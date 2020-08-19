UVic honours mass murderer
Dear Editor:
With a minimal review of history, we know that the Nazi genocide and mass murder orchestrated by Adolf Hitler killed approximately 21 million people, Joseph Stalin killed in excess of 20 million people, Pol Pot killed a mere two million people.
The most horrific of all historic mass murderers was Mao Tse-Tung who, during The Great Leap Forward killed approximately 45 million people.
We also know that over the past 70 years the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) killed in excess of 65 million people.
I may be stating the obvious but, you can imagine my surprise and shock to hear that a Canadian publicly funded university, The University of Victoria (UVic), offers two scholarships to honor Mao Tse-Tung.
UVic offers a Memorial Course Award in the name of Mao Tse-Tung and, a Memorial Travel Award in the name of Mao Tse-Tung.
If a philanthropist showed up at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus offering to fund a scholarship to honor Adolf Hitler and/or Joseph Stalin, would Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training be supportive?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Editor's note: The UVic website says of the awards: “The Mao Tse-Tung Memorial Travel Award (and Memorial Course Award) was funded through a bequest from the late Mr. Bill Scott in 1979-80 to promote the study of modern China at a time of enormous transition under the leadership of Mao Zedong. The naming of these awards serves as a reminder of the powerful, often difficult forces that have shaped contemporary China. The University of Victoria is strongly committed to respecting the wishes of donors and honouring its past decisions with regard to both the name and purpose of the awards they fund. At the same time, it actively encourages recipients to reflect on the period and historic influences that these awards represent.”
Masks help curtail virus
Dear Editor:
In reply to Farlie Paynter’s letter on Aug. 18, “Masks don’t work, try something else,” patients may or may not be wearing masks while in care.
If not, medical professionals will still be inhaling all the germs that the outputter is emitting. There is no immunity to COVID-19. Eating habits and lifestyle changes will not help towards providing immunity to this virus.
Do your research on how masks are extremely beneficial during this virus and you will get a lot of answers instead of the false information you have been given.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Put kids out to pasture
Dear Editor:
When I was a youngster in Oliver, harvesting fruit was something many of us did. The school system was also in tune with the need and would allow students to miss school in the fall so they could help with the apple harvest.
Many also missed some time in the spring to harvest cherries.
Labour has always been a problem for the fruit industry, partly because the pay was so poor.
The reason we bring in workers from other provinces and countries is because they are willing to work for the paltry pay that this industry is able/willing to render. The very same reason we buy products from China and other low-wage regions.
I would not condemn anyone for trying to have a better life and provide for their families, but if we are going to bring their pay up to “minimum wage” and give them health benefits, then the very reason they are here will be no more.
Maybe it’s time to elevate the importance of these workers and at the same time get more of our own youngsters out so they have a meaningful function in our society and also keep the proceeds of our industry here at home.
Gary Blidook, Kelowna
Logo not offensive to Osoyoos chief
Dear Editor:
Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie is a wise man and I congratulate him for his response to the Rossland Senior Warriors amateur hockey team. They had contacted the OIB following an online petition raising concerns over cultural appropriation of the image.
Instead of bowing to the current overly “politically correct” climate, he claims those who truly understand sports see logos and names as one of the highest honours and a sign of respect.
Rossland is in the traditional territory of the Osoyoos Indian Band and Louie is proud their hockey team chose to wear a Native logo.
I agree with Louie that it is more important to spend time and effort on serious Indigenous issues, like systemic racism and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Research and raise your own awareness of the crimes committed against First Nations in the past that continue today through racism. Be a part of trying to right the wrong through your everyday actions.
Petty name changes are only lip-service measures that cloud the importance of the real issues. “Cultural appropriation” is such a sad little label in so many ways. So often we imitate things that we admire. Is admiration wrong? Whose decision is it?
Heather Yeats, West Kelowna