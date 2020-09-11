Park-like setting under threat from developers
Dear Editor:
It is a crying shame the seniors’ mobile home park on Casorso Road could ever be removed. But, Kerkhoff Developments bought the property with an eye to putting in multi-housing units.
Walking into this park is like walking into a forest with over 100 mature trees. Single and double mobile homes are tucked under the trees with tidy little gardens kept up by the occupants.
The speed limit is 20 km/h and the community is an example of beauty and neighbourliness. It is also close to Rotary Beach and Mission Park mall. I can’t imagine a more ideal place for seniors. If re-zoning and development are allowed in this park, it is a huge disservice to the over 100 seniors living there and to the depletion of the tree canopy in this area of the city.
Carol Millar, Kelowna
Local driver pays twice for others’ inattention
Dear Editor:
A month ago on a Monday, I was driving on a regular kind of day west on Harvey Avenue. A pickup truck tried to beat the light and made a left turn in front of me, turning north and took the front of my car out.
It was still driveable and fixable, so after an assessment I was waiting for parts to arrive and continued using the car.
The following Thursday, my husband and I were biking. Coming home, we were stopped at the traffic light at Burtch and Sutherland. A pickup behind us rammed into the rear of our already broken car and took the back out as well as smashing the bikes,
The pickup was rear ended by a car, so this was a three-vehicle accident.
The point: What is going on with Kelowna drivers? Was someone on their cellphone? Definitely not driving with due care and attention.
The traffic in Kelowna has become a rat race, so much speeding, so many selfish demonstrations of “every man for himself.”
We are seniors. Now we are left with buying a car, two new bikes, I am receiving therapy, and the two causes of the accidents pay their deductible and go on their merry way.
ICBC deemed us not at fault in both cases. The police do not come to accidents to investigate, we found out, if there is no ambulance involved.
Something is wrong with this picture.
Kate Ferguson, Kelowna
Trump fans didn’t pay attention the last 4 years
Dear Editor:
With reference to Bob Sherman’s letter “Biden’s running mate isn’t wise” (Sept. 10), I’d like to respond as follows: if I had been in a state of suspended animation, or encased in a bubble for the last four years, had no access to either newspapers or television news during that entire period, I might be able to comprehend his point of view.
However I have not, and considering I am centrist in my views, fairly knowledgeable about American politics, the thought of saying anything remotely positive about this incompetent, unethical, sociopath, D.J. Trump, makes me cringe.
Jim Lindsay, Kelowna
We need more water bombers, fewer fighter jets
Dear Editor:
How long is it going to take both the U.S. and Canadian military to realize that the wildfires we have both here and in Washington state require giving up buying more fighter jets in favour of tanker planes and fire-fighting helicopters.
Take the time to write or phone your MP and give them a few words of advice.
Enough is enough!
Frank Martens, Summerland
Real proportional system would have support
Dear Editor:
This is a reply to Ben Reiner’s “Most Canadians support FPTP” (Aug. 29).
In the first two attempts at changing the electoral system in B.C., a citizens assembly proposed a ranked, runoff, preferential ballot, not an honest proportional representation ballot where voters have two choices, a vote for the party of their choice that stays with the party to determine seat allocation in the Legislature, and a separate and independent vote for any of the candidates on the ballot.
Every time a candidate was removed from that single-transferable vote ballot, those candidate’s second, third, and subsequent choices were re-distributed to the remaining parties’ candidates, and the party votes, crossing party lines, went with it, destroying any resemblance of proportionality.
Another huge problem with that STV ballot is the fact that the party vote is tied to the candidate vote.
In other words, a vote for a party is automatically also a vote for that party’s candidate, and conversely, a vote for any of the candidates is also automatically a vote for that candidate’s party.
The third attempt, the B.C. government allowed the Liberals turn the referendum into a virtual byelection, which they obviously won.
It would also be easy to believe Premier John Horgan did not particularly want to win that referendum.
The facts remain that the results of that federal all-party committee indicated about 75% of the Canadians responding to the
survey wanted to change our electoral system, and that about 90% of them wanted some form of PR.
Should we ever have a national referendum on electoral reform, all of the choices would hopefully be honest proportional ballots, not a parade of run-off or never been used before ballots, like the third B.C. referendum.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna