Provinces, Ottawa were slow to react
Dear Editor:
The provinces and federal government have not done enough to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The federal government has not really thought this through. This pandemic could have been slowed down by the stoppage of all means of transport a whole lot sooner.
Instead, it has just within the last three weeks days that air and train transportation has been shut down.
What should have happened is (that with consultation with the provinces) the federal government would have enacted the Emergencies Act.
Yes, this would have violated some civil rights for some, but for the majority it would have been the right thing to do.
The provinces, especially here in B.C., have also fallen short of being responsible. In the premier’s address, I would’ve thought he would restrict movement of residents and visitors to within the boundaries of the various health districts.
If the governments had restricted all means of transportation around the province, there would be a lot less cases of infection in the Okanagan.
This should have been done at least the same time that U.S. President Donald Trump restricted air traffic from China. It seems that governments are still reacting to the virus and not getting ahead of it.
As far as sports are concerned, we will be lucky to see hockey start up in September. There may be a baseball season. The CFL season may be pushed back.
Doug McNair, West Kelowna
Cancer, car deaths aren’t contagious
Dear Editor:
In reply to Richard Knight’s letter, COVID-19 not world’s top killer, in which he compared COVID-19 to the number of deaths due to cancer, heart disease and traffic accidents.
As of Sunday, Canada had 280 deaths from this new virus, which amounts to very few relative to other diseases. A total of 83,300 Canadians are expected to die of cancer in 2020 in Canada out of 225,800 who will be diagnosed with the disease.
Breast cancer rates have been dropping substantially over the years, mostly due to early diagnosis. Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer rates are rising. We have spent billions of dollars on research for a cancer cure with few positive results. Cancer, however, frequently strikes at random. It is not contagious. COVID-19 is and this is what makes it as deadly as it is, but something we can all do something about to stop it from spreading.
Heart disease has had its toll on Canadians, as has cancer, and significantly more in terms of numbers. One person dies in Canada every five minutes from heart-related diseases. That’s 13% more than die of cancer.
But this seems to be an age-related disease, not a communicable disease. We can all do something to try and prevent heart attacks, but it’s not something that spreads as with COVID-19.
It is also true that little attention is paid to the number of traffic fatalities, which have averaged about 1,900 per year over the last couple of years. But numbers from this cause have dropped dramatically since 1985, when we had over 2,800 deaths from car accidents.
This is something that government regulations against drinking and driving, higher penalties for speeding, better automobiles and a decline in young adults driving is something that we have been able to modestly control.
That’s the trouble with statistics — they’re all relative.
Frank Martens, Summerland
Politicians should take 25% pay cut
Dear Editor:
With all the noise of late about federal politicians forgoing their pay increase of 2% and donating it to local charities, it would seem, to this writer, that a true show of their concern for fellow Canadians is to take a pay of cut of, say, 25%.
That way they could say, with real sincerity, that they too are well aware of what it takes for all of us to make it through these difficult times.
Harry Grossmith, Kelowna
Page 1 story choice, not couple, is issue
Dear Editor:
I have been interested in the correspondence following the story written about the couple unable to get their groceries delivered on the front page of The Daily Courier on March 30.
In a letter printed on April 4, Erika Podewils makes some troubling claims that I would like to respond to. The primary concern voiced in Podewils’ letter is that the McCallums are being denied their voice because Heather McClaskey expressed concerns about the spotlight cast on their relatively good fortune in her letter on April 2.
As far as I can tell, nobody is claiming the McCallums aren’t allowed to have thoughts and feelings about their situation or that they should be denied the ability to voice their concerns.
The debate here is whether these hardships (delayed grocery delivery) are meaningful enough to be brought to the public’s attention.
McClaskey was directing her objections to the newspaper (not the McCallums) for deciding that inconsistent grocery delivery during a global pandemic was front page news.
Perhaps a metaphor would be helpful to clarify. Yesterday I took my dog to the same dog park we have been going to for years. It was padlocked shut. Was I annoyed? Yes, I was. I suspect my dog was as well. Did I share my frustrations with some of my family and friends? Yes, I did. However, I did not share these same frustrations with my brother and closest friend who both just lost their jobs. That is because I recognize that, in doing so, I would be demonstrating a staggering lack of care and awareness for their struggles which are certainly much greater than mine.
Similarly, it goes without saying that if the paper asked if they could write a story about the plight of my unfortunate dog while I knew that people were losing their jobs and their lives, I would have refused.
So yes, everybody deserves to have a voice. The issue is whether that voice deserves an audience.
Podewils and I can find common ground on one thing. I was thankful she ended her letter by requesting we all “be grateful” and find ways to donate to others less fortunate. I wholeheartedly support this request and applaud the sentiment behind it.
I am feeling grateful that the challenges my family and I are dealing with right now are not worthy of front-page attention.
Arthur Ross, Kelowna
Won’t be singing along to new lyrics
Dear Editor:
I am wondering why you would print David Buckna’s letter in these troubled times (Everyone knows Trump’s botching virus response, April 1). It is not humorous, it contributes nothing to the current situation, it is simply a diatribe from a hater.
Borrowing a phrase from the Bard, “it is full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”
The Daily Courier is better than that.
Barry D Cochrane, Kelowna
Email letters to: letters@ok.bc.ca