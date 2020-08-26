Amazed by local Liberal cheerleader
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tories, Bloc want to usurp power,” by Jon Peter Christoff (Daily Courier, letters, Aug. 26), the No. 1 Liberal drum beater west of the great divide.
It amazes me how the Liberals can always find a silver lining and the golden calf at the bottom of the cesspool or sewage tank they call the Liberal Party.
One after another ethics violations and criminal dealings, and Christoff still can find no wrong with the goings of the Liberal Party.
After more than five years, it miraculously still falls on the Conservatives and Stephen Harper as somehow being at fault.
Now, it is Pierre Poilievre throwing redacted copies into the air, which seems to have gotten Christoff’s goat. That is the job of the opposition, keep the Liberal shills in check.
Christoff considers dealings of the WE scandal were the result of an emergency. That is why Justin Trudeau threw $900 million at his friends.
Doug Burant, Kelowna
Sports advertising starting to get silly
Dear Editor:
I was enjoying an NHL playoff game the other night when the play-by-play announcer, during play mind you, advised me that, “this power play is brought to you by Kit-Kat, now 20% thicker.”
When the shock of realizing I might not be watching what I was watching had it not been for the generosity of Kit-Kat wore off, I began to speculate what future NHL broadcasts might sound like.
“That was quite a dust-up eh, Louie? It looks like Andrew’s eye is swelling. Yes, Chris, that fight was brought to us by Preparation H, which now reduces swelling by an extra 20%.”
Or how about, “Wow, Tanev was deked out of his jockstrap with that move which was brought to you by Lamisil, providing 20% faster jock itch relief.”
Perhaps even, “the previous breakaway was brought to you by the divorce law firm of Pierce, Free, and Carver.”
A power play brought to me by Kit-Kat? Come on, that’s just silly.
Ralph Perrich, Kelowna
Most Canadians are doing their part
Dear Editor:
Canadians can take pride in our efforts to manage COVID-19. Congratulations.
But unfortunately, there comes a point when constant negative criticism turns many off. Especially when they are being responsible, responsible in their own way, in this manner every Canadian is to be praised.
Our large number of survivors, the 30,000 ventilators coming into use, vaccine development, success upon success is working wonders.
Most of us are wearing masks and keeping a distance most of the time, congratulations, well done.
Now, a fresh, welcoming complying approach could put an end to COVID-19 and getting back to work.
Bruce Alton McGillis, Penticton
Go! Canucks go! Now’s your chance
Dear Editor:
The Vancouver Canuck’s six foot, six inch Swedish goaltender, Jacob Markstrom and their Swedish sharpshooter, Elias Pettersson are leading Canada’s lone hope to end our country’s nearly 30-year famine of winning Lord Stanley’s Cup.
The Stanley Cup is said to be the toughest trophy to win in all of team sports.
This year’s Cup is being played in a bubble, with the Western teams playing all their games in Edmonton while the Eastern teams play all their games in Toronto.
The settings are stress filled: no wife or girlfriend, no kids, no extended family, no buddies and no hometown fans.
There will be six more weeks of this stressful playoff hockey after this series is finished.
At the time of this writing, the present series is tied one game apiece. I looked up the make-up of both teams and found some surprises to me.
The Canucks have 12 Canadian-born players and 11 American-born players as well as five Swedish-born players, one Finnish-born and one Frenchman on their roster.
The Golden Knights have 18 Canadian-born players, 10 American-born players as well as two Swedish-born and one Czech-born player.
In the last game, that the Canucks won 5-2, the shots on goal favoured the Golden Knights 40-27, so don’t be surprised if Canadian veteran, Marc-Andre Fleury is in the nests for Las Vegas, in the next game.
Fleury, a former No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has won more games for the Golden Knights than any other goaltender.
Go Canucks, Go! This is your year to win the Cup for Canada. Do it!
Leo “Puckshot” Jacques, Kelowna
Tory leader choice a gift for Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Once again the Conservative Party has shown how completely out of touch with the majority of Canadians it is with its choice of leader Monday.
I wonder which leader Dan Albas was backing this time?
If the Conservative Party wants to regain Canadians’ confidence, it must represent every region of the country, not just its Alberta base.
The fact that Conservatives are unable to widen their base creates an imbalance within the party and its electorate, which remains marginal in major urban centres and some provinces.
The role that populists play in the party does not help, either. To have a strand that defends the silent majority and promotes pragmatic policies is vital.
But it becomes counter-productive when the Conservatives are primarily perceived as a populist party.
Conservatives must affirm once and for all that abortion and same sex-marriage are fundamental rights. If not, they run the risk of alienating themselves from a majority of Canadians.
Also as long as they stick to their big tent philosophy where everybody, including the racists, are welcome, becoming the party of racists is the inevitable consequence.
Every time somebody says something abhorrent that goes unchecked, another moderate leaves the party for good, and, before too long, the only people who are left are the racists and the people who are ok allowing the racists to have a platform.
The Liberals are probably dancing in the streets, metaphorically, with Erin O’Toole’s victory.
They know full well that as long as the Conservatives keep putting up objectively bad candidates (at least from a progressive standpoint), they will get a portion of the progressive vote who are scared of the Conservatives.
Nobody on the left “likes” the Liberals, and most view the Liberals as right-leaning, but they’re at least palatable.
Witness former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s performance last year: despite Trudeau’s “many” faults, which were myriad, he still won because we don’t like social conservatism.
As long as they’re still pandering to the social conservatives, the party will not win, except in the Western parts where they are so hard-core biased. Sad.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country
B.C. lucky to have Trudeau, Horgan
Dear Editor:
We are so lucky here in Canada — and particularly in British Columbia — where we have leaders who are doing their best to take care of regular Canadian citizens during the pandemic.
In so many other countries, people are left to fend for themselves without any sort of caring or monetary support.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been going out of his way to try to make sure that all citizens are getting the money they need to survive through these unusual circumstances.
It makes me very unhappy to see opposition parties not supporting him and doing their best to undermine him and make him look bad.
I’m not saying he’s perfect, but he is doing his best to support us all.
He should be getting our encouragement and gratitude rather than having to endure intemperate recriminations from people like Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre.
If Poilievre wants to help make things work well, he should make helpful suggestions that could be gratefully acknowledged by the Liberals and then taken into account before final decisions are made.
Co-operation among political parties is the only way forward.
In British Columbia, Premier John Horgan is focusing on providing services to protect health and safety, on giving immediate relief to people and businesses, and on planning for B.C.’s economic recovery over the long term.
That’s the right path for our provincial government to be taking and we need to be cheering them on as well.
My best wishes and a heartfelt thank you to both Trudeau and Premier Horgan.
We are fortunate to have them in charge.
Jean Jenkins, Saanich
Rutland murals are an eyesore
Dear Editor:
Re Who authorized Rutland murals, Daily Courier letters, Aug. 26...
I agree with Shad Biglow that the Rutland murals are an eyesore.
Driving down Rutland Road, I am assailed by goat heads (gotta love the ‘Baphomet’)and pink and blue aliens.
I think I would prefer graffiti. Oh, well, it’s just Rutland.
Lynne Greig, Kelowna