Railroad tracks led to a swampy, happy oasis
Dear Editor:
During my early childhood in the 1960s and ’70s, I spent a lot of time walking along the railroad tracks, which was comforting and lonely. The acrid smell of tar and grease filled my nostrils, as I trod upon the tracks and played hopscotch, jumping between the ties, while the grasshoppers leapt out of the way, and chirped in annoyance of being disturbed.
Catching one of those green, leggy, alien like insects was a challenge, they were fast and would pee on my hands once caught; or rather they regurgitated brown liquid, equally disgusting.
Hence they usually got a wing pulled off for their efforts, and stuffed into an empty pickle jar with holes punched in the lid for air. After that I’d venture off the tracks, jar in hand, into the nearby slough.
The wetlands of the Alberta prairies is the romantic terminology used now, but it was just a slough back then, but was my playground, my refuge, a jungle of tall brown grass, pussywillow bushes, cat tails, and a pool of stagnant stinky water.
It was home for all kinds of aquatic creatures that slithered and swam, and also for a four-eyed, stringy haired, little girl in hand-me-down clothes, with her feet stuffed into bread bags, inside holy rubber boots.
The slough was my favourite place to be back then, and I still find marsh lands to be a source of comfort. The red tipped black birds serenaded me, along with tiny brown frogs. The frog whisperer, as my kids dubbed me a few decades later, because I imitated their croak until a frog or two continually answered. Hence I could zero in on its location, and put the amphibian in the jar, alongside the grasshoppers, flies and water spiders.
The then captured frog must have been thoroughly disappointed to find out that his hopeful mate he sang to, would turn out to be a human child that now held him prisoner.
Swamp water, grass and small rocks to climb aboard after a swim was provided in their cell, and I would then hide my jar of creepy crawly treasures under my bed and wriggle in beside it, to watch the frogs, hoping they’d eat the buffet of bugs.
My grumpy Dad later awoken by a chorus of ribbit, then released them into the night.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna
We can get along with this not-so-deadly coronavirus
Dear Editor:
Recent figures for COVID-19 in B.C. show 80,888 tests with 2,053 cases.
Note that these tests are not truly randomized, but tend to be biased to those who are at risk or may have the virus.
There have been 105 deaths with 80% of those in care facilities. The death rate is 0.129% of those tested. This means that there has been only 21 deaths outside of senior care centres.
Interior Health which covers a huge area to north of Williams Lake, east to the Alberta border, west to west of Princeton and south to the U.S. border has had a total of over 6,000 tests.
A total of 168 cases have been identified with two deaths.
Currently, in this region, we have only five cases hospitalized with one in intensive care.
These figures show that measures we have put in place have successfully prevented our hospitals from being flooded with COVID cases.
They also show that the virus, which which we know is very contagious, may not be as “deadly” as projected.
The virus is not a live creature. It cannot jump from person to person like a flea. It can only be transmitted by contaminated air getting into our bodies when we have close contact with an infected person and inhale their air or from infected surfaces we touch and then we touch our noses, eyes and mouths.
These figures show that it is definitely time to start hospital procedures for those on wait lists. We can also open up more businesses, parks and recreational areas if we all continue to observe physical distancing and hand washing.
It is essential to get the economy up and running again. We are now hearing about the mental-health issues, domestic and child abuse that is occurring due to stay-at-home policies.
Those who are “vulnerable,” i.e. have respiratory or other health issues should continue to stay at home.
Allison Budd, West Kelowna
Immunity may be transferred naturally
Dear Editor:
Immunization is the process of transferring a pathogen from one organism to another.
It first was discovered by milkmaids who noticed that the cows they were milking, which had cowpox gave them immunity to the smallpox virus.
It is unfortunate they weren’t given the credit, as Edward Jenner happened to hear and he became the hero. Nothing new here.
How the virus was transferred to the milkmaids is unknown but it probably wasn’t through vaccination as that came later with Jenner by cutting a small boys arm and putting the cowpox pus into it.
The point being that the virus can be transferred in different ways, but through the skin or mucous membranes is just as effective.
Which way is best? If people know that they have a strong immunity and antibodies, then the herd immunity system will work effectively. But people with a weak immune system definitely need to be protected by isolation.
The pharmaceutical vaccine method is surely a gamble as no definite date can be determined with no known results. In a democracy we need the free choice to choose the best method for each one of us.
The race is on between the cows and the gamblers.
Farlie Paynter, West Kelowna
Where’s our MP? Call her office and find out
Dear Editor:
With respect to Rick St. Martin’s letter of April 24, wherein he expresses concern over the whereabouts of our Kelowna/Lake Country MP, Tracy Gray.
The writer expects Tracy to show her face a little more, and wondered if she is on holidays. The writer states his champion, Stephen Fuhr, the former MP, would be “all over town helping out.” How times have changed; exactly which events should our Tracy Gray now attend? She was out in our communities extensively, before the quarantine period and will be again once it safe to do so.
A common, and apt, adage is “Everybody is entitled to his or her opinion, but an uniformed opinion doesn’t mean diddly squat.”
I am one of many locals who are keenly aware of Tracy and her team’s diligence and endless work for her constituents.
Be it arranging trips home, from far flung locales, steering applicants through the proliferation of recently developed and evolving benefit programs and the many other MP duties between home and Ottawa, she and her team are going above and beyond for Kelowna/Lake Country.
However, Mr. St. Martin, don’t believe me; call her office (250-470-5075) if you have a concern, or helpful suggestion. Being merely negative is enervating.
Lastly, let me say there appears to be a small group of local Liberal supporters, who continue to fight the last election, and keep disparaging Stephen Harper (who hasn’t been in office since 2015). Hey, people, about time to move forward. Let’s all focus on supporting our local, provincial and national leaders, in our fight against this terrible virus. It would be appropriate, at this point, to rise above partisan bickering, please.
There will be plenty of time for healthy discussion, once we are back to normal; whatever that will look like (there are a plethora of lively discussion topics to be had; one of which is how to begin to reduce the ballooning federal and provincial deficits, but that is another for another day).
Ken Bessason, Kelowna
Boris Johnson should call his baby, ‘Covid’
Dear Editor:
Congratulations to Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson on the birth of a healthy baby boy in London, U.K., on April 29.
The youngster shares his birthdate with several other luminaries. Emperor Hirohito, William Randolph Hearst, Duke Ellington, Bernie Madoff, Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld and Willie Nelson were all born on April 29.
Headline writers in the British media long ago labelled their prime minister as BoJo. In that same tradition, if their new baby were to be christened Colin David, maybe the headlines would refer to the boy as CoVid.
Covid Johnson has a nice ring to it, eh?
Bernie Smith, Parksville
Show kindness to frontline workers
Dear Editor:
Frontline workers do not get enough credit at all and too many of us regular folk are just very expectant as I see it when I venture in to Walmart once a week for needed supplies during this crazy time.
Show care for others. Just be kind. Be grateful, for crying out loud, and be patient.
Don't be an Expectant Ernie or a Bossy Bessy. Be safe out there.
N. Preen, Kelowna