Layoffs, tax cut are right response to the pandemic
Dear Editor:
We all agree the current COVID-19 pandemic is devastating to personal lives in a variety of ways. Aside from the serious health risks, grave economic impacts will hammer many businesses and individuals.
Over the years, not just Kelowna but city councils in general have increased property taxes well over the rate of inflation.
I might add that these increases compound year by year, thus creating severe hardship for people on fixed or low incomes.
City councils use the excuse that people demand more services, but I think this pandemic has made us realize that we can make do with less.
Furthermore, city councils seem to take pride in creating employment for as many people as possible without much thought of where the money is coming from.
City managers will always justify staff additions because the more people they supervise, the higher the salary they will garner.
Aside from this pandemic, if we look at a four per cent compounding property tax increase forever, many young people of today will not be able to afford home ownership in the future.
The right course of action is to lay off all non-essential city staff immediately.
As well, a property tax reduction, not just a reduction from four to a two per cent increase, but a 10 per cent overall reduction for at least the next three years should be made.
Don Haaheim, Kelowna
City oversight will suffer with massive layoffs
Dear Editor:
Kelowna’s plan to layoff more staff to save money is half-baked since it will reduce public oversight of the city’s main business — urban growth and development.
Kelowna already has too small a staff and any layoffs will compromise the city’s effectiveness to manage growth, service residents and protect taxpayers.
If Kelowna cuts 25% of its 900 employees, like Burnaby just did, it would cripple the city’s ability to deliver services needed to review, approve and monitor proposed new development projects.
Burnaby can afford to cut 25% of its 3,900 employees because it has 4.3 times more employees than Kelowna and can still deliver services and maintain a high level of staffing effectiveness.
Burnaby has 240,000 residents, or one employee for every 62 residents, while Kelowna has 134,000 residents, or one employee for every 150 residents.
Burnaby’s lower resident ratio allows it to provide services more effectively and weather a COVID-19 economic storm far better than Kelowna.
Burnaby also has less land area (98.6 hectares) to manage than Kelowna (212 ha). Burnaby’s larger staff can deliver almost 10 times the public services and growth management oversight using 40 employees per hectare than Kelowna can using 4.25 employees per hectare.
Compared to Burnaby, Kelowna is already significantly understaffed and poorly positioned to manage new growth. Employee layoffs will only make things worse.
Arguably, Kelowna should consider increasing staffing levels to improve operations to catch up to other cities and to serve residents better.
Rather than layoffs, Kelowna could cut costs by clawing back management salaries; cancelling public subsidies and grants given to developers; raising development infrastructure cost charges; and start charging a 3% tourist tax to raise $3 million annually to help build and maintain city infrastructure and reduce the burden tourism places on taxpayers.
COVID-19 is not an excuse to cut public oversight and impact taxpayers. Rather, it is an opportunity to find new ways to manage the city better.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
Pandemic rules apply to everyone, except golfers
Dear Editor:
To fight coronavirus, thousands of non-essential businesses are closed. Many will not recover.
Everyone is told to stay indoors unless they have an essential reason to go out, such as getting groceries or health supplies.
Many parks and walkways are closed.
Activities like pick-up soccer games or baseball games are frowned upon. In Peachland you must not sit on the lakeside benches, etc.
We are urged to do our part and follow these most necessary protocols.
Except, it seems, if you want to play golf. Some courses are open. Perhaps they have suddenly been deemed essential.
If not, there will be a lot of people who will wonder why they are expected to stay indoors while those who want to golf are not.
Derek Coyle, Peachland
Golf courses have to obey strict rules to stay open
Dear Editor:
Re: Is a golf game worth putting others at risk (letters, April 16)
So Bob Bissillion, thinks golfers are selfish.
I am sure Bob who does not have COVID-19, goes out to get groceries, fills up his car, gets gardening supplies at hardware stores, and maybe goes to Costco occasionally.
If he goes to Costco (or other big box grocery stores), he may notice that they allow 250 customers at any one time to be in the store, along with 40 employees.
The store has approximately 150,000 square feet or about three acres of floor space. This means they allow about 97 customers per acre of floor space.
Each of the customers must navigate tight aisles, touch product on the shelves, and pass other customers coming in opposite directions, deal with pushing shopping carts, and placing product on conveyer belts at check outs.
I am not saying anything derogatory about Costco, their employees go above and beyond with keeping social distancing, continuously sanitizing checkouts, and other surfaces, and providing an exceptional level of service.
Now that being said, golf courses are abiding by very stringent rules and protocols with respect to not contacting any course equipment, (flags, ball washers, rakes etc.) and maintaining social distancing.
Golfers on the course do not touch anything except their own equipment, they load their own bags on sterilized carts, are lectured on the expectations of conduct with respect to others on the course.
A golf course has approximately 180 acres, and at any one time the number of golfers and staff is approximately 130 people which works out to about 0.72 people per acre.
There is risk everywhere with this virus, even on golf courses, but it is minimal
compared to many other places of social contact.
Oh and by the way, the province has given its blessing to golf courses being open.
Roberto Frasson, Kelowna
Gifford-Jones’ advice keeping this reader healthy
Dear Editor:
Re: Managing Editor Dave Trifunov suspending the Gifford-Jones column (April 17, page A6):
I was disappointed to read that you had done a smattering of research on Google and have discredited the advice of “the man,” Dr. Gifford Jones.
Gifford Jones is a respected medical journalist whose columns have been carried by the best newspapers in Canada for many years.
His recommendations are based not only on his own research but also corroborated by research from none other than Dr. Linus Pauling.
My wife and I were privileged to attend a lecture by Gifford Jones about eight years ago and were impressed at his energy at that time, when he was well into his 80s. Now he is in his mid 90s and obviously still going strong. Proof that he is taking his own advice.
I have been following his recommendations for many years and although being on the back end of my 80s and taking no medications, have never felt better.
Ron Rutt, Peachland
Everyone’s making sacrifices to fight this pandemic
Dear Editor:
Re: Trudeau’s family seems to play by different rules (letter by Jeff Frank, April 17):
Our province is doing very well in this fight against the worldwide pandemic, in case you hadn’t noticed; and it’s all because of steps taken and small sacrifices made by the public.
Larger sacrifices are being made by many families of care workers, nurses and other medical staff who may be completely separated from their children for weeks and weeks.
They can’t go home at all for fear of spreading this evil disease to their families.
Would you rather risk your children’s lives, as well as your own, so they can play sports?
Sally Kelly, Kelowna
