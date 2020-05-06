Teachers doing meaningful work during crisis
Dear Editor:
I write this in response to the article, “Teachers being asked to return to classroom” on page A2 of The Okanagan Weekend newspaper.
In this article, Kevin Kaardal, School District 23 superintendent, is quoted from an online forum, hosted by MLA Norm Letnick.
Kaardal discusses his recent directive to local teachers, ordering them back to their schools once a week, in addition to regular Zoom sessions, usually held from off-site locations.
In his explanation about his directive, Kaardal said, “Employees are being paid and it makes sense that they have to be doing meaningful work, and sometime that may mean that they have to work from on-site, and sometimes that means that they can work remotely.”
Kaardal is misinformed when he says, “they (teachers) have to be doing meaningful work,” suggesting that teachers are currently not doing anything meaningful.
As superintendent, he is out of touch with what is going on.
I know many teachers who are doing much meaningful work these days, reaching out to their students and families, through regular Zoom meetings, telephone conversations and email.
I know teachers who are contacting their current and former students, seeing how they are doing during these difficult days, and purchasing groceries and household supplies for needy families.
These are unusual times, because of COVID-19. We gratefully acknowledge that teachers, administrators and support staff are doing their best in an unfortunate situation, through regular contact with their students and their families — meaningful work.
Teachers are earning their salaries, by teaching their students and supporting their families.
Mr. Kaardal, I speak from first-hand
knowledge, having participated in 16 Zoom sessions with students since this method of instruction was implemented in School District 23.
I know how much work teachers put into planning and delivering these Zoom sessions, followed by hours of marking assignments submitted online by their students and dealing with their students’ email concerns.
I am surprised, Mr. Kaardal, that you don’t view this as “meaningful” work. I suggest that you attend a variety of Zoom sessions, involving School District 23 educators and students.
You will have a better idea of what your teachers, administrators, and support staff are doing for their students.
After attending Zoom sessions, perhaps you will answer my question, “What meaningful things are you doing, Mr. Kaardal?”
Bob Hayes, Kelowna
Retired School District 23 teacher and long-time school volunteer
Bail out our forests rather than forest companies
Dear Editor:
Since Pakistan locked down on March 23, unemployed labourers have been given jobs as “jungle workers,” planting saplings as part of the country’s 10 billion tree program. Pakistan’s aid supports 60,000 workers, the economy and the environment while fighting floods.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also subsidized jobs, economy and environment when he announced government plans to spend $1.7 billion to remove “orphan oil wells”
B.C.’s share is $120 million for its 900 wells, potentially employing 10,000 workers out west.
If such “green stimulus” efforts are examples of how funds help families, keep the economy running during pandemic shutdowns and help nations prepare for the next big threat: climate change, then why is B.C.’s government bailing out the forest industry with stumpage relief without focusing on putting people back to work or repairing the “costs of doing business”?
In the name of cheap fibre, B.C. forests have suffered from fallout, including environmental disasters like floods and fires.
It’s time to repair the collateral damage of industrial clear-cut logging.
Government can pay us to replant trees, update culverts, restore salmon habitat, thin forests, sort slash, reseed legacy logging roads, mitigate fires and restore animal habitat. Make tree planting an essential service too, not just tree falling.
The environmental externalities are long outstanding, time for our B.C. government to think big, bail out people and not big industry polluters.
Let’s start to manage B.C. for vigor and resilient forest cover, then profit.
B.C. is advocating for the same leadership we have seen in response to the pandemic when it comes to our forests: act early, based on science and with precaution, before it is too late to prevent the irreparable damage.
Reverse ecosystem degradation by subsidizing restorative forestry jobs and give the unemployed the ‘working forests’ they demand.
Rob M. Taylor, Kelowna
Neglect by city takes a big toll on historical buildings
Dear Editor:
The Okanagan History article in Monday’s Daily Courier reveals a lack of interest in heritage buildings by the city.
The No. 1 heritage site in Kelowna is the Brent’s Heritage Homestead and Grist Mill Park and yet none of the park plans have been implemented in over 20 years, it seems.
Even water and electricity have not been put into the park to provide some sort of security with lighting, cameras and easily accessible water for fire suppression.
And so, the building sits quietly in the dark in an all but hidden park, unrestored, the park undeveloped.
No signage, minimal security — a sad fate for an important heritage building.
Carol Millar, Kelowna
Better traffic lights better for the environment
Dear Editor:
We now have some environmental bureaucrat at Kelowna city hall calling for a ban on drive through restaurants to save the planet. Apparently, this tree hugger hasn’t noticed that these drive-thrus are the lifeline of many on the front lines during this pandemic. I suppose in their infinite wisdom they know there will never be another crisis like this again.
If anyone was serious about reducing vehicle pollution, they would start by using the imbedded traffic sensors that have been installed at great cost.
It appears that our wise traffic engineers do not understand the concept of programming traffic lights to move vehicles.
When no traffic is sensed in a certain direction, but others are waiting, the light should change.
In many parts of the United States, you have seconds to get moving or the light changes back to accommodate other traffic. I cannot count the number of times I sit at a red with no one in sight from cross traffic.
Gord Marshall, Kelowna