Trumpet fanfare for COVID heroes every night at 7
Dear Editor:
To show my support for health care and grocery staff, at 7 p.m., I have been playing a short rat-a-tat trumpet fanfare in my back yard and front drive.
As a former member of Kelowna City Concert Band, I invite their many trumpeters, or any member, or former member, to do the same. In fact, I issue the same invitation, nay challenge, to any instrumentalist to do likewise.
Wouldn’t it be neat if a small group, duo to quintet, got together — whoops, not too together, but leaving the required six feet — and played at 7 p.m. across from KGH or care homes or in grocery store parking lots.
Thank you angels, I wish I could do more.
Lynda Zorn, Kelowna
We need to show our support for local reporting
Dear Editor:
Now more than ever we need to support our local media. We need local reporting. Falling advertising is killing their revenues and subscription revenues only go so far.
Yes, The Daily Courier is getting thinner but now, more than ever, it needs our support. Renew your subscription. If you’re not a subscriber, now would be great time to be one.
Another way to support local media is to support the businesses that advertise.
Peter Chmiel, Kelowna
COVID-19 cure may turn us
into Venezuela
Dear Editor:
The government and media are pushing us in front of a juggernaut, to save us from being hit by a bicycle. Destroying our economy makes no sense.
If you want to see the effect of a failed economy, Google Venezuela. I’ll summarize for you: 800% inflation rate, high murder and suicide rates, mass starvation, no health care, systemic corruption and food trafficking by the government and military officials.
People who are not financially impacted are demanding sacrifice from everyone else. Many workers, including journalists, government workers and those employed in desk jobs that can be done from home will see no impact on their income. In fact, they will be financially better off, as they will have no costs of daily transport, and probably have better mental health because an awful lot of the “working from home” is going to involve Netflix and PornHub. Let’s face it, they’re having a staycation.
If they are serious about wanting to make a difference, then they need to be taxed an additional 50% to help pay those from whom they are demanding sacrifice.
Death statistics are being shoved down our throats, but no one is reporting how many deaths would normally have been expected, nor are we being told the age and health conditions of those who have died.
For sure, there have been some deaths among the younger people, who sadly lost the genetic lotto, but my guess is most of the deaths are those whose mortality was wavering anyway.
We’re being told up to 2.5 million Americans will die from COVID-19, but we are not told that 3.5 million die each year anyway, from obesity related issues, cancer, heart disease and just plain old age.
While it may be tragic that these people are taken a few months early, and a logistical issue handling a larger number of deaths all at once, the impact of COVID-19 can be managed.
We can tolerate a three-week shutdown to give the health-care system time to sort itself out and get to the position it should already have been prepared for, but that’s it.
Come April 14, we need to start dealing with this properly and that means going back to work, albeit with some additional precautions like handwashing, wearing masks and not breathing on each other.
We can protect those who need protection and protect ourselves from the slaughter that a financial meltdown causes.
James Parnis, Kelowna
Spring break should have been used for class prep
Dear Editor:
That teachers finally reconvened virtually after a two-week spring break that took place in the middle of a pandemic is beyond disappointing (Break ends for teachers — but not for students, The Okanagan Weekend, March 26).
When the break started, everyone was well aware that students would likely not be returning to school after the break. Why then wasn’t the spring break immediately cancelled for teachers so that they could spend those precious two weeks preparing for virtual, home-based learning?
If that had happened, “classes” would no doubt have resumed — as they have in other jurisdictions in Canada.
Where was the NDP government? Where was the board of trustees for the Central Okanagan Public Schools? Where was the B.C. Teachers’ Federation?
Whenever the BCTF is in bargaining mode, all the public hears is that students’ education and well being are teachers’ single most important priority.
Well as always, actions speak louder than words, and what the public can conclude from the two-week break is that even in the middle of a pandemic, vacation time trumps all else.
Those responsible for delivering public school education should be ashamed of themselves. Collectively, they failed our children in a time of crisis.
Chris Fibiger, Kelowna
Communion
is the real thing,
not just a symbol
Dear Editor:
After reading Jim Taylor’s Okanagan Weekend column, “Isolation causes social problems,” I would first like to express my consolation on the recent death of his wife.
What a very difficult, personal and sincere time for him to be reflecting on isolation and loss. My prayer for you is that many family and friends will connect with you to support and console you in your healing.
In his writing, my attention was drawn to his statement: “My Catholic friends were told ... Because the wafer and wine, as the symbolic body and blood of the sinless Christ....”
To clarify, the Catholic church teaches and professes Communion is not symbolic, but rather the actual body and blood, soul and divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Christ’s presence in the Eucharist is the realization of His wanting to be present to the church, after His departure in the visible form, following His crucifixion.
He gave us His presence in the sacramental presence of Holy Communion.
This sacramental conversion the Holy Catholic church calls transubstantiation, the transformation of the actual substance. Christ Himself said at the last supper on Holy Thursday, “This is my body, do this in remembrance of me.”
The Catholic priest, in the person of Christ “persona Christi,” during every mass today, utters these same words.
The power and grace to transform the bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, are Christ’s.
St. Thomas teaches that “one cannot understand that the sacrament of Communion is the true body and blood of Christ, merely by the senses, but only by faith, which relies on divine authority.
Jesus Christ founded only the Catholic Church, one Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church, 2020 years ago. Unlike the 34,000 Christian Churches worldwide who profess communion is a symbolic representation of Jesus Christ, the Catholic church alone professes Jesus is actually present in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity at every mass.
We pray during these days of worldwide panic that Jesus will bless our world with His peace, healing and mercy.
God bless and protect all our doctors, nurses, clergy, lab technicians, medical personnel, hospital workers with health and the resources they require. They are our heroes in this war on COVID-19. Our fathers and grandfathers fought the last wars from the trenches. We fight this war from our living rooms.
The suffering of many today will expand the heart with compassion.
Eileen Collins, Kelowna
Mayor Basran should be giving city staff the chop
Dear Editor:
Recently, Mayor Colin Basran had a press conference to tell us, among other things, the ways the city is tightening its belt.
He did not mention layoffs. I am sure there are plenty of staff and managers who are not working at full capacity.
Here is what the mayor of Quebec City said about laying off 2,000 staff (27% of total): “For reasons of non-necessity and fairness to some of our fellow citizens who are themselves unemployed, we had to make difficult but necessary decisions.” — Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume.
Basran should be making the same difficult and necessary decisions.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Email your letters to the editor to: letters@ok.bc.ca