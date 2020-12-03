The evidence is conclusive: wear a mask
Dear Editor:
Let’s set aside the argument about whether mask wearing is an effective measure to diminish the impact of COVID-19. Frankly, the reputable science on this overwhelmingly clear.
From The Mayo Clinic, to Centers for Disease Control in numerous countries, the message is clear. Wear a mask. The premier medical research journal in the world, The Lancet, published an exhaustively researched study in June. It was clear. Wear a mask.
Anyone stating there is a conspiracy needs to look at the insurmountable pile of evidence. A global conspiracy that involves a majority of the scientific and medical community is an incredible claim, and certainly one that has not been backed up by evidence.
Still, let’s leave aside the science and, for a moment, humour those who chose “alternative facts.”
Come along as we examine mask wearing for no scientifically proven benefit.
“Why are you wearing that mask Frank? It won’t do any good!”
“Well, those with underlying health conditions gain a level of comfort when we are wearing masks in the grocery store, or pharmacy.
“No frontline retail worker will be put in the situation of having to ask a grumpy curmudgeon to please follow the posted rule regarding wearing a mask.”
See, even if we discount the science, it’s a decent thing to do that shows consideration and care for others in our community. Wear a mask.
Because I’ve spent 90% of my life in school, either as a student or a teacher, I also often ask myself, “What are we teaching?”
When we wear a mask, we are teaching that we care about the group, the community, our society. We are teaching that we should listen to the experts who back their statements up with fact, not to those who simply shout their dissent while providing nothing more than an empty, pitiful whine that their rights are being infringed.
Wear a mask.
There are those among the dedicated conspiracy theorists and self-appointed defenders of my rights that would charge me with silencing criticism. To those I say, far from silencing dissenting views, I encourage discussion.
However, when a mountain of fact is placed in your lap and you still demand that you are entitled to your opinion, well, no, you are not. If your opinion is that gravity is not keeping your feet on the ground, then you are not only wrong, but you also do not understand the concept of an opinion.
Wear a mask.
Finally, I’d like to encourage all of those who agree to discuss mask wearing with those you care about, particularly children and young people of school age. We must take the steps necessary to keep our community safe, along with keeping schools open.
To do that, we should provide a simple message to everyone who enters a public building, a retail outlet, or a school. Wear a mask.
Kevin Epp, president, Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union
Hatred and stress may be fuelling the pandemic
Dear Editor:
The prevalent hatred in the world could be fuelling the present pandemic. In ancient times, Athens fought with Sparta.
After two years of often starvation, 75% or 75,000 people died of a still unknown plague.
After four years of being in the trenches with disease abounding in the First World War, with much dislike there, the Spanish flu came along killing 50 million people, one-third of the world's population.
In today's world, we have the hatred of China, Iran and North Korea, as well as of the Muslim people.
Closer to home we don't like U.S. President Donald Trump.
And even closer to home, we pick on our loved ones, our exes and family members.
The negative emotion of dislike and hatred could be stressing us enough to create a lower immunity level. Out of the 742,000 people in Interior Health's region we have been lucky enough to have only four deaths.
Farlie Paynter, West Kelowna