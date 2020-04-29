Downtown resident enjoys tulip display
Dear Editor:
We are fortunate to live downtown whereby we daily enjoy the beauty of the tulips in Rhapsody Square. City employees tend to the tulip garden with meticulous care, and in turn the citizens of Kelowna are able to enjoy the wonderful colours and the peaceful setting that provides respite from the current challenges felt by all of us.
We long for the time when we can again hug our children, parents and close friends. My wife, Peggy, sent this message to our daughters, inspired by the beauty of the tulips.
TULIPS (COVID-19 style)
Teach yourself a new skill
Understand “this” is just for now, not forever
Listen to nature, music and the quiet
Inspire others by following the rules
Please be†kind to one another
Social distancing is the new norm.
Love You
Harry Bensler, Kelowna
Easy connection can fill E. Kelowna ponds
Dear Editor:
Re: Old fishin’ hole looks a little dusty, but should soon regain its lustre, by Don Plant (page A1, April 28)
Don is my friend and I thank him for his concern. The answer is a permanent four-inch plastic line from upstream on Mission Creek to all the Hall Road ponds, including the Haskett’s Ponds. There were 12 large ponds in all.
Nearly all the fish and painted turtles have disappeared since the South East Kelowna Irrigation District started to dump water into the fish pond.
Chlorinated water is no good for wildlife so Mission Creek water is ideal.
No pump or other equipment is needed as the water would flow downhill to the ponds.
All the remaining dry ponds could be brought back to life with this simple solution. these ponds eventually drain back into Mission Creek naturally so there is no problem there.
If the city is really concerned about wildlife and sustained environment upkeep at the lowest dollar possible, then bury a four-inch line along Hall Road through the park — minimum invasion to all area, no electricity, no pumping, no maintenance. Might be too simple?
Thanks again Don.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Spark kids’ curiosity when school resumes
Dear Editor:
This idea originally came from Patrick Watson. In the 1970s, he was speaking to a teachers convention in Calgary. The story goes that he spoke of the day the schools disappeared. At first, the kids were overjoyed, they ignored their parents and had a wonderful vacation.
But soon the children grew bored. A few days following that one could see a group of five, not more than five, who were following their biology teacher to the local swamp. There they learned what creepy, crawly things were contained in that body of water.
As schools in the Okanagan slowly, get open again, this might be a way to get the children back to learning, use their innate curiosity as a vehicle.
David Baxter, Summerland
Consider alternatives during pandemic
Dear Editor:
Knowledge is power. The authorities are harnessing their power from our ignorance right now: why should we bother with the details when we can trust the leaders? But what if the leaders are not trustworthy?
1. “Be kind, be calm, be safe.” What the heck does that have anything to do with your health? Sounds more like a motto for 15-year-old boy and girl scouts as they head out for their first camping trip.
2. Your immune system: any graduate from a medical program who bears the word “health” in their title should know a thing or two about the immune system and how to help strengthen it. But, apparently, this is irrelevant information as we experience the most “deadly” disease in modern history.
3. “If you have any type of cold symptoms, just assume it’s COVID-19.” Really? You’re being diagnosed from a pulpit for the worst possible virus in history based on expertise from the
“I can see it in my crystal ball” school of academia?
4. Anyone who offers healthy alternatives that might boost immunity or help people recover from symptoms is immediately labelled a “tinfoil hat wearing freak,” a “heretic,” a “conspiracy theorist,” a “denier,” a “flat earth fanatic,” a “self-promoter,” or a “quack.”
Why do the authorities feel so threatened by these people instead of embracing suggestions and solutions that might actually contribute to people’s health?
These “talking heads” own the podium of every media venue out there: TV, radio, print and internet. But if it looks, swims and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.
Maybe we should consider keeping an open mind and start listening to more genuine, health-based experts out there who are trying to help. Because, more likely than not, these healthy alternative “quacks” are the only ones who truly have our best interest at heart.
Linda Jackson, Kelowna
Gas companies ripping us off again
Dear Editor:
I was shocked to see gas prices going up 10 cents or more per litre Wednesday at some gas stations to 99.9 cents and more.
What is going on?
Gas in the Lower Mainland is around 84 cents and that is with the transit tax.
So the question is, what to do about this?
Will our MLAs or MPs help? Probably not.
Is this another “sunshine tax?”
In my opinion we are being gouged. Does anyone else think so?
Wade Bottorff, Kelowna
Hydro more sensible than wind or solar
Dear editor:
The concept of using solar and power generation came into being as way to reduce carbon dioxide and other emissions from fossil fuels.
Fortunately, B.C. has a long established hydro power grid system delivering the most environmentally clean electricity.
But sadly, somehow hydro power generation, a non-fossil fuel way of generation, became lumped in with coal and oil burning.
Thus the mistaken, purely psychological drive to manufacture and install solar and wind generation, which again defeats the environmental cause.
Bruce Alton McGillis, Penticton
