amalgamate and become one city called Kelowna.
I thought really everyone would go for it.
But no was their answer.
So why are we now called West Kelowna when in rejected reality, we’re not part of the City of Kelowna?
What I am really saying is should Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran consider another olive branch to become amalgamated into one bigger city ñ Kelowna?
Yes. It’s the right thing to do.
When we saw $9 million spent on the Boucherie Road wine trail, and now this city council wants to build a new City Hall with all the big trimmings, there’s taxes, taxes and more taxes in our future.
We need another referendum to join the City of Kelowna and kick the West Kelowna city out for good.
Amalgamation is the answer.
Mel Gauthier, West Kelowna