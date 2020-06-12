Trudeau, Freeland handled Meng case all wrong
Dear Editor:
This whole Huawei case has and continues to cost all of Canada. It was mishandled from the beginning and shows the inexperience of our prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland.
Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian businessman and briefly a candidate to lead the Conservative party, made a wise statement within days of this costly mistake. Canada was asked by the United States to detain Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive, while she was in the air heading for Vancouver so that they could deport her to stand trial.
She had broken no Canadian laws. What O’Leary suggested is that all Freeland had to do was to call China and explain that landing in Canada would be a bad idea.
This phone call would have saved two Canadians from being imprisoned in China where they still remain. Instead of suffering from poor relations and loss of trade with China, our economy would have flourished.
Where would China have reached out to replace the agricultural products that they used to import from the United States?
Instead of China reducing its agricultural imports from Canada in retaliation for the arrest which cost our farmers who were then subsidized by the federal government/taxpayers, they likely would have†increased the amount of Canadian imports thus stimulating our economy.
The case is still in our courts, two Canadians are still imprisoned in China, our relations with China are still strained, but Trudeau claims he has been stern with China.
We can only imagine how much sleep that Chinese President Xi Jinping must lose over those stern words.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have grown a beard to look more seasoned but he was certainly out-manoeuvred by our neighbours to the south, which has cost two Canadians their freedom as well as harming the Canadian economy.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Opposition parties aren’t being constructive
Dear Editor:
The federal Conservatives who consumed hours blaming the Liberals for the possibility of CERB recipient fraud, now refuse to allow the government to deal with the issue.
Conversely, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who for a long time refused to condemn the alleged mastermind behind the Air India bombing in 1985, mere days ago accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cowardice in not verbally denouncing another country’s leader, and is now flexing his “democratic” muscle suggesting no one should be penalized for CERB fraud.
The Conservatives insist Parliament should resume as though there were no pandemic, even though the absent members would be unable to vote. This attitude speaks of partisan motive, not inspired by democracy, but rather by their desperation to unseat the government by any means, fair or foul.
Anyone following national affairs will have seen the prime minister, since his own family’s period of isolation, attending the House of Commons COVID-19 committee in person on multiple occasions to answer any and all questions from the Opposition. I’m guessing this has not been noted.
It may be of interest that the House of Commons, in non-pandemic years, typically sits 130 days per year, normally missing two weeks in each of March and April.
Suggesting irresponsible clustering in the House at this time is not reasonable.
Political parties with nothing constructive to add in the midst of crisis are spending taxpayer time and money banging their sippy cups on the trays of their high chairs.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
St. Lawrence whale a warning to all of us
Dear Editor:
The dead whale found in the St. Lawrence River near Montreal is really the canary in the coal mine.
Rod McKeen, Kelowna
How much bad news can we be expected to take?
Dear Editor:
Some people are very much distressed — having a greater faculty than others for feeling the miseries of the present time, especially the constant news underlining human failures.
How far as a human being and as a Christian ought one to be vividly and continuously aware of, say, the bad news brought into our sitting rooms by the media all day and everyday.
It seems to me that many are just beginning to recognize that there is a dark side at work in human life.
Should not our first conclusion be, that as presented, all is chaos in our world? Original sin is alive and thriving — put no limits on my personal freedom.
Irish writer, C.S. Lewis took the line, “that the present speed of communication, etc., imposes a burden on sympathy for which sympathy was never made: that the natural thing was to be distressed about what was happening to the poor Joneses in your own village and that the modern situation, in which journalism brings the Chinese, Russians, Finns, Poles, and Turks to your notice each morning, really could not be met in the same way. In the case of the Joneses next door, we should think ill of the neighbour who felt nothing whether his feeling did them good or not.” (Letters to his brother)
Is not our most important service to the world our faith in working with God to renew family life. A terrible sadness in our world is the wounded innocence of children flowing from broken marriages.
The suffering is so great that we can only conclude that we are dealing with sins against what is most sacred.
Early Christianity demanded renewal, the renewal of the inner person, which the Holy Spirit will perform as the central work of the Christian Community.
The fight against discrimination begins in the human heart.
Fr. Harry Clarke, Kelowna