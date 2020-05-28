Municipalities need help from Ottawa
Dear Editor:
I am very concerned that municipal governments are being forgotten in the midst of this pandemic. Municipal workers look after our health, maintain infrastructure and provide other essential services. That includes running our emergency services, parks, libraries, recreation centres and providing care for the elderly and the young.
We need to call on the provincial and federal governments to throw our cities a lifeline.
The federal government can give cities the help they need by using the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is calling for.
Ian Gordon, Kelowna
Man gets wallet back thanks to action of some good people
Dear Editor:
I would like to acknowledge a certain young lady and her mother. I wish I knew their names, but I don’t.
I was shopping at Superstore last Sunday and left my wallet in the cart and drove home.
Excited to put in my bedding plants in their new homes, I was busy in the dirt when a nice young lady and her mother drove up to my home and asked if I was Dave.
Yes, I answered as I saw her holding my wallet. I didn’t even know I had forgotten it and was overwhelmed.
These lovely people delivered it to me with a big smile.
Years ago, I had lost my wallet and lost $600 as the wrong person found it. I never saw it again.
I have returned lost wallets before as it’s the right thing to do.
Karma? All I know is whoever they were in that silver car were good people. Thank you again for your strong values and being good people. I wish everyone had that same character.
Dave Waugh, Kelowna
Gun-ban measures widely supported
Dear Editor:
During the last election campaign, the Liberals promised to enact gun control measures that would ban assault-style weapons and would buy-back those types of weapons that were legally obtained by Canadians.
The Liberals have kept their word, but it is strange that 20% of the population that oppose the new regulations get the most press. The remaining 80% of the population who support the ban remain silent because to argue with the protesters is futile and a waste of time. It is a done deal.
We live in a democracy and when 80% of the population agree with the government’s action – then that’s the way it should be.
Those people who feel “entitled” to go against the will of the majority remind me of petulant children who insist on their “rights.” The majority of citizens decide our “rights” in a democracy.
The protesters state that the criminals will still get access to these weapons. That may be so if there is not a complete ban. How will a gun owner prevent a burglar from stealing his (the owner’s) weapon. Is he going to keep it in a locked cabinet in his living room? Not so safe. Is he going to sleep with it and guard it 24 hours per day? Impossible. Therefore, a criminal could get access to the weapon. A total ban is required.
I sincerely hope that the Liberals now turn their attention to banning handguns, but the only way this is going to work is to impose a lengthy jail sentence on those people who are caught with the banned weapons — no exceptions and no “grandfather” clauses.
We must not allow these dissenters to diminish the political process in the manner the National Rifle Association controls the Republican party in the United States.
Patrick MacDonald, West Kelowna
Bad planning left Canada short of PPE
Dear Editor:
Regarding the quality of personal protective equipment for health-care professionals, Dr. Sandy Buchman, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said we wouldn’t have had to worry if Canada had planned properly,
“This highlights a failure of government planning … If we had planned properly and monitored these provincial and federal supplies of the equipment, we wouldn’t be scrambling … We would be stockpiled and ready to go.”
With 26 nations in full pandemic bloom during the COVID-19 explosion, Canada donated 16 tonnes of PPE to China, stranding our own medical professionals and citizens.
Mexico’s former ambassador to Beijing told Global News that China was evidently hiding the extent of a pandemic that endangered the world while covertly securing low prices for PPE.
Still, our government succumbed to the will of China. Liberals delayed closing inbound flights from China as they pushed the Communists’ “no concern” false PR narrative and neglected for over two months, after flights from China into the U.S. were stopped, to require inbound passengers to be checked for COVID-19.
They denigrated concerned citizens who disagreed with their open border policy, especially during COVID-19. Factually, almost every PPE call they made was a miscalculation and later was reversed.
As our government sadly fuddled, China disallowed domestic flying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its own country, yet they spread the virus precipitously internationally.
Recently, team Trudeau committed our tax dollars to the Chinese military and Chinese company CanSino Biologics to conduct human clinical trials for its hopeful COVID-19 vaccine.
Our government left our nation dependent on China, a dictatorship that left the world with no supply of PPE — the nation that caused the pandemic, and, more damning, that instigated a cover-up that obliterated businesses and killed 332,000 people to date (over 6,000 Canadians).
To trust a communist regime is not brilliant. It is the same China that vowed to get rid of the “cancer” of independent thought in Hong Kong. People wrongly imprisoned or tortured by the Chinese regime for seeking democracy may not have the same admiration.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Trudeau-bashing letter on the mark
Dear Editor:
I agree with Barry Cochrane’s May 27 letter about paid sick leave and in particular his views on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who got where he got solely on the basis of his last name. I have a hash tag for Trudeau and this is it: #WorstPrimeMinisterEver
Scott Wilson, Salmon Arm
Tory bad judgments keep piling up
Dear Editor:
It appears when the Harper government ratified a trade agreement with China in 2014, against all expert advice, while hiding the terms from the public, it left us liable for compensation to Chinese companies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Conversely, Canadian firms have no recourse in Chinese courts, giving China a distinct advantage.
Former Parliamentary Secretary Erin O’Toole defended the customary good judgment of the Conservative government at that time.
Other examples of bad Conservative judgment: Spousal travel expense claims for MPs during years 2015-19 totalled $4.5 million. The entire 34 member Liberal cabinet claimed $547,259. Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed $125,755 and was the only non-Conservative among the top six highest claimants, who all claimed above $100,000.
The Conservatives deemed the RCMP unfit to classify firearms proven to pose risks to the public.
In addition to lowering corporate tax rates, how many corporations did the Conservatives bail out who left the taxpayer holding the empty bag? Caterpillar and GM are examples.
Have we forgotten Peter McKay’s $45,000 airlift by defence helicopter.
And in the midst of pandemic, current leader Andrew Scheer chose to crowd himself , his wife and five children into a nine-passenger government chartered plane with two other MPs on board, ignoring social distancing rules.
Are these the people you would allow to manage the personal finances, health care and safety of you and your loved ones?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna