Reader sends condolences to weekend columnist
Dear Editor:
It was a surprise to me not to find Jim Taylor’s Sharp Edges column in The Okanagan Weekend Edition on March 21.
Consequently,, I was so pleased to find his column on March 28: Isolation causes its own problems, until I was halfway through the article to find that Jim’s wife had passed away two weeks earlier.
Let me say, Jim, I am so sorry to hear of your wife’s passing. You are not over-sensitive to the issue of isolation, as you questioned. You have so clearly articulated the need for human interaction; how basic it is to good health.
Since I can’t pat you on the back or shake your hand, just know that I along with your many readers and friends send condolences, not only to you, but to all who have lost loved ones.
Your thoughtful intelligent commentary in the paper is deeply valued and appreciated by so many.
Will we re-assess our reactions to a crisis? Most assuredly!
Will we slide back into old ways as if nothing had changed? Some might, but most won’t.
As you wrote, “We humans are social creatures.” Perhaps this temporary isolation is a time for individual and group reflection. It is an opportunity to deeply consider our important relationship with family, friends, neighbours, health-care workers, community support workers, and the planet we all inhabit.
For most, this is a time of going forward with greater respect and care for each other. Best wishes and keep writing.
Sandra Nicolson, Summerland
Conservatives playing politics with the pandemic
Dear Editor:
The Conservative Party of Canada announced some of its MPs would donate their 2020 raises given the hardship Canadians are experiencing due to the pandemic. Love them or hate them, you have to wonder at the CPC’s lack of insight in playing political games at a time like this.
First off, MPs didn’t work enough days in 2019-20 to earn their annual raise.
The October election resulted in MPs sitting 20% fewer days than normal.
Secondly, MPs are the only Canadians getting full pay and benefits while working part time, before and during this pandemic.
Thirdly, Conservatives and Liberals co-operate to give themselves ever increasing salaries, benefits, and expenses. They get richer whether they do a good job, bad job or no job at all.
And finally, everyone has seen the lack of compassion of Conservatives and Liberals as nearly 20,000 Canadians have died needlessly due to the opioid crisis. And where are those MPs’ donations to help their homeless constituents?
The CPC was right to co-operate with the NDP and Greens to stop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s legislation this spring. But with this announcement they look like a one-trick pony. All they seem to have to offer, in a time of pandemic, are political games.
Barbara Cousins, Enderby
MP should remove partisan rhetoric from her website
Dear Editor:
In this time of crisis, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray should leave behind the partisan rhetoric on her website.
Don’t look only to rally supporters by sniping at Liberals about tax cuts and MP salaries. This partisanship is sadly divisive and even destructive.
I urge Gray to become a real leader for the whole community and for Canada.
Show that you care about us all regardless of our political stripe — red, blue, green or orange. In this time of crisis, politics just doesn’t matter.
Our children understand this. Kids have chalked the crucial message of the pandemic on the sidewalks of Kettle Valley and elsewhere: “We are all in this together.”
We all want everyone to come through this perilous time as best we can. Show that you understand that rising above partisanship in this time of struggle is what real leaders must do.
Our government urged all Canadians to support their local food banks. Making sure everyone who needs food gets it is key to the well-being of struggling Canadians — and every one of us can contribute.
As our local MP, Gray can lead the way.
Write an open letter to every MP in every constituency across Canada. Tell them how much you are donating to our local food bank from your salary as an MP. Invite them to do likewise in their own communities. And realize what a difference this can make to so many Canadians right across Canada.
Please show that you can rise above the instinct to score political points and do what’s best for us all. We need open hearts and generous minds to get through this crisis together.
We really are in it all together.
Diane Eaton, Kelowna
Public parks need to be kept open, especially now
Dear Editor:
Councils should resist the urge to to close parks and public spaces.
With children out of school and parents out of work, it can be extremely stressful for groups to be kept in close quarters for extended periods of time.
While we might have a baby boom in 9-10 months (the “coronials”), there are also a number of reports that domestic abuse is increasing by 30%.
By restricting outdoor areas, it gives less space for people to get outside for a walk — much needed for physical and mental health.
Fines for those who do not keep a physical distance should be in place — except, of course, for people who live together.
The only way to get to the end of this pandemic is to find a vaccine, which may not be until next year, if ever, or to reach a time when a high enough percentage of the population have had the virus and are therefore immune.
This requires much more testing than is currently being conducted.
Allison Budd, West Kelowna
Everyone working for city should take 10% pay cut now
Dear Editor:
During these difficult and uncertain COVID-19 times it is essential for the mayor and council to provide leadership in reducing the cost of running the city.
Here is a proven suggestion that minimizes the overall impact on everyone involved:
A 10% cut in pay for the mayor and council.
A 10% cut in pay for all non-union employees.
A 10% cut in hours for all union employees, i.e. work 9 out of every 10 days.
The amount of the cut can be reviewed and increased or decreased as conditions either improve or decline.
This step is in addition to cutting all but essential work as recommended by city staff. For example, the street repaving program for this budget year should be deferred until absolutely necessary.
The sooner this can be implemented the better for all including the taxpayers.
Remember that we are all in this together.
Dave Grundy, Kelowna
Crisis leadership requires quick moves, changes
Dear Editor:
A few days ago Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and MP Pierre Poilievre started to create a fuss because Parliament has to be recalled to, among other things, approve the wage subsidy. A few points are worth noting:
1) This is a crisis of unprecedented proportions and the measures and legislation being proposed to mitigate the effects are complex and far reaching. Anybody who has worked in the real world, which many in the Liberal cabinet have but which Scheer and Poilievre have not done, will be aware that it is in the nature of crisis management that prompt decisions are required, that the situation can be fast evolving and that there is a need to be flexible.
In a crisis, the facts are not always available and assumptions are made. These assumptions will have to be continually revisited and proposed measures adjusted as new facts emerge. Mistakes will inevitably be made. When they are, they should be addressed in an open and transparent way ñ something I believe the Liberals are doing.
Given the fast-moving nature of the current crisis I would have thought that, in an open democracy, it is only reasonable to expect that parliament will have to be recalled from time to time and perhaps quite frequently. The last time I checked, all MPs were drawing their salary, so why the fuss.
2) A Tweet from the Bloc leader stated that the wage subsidy legislation was in the original proposal by the Liberals but the Conservatives wanted it taken out.
3) Not so long ago on Twitter, Conservative Leadership candidate Erin O Toole was saying that Trudeau did not have a plan for dealing with this crisis. That was patently not true.
My point is that in this crisis if the Conservatives support the idea of unity then they should recognize the realities and try to make it work. They should not play party politics at every opportunity and distract the government from managing a very difficult task.
John Bailey, Kelowna
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca