Courier a valuable service during difficult times
Dear Editor:
Just a note to say thank you for keeping the Courier alive in these difficult times.
I have been a subscriber for many years and have always enjoyed the paper.
Thank you so much and keep up the good work.
Mary L. Borowetz, Kelowna
89-year-old gets around just find on his e-bike
Dear Editor:
J.P. Squire’s article in The Okanagan Weekend on e-bikes, struck a chord with me because I’ve been an e-biker for eight years.
I can no longer drive, and pedalling an ordinary bicycle from Swamp Road up to Crawford Estates, where we live, is beyond my 89-year-old self’s abilities. So being able to get around on an e-bike gives me a welcome feeling of independence.
I bought an e-bike conversion kit from eBay for C$1,100 (our dollar was high that year), and, with a bit of help from our son, installed it on an ancient CCM mountain bike. Since then, I’ve updated to a new CCM bike, and have had to install a new lithium battery.
Lithium bike batteries are expensive, but with proper care, will last for years. Purpose-manufactured e-bikes are no doubt much better than mine, but mine gives me what I need.
Alan Cobden, Kelowna
Golf not a suitable activity at this point in pandemic
Dear Editor:
From the biggest golf fan there is pretty much and from an avid golfer myself, why must some courses encourage people to golf when this epidemic is still not under control quite yet?
This makes zero sense to me. Can the courses and golfers not just wait a bit longer?
I love to golf and adore spring golf, as July or August are too hot out. So I typically golf March to June and then stop and wait until September and October to wrap up the golf season each year.
Just say no to golf during this crazy time and until this epidemic is more under control, yes? Read more books. Watch better quality movies. Take up at-home projects and hobbies. Reinvent hockey/baseball card collecting, etc. But still stay away from others as much as you can until this all blows over.
Patience is complete virtue. Many just do not get it.
I could not believe what I was seeing as I drove my moving truck along Swamp road today — golfers golfing! I had to safely do a double take while driving.
Be safe out there.
N. Preen, Kelowna
Peachland mining claim a threat to everyone’s health
Dear Editor:
Today we received news Vancouver-based Flow Metals Corp., is proposing to prospect in the Peachland watershed. This is third such mining claim in our watershed. Exploration and development bring with them the potential to unearth and release uranium and other toxic materials into our water supply, no matter how careful the operators claim to be.
Flow Metals follows on the heels of another Vancouver-based company, Troubadour Resource. Its claim is near Glen Lake. Bitterroot Mines, also Vancouver based, has proposed work in the Trepanier watershed, 20 kilometres west of Peachland.
One wonders if Vancouverites would tolerate an open pit up Grouse Mountain, mining trucks on Lonsdale or tailing ponds leeching into the Capilano?
Time and poor track records have proven Gold Rush-era practices that regulate B.C.’s mining and energy extraction are lacking.
We know better than to fall for the promises of high-paying jobs and community prosperity. Just look at the ghost towns that pepper our countryside.
After less than 19 years, Noranda’s Brenda Mine abandoned Peachland with a four square-kilometre garbage dump, dirty water and a failing tailings pond dam.
Since the dam was a temporary structure, Noranda planned to dump toxic water into the drinking supply of Peachland Creek. If it wasn’t for the outcry of local residents and then-mayor Keith Fielding, mine executives would not have been forced to build a water treatment plant for the mine waste.
When the mine originally lobbied council upon startup, they produced glossy brochures advertising sailboats and recreation activities on the tailing ponds after reclamation — so how is that working out?
The other legacy mining left us is fear of disaster; when our kids first attended Peachland Elementary, they had regular “duck, dive and cover” drills to teach children how to muster for evacuations in case the Brenda tailings dam breeched and took out Beach Avenue. The pond is still there, the threat remains, and the dam is built similar to Mount Polley’s, which collapsed into the Quesnel River.
The Okanagan is threatened if any of these mines follow through to full-scale mining.
People of the Okanagan and our local governments need to have a say over what happens in their jurisdictions, especially when it comes to community watersheds.
Time to write to our elected officials and lobby to change the antiquated ‘strip and ship’ laws that put short-term profits of the few over long-term health and prosperity of the many.
Today is Earth Day, past time for our policy makers to act and understand that to have a sustainable province, mining or forestry sector, there must be sustainable forests and laws to protect both.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
Another film also examined art world fakes
Dear Editor,
After reading Victoria Ahearn’s article on Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (Okanagan Valley TV Guide/
Entertainment Now supplement to Friday's paper), I thought you might be interested in another documentary about the Knoedler art dealership fiasco that was playing festivals and screening in New York City just before the pandemic hit.
I attended a special screening of this terrific and brilliantly constructed film, Driven to Abstraction, at the Art Students League in New York City after I saw it was recommended as a must see by Artnet News — artnet.com/art-world/editors-picks-march-2-2020-1785762.
I look forward to seeing Barry Avrich’s documentary, and it will be interesting to compare, they may well complement each other.
Joyce Yarrow, Seattle
Government was not prepared for pandemic
Dear Editor:
Canada’s pandemic plan has very little on specific strategies to deploy (i.e. nothing on contact tracing, nothing on the importance of developing and deploying a rapid test and how and where to deploy it)
Singapore’s pandemic plan is very detailed (i.e. how to wear an N95 mask, focus on contact tracing, specific sanitation plan).
After H1N1, Singapore actually prepared. We in Canada struck a committee, wrote a document, patted our collective selves on the back for a job well done and maybe restocked some Ribavirn and masks.
The very sad and painful truth is our federal governments (both Liberal and Conservative) failed us and as a direct result people have died and more people will continue to die.
Reflection by our leadership is required on this as they ponder continued measures that erode our Charter rights. It did not need to be this way and it is not hindsight its a matter of political will and leadership.
Our prime minister would do well to show some humility on this front from his pulpit as we all now have to pull together in an unprecedented way with unprecedented measures.
In places like Singapore where the government proactively educated its population, deployed sanitization crews, did active contact tracing, utilizing apps to immediately notify citizen of a specific location of a recent positive test, and ramping up and deploying testing measures, peoples lives were saved and economic impact was diminished.
Jason Broome, Kelowna
Discarded cigarette butts could carry the coronavirus
Dear Editor:
By now everyone is aware of the COVID-19 epidemic and has a general understanding of how it spreads.
Experts suggest the virus can last on surfaces for days. Social distancing is a precaution to minimize contact with fluids and vapours of other people.
Discarded cigarettes contain such fluids, so smokers who simply toss them to the ground are recklessly endangering others.
I have seen no reduction in the level of discarded cigarettes lately. I see them on the sides of streets, parking lots, store entrances and pretty well any public place.
Discarding used cigarettes on the ground is a filthy, dangerous habit. Think of how many fires are created by discarded butts. The COVID-19 pandemic makes this even more dangerous.
Why do some smokers feel it is their right to contaminate our environment and put other people at risk? Properly disposing of used cigarettes is not a difficult task. So act responsibly and stop this stupid habit.
If you know irresponsible smokers who continue to do this — social shaming might be a way to stop them.
S. Burke, West Kelowna