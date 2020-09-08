Demand clarity or oppose new water plant plan
Dear Editor:
I am urging every property owner in West Kelowna Rose Valley water treatment plant process to sign and submit the petition against the current proposed financing plan.
I have received the explanation of the first choice option and it does not seem to compute. I have telephoned and written the city about this and have received conflicting responses.
Despite having asked for written clarification, none has been forthcoming.
As the deadline for return of the petition against is Oct. 2, time is of the essence.
I firmly oppose the proposal for borrowing $23.5 million to be paid over 25 years.
If we are already paying $116 per year and have the option of paying the full amount of $2,815 as a lump sum immediately, will our taxes be reduced by the $116 in the future?
If not, the total as a one lump sum payment should be closer to $850.
I have been told by one city employee that we may exercise the one lump payment even if the $23.5 million loan proceeds; however, the written information is in contradiction of this.
Until such time as further clarification of the justification for the current proposal for financing is available to every property owner, I can not stress strongly enough how important it is to petition against this plan.
Please understand that I am in full support of the water treatment plant.
There should be no excuse for constant water advisories or boil water notices, so this plant is essential. The issue at hand is how it is to be financed.
If all the property owners should choose to pay the lump sum, the total cost of borrowing is reduced substantially to under $10 million. Even if only some choose this option, the borrowed and financed sum is considerably less. If, however, we do not petition against the $23.5 million, that option is apparently not open to any of us.
Therefore, I strongly advise every property owner to sign the petition against and send it in to the city as quickly as possible. Let us expect and demand clearer information about our city’s use of our money.
Susan Shawlee, West Kelowna
Offer land to mobile home residents
Dear Editor:
Been reading about the Central Mobile Home Park that was sold to a developer.
If we had government for the people, the sale should have been offered to the owners in this park. Arranged for a loan at the bank and paid by strata fees over a period of time like a mortgage.
If owners reject this option, that property can be sold.
Mike Polvere, Peachland
Millennials don’t fear debt like Boomers
Dear Editor:
The coming throne speech and mini-budget puts Conservatives on the spot.
Either they support the government’s plan or vote no-confidence. Without the Bloc and NDP, the Conservatives don’t have enough votes; also, it isn’t wise for Erin O’Toole to get ahead of himself—he still needs to unite his party and heal divisions left from a mean spirited leadership race.
O’Toole said right off that he is pro-choice and supports gay marriage. This is good to hear, but it’s not what social conservatives want to hear. For them, O’Toole was their second, even third, choice and if he leaves them feeling ignored, how long before their frustration grows to seek its own reward. O’Toole needs the social conservatives just as much during an election.
The Conservatives consider fiscal restraint as part of their brand, but this creates problems. O’Toole has promised “a path back to a balanced budget and a pay-as-you-go approach,” but this would require significant cuts to social and environmental programs.
But covid-19 is still with us, now is not the time to call for fiscal restraint, nor is it the time to blame Canadians because they need financial aid. People just can’t just pull up their socks and get on with it.
Older politicians tend to have a blind spot when it comes to Canada’s new millennial constituency they hope to attract. The consensus on balanced budgets and lower debt that existed 20 years ago is not there. Baby boomers lived through high interest rates and personal debt. But today millennials have lived their entire adult lives disenfranchised by under-employment, huge student debt and expensive accommodations and housing priced out of reach—they don’t have the same learned fears. Millennials differ radically with boomers about debt and any new policy needs to reflect this.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Trump picked wrong fight with veterans
Just when you thought his image couldn’t get any worse, President Trump is accused of criticizing the armed forces. The Atlantic has written that in 2018, Trump cancelled a visit to a U.S. cemetery in France because he said it was “filled with losers.” You wouldn’t think anyone could say that, but he considered John McCain — a war hero — “a loser” because he was captured in Vietnam. Of course, Trump was exempted from serving in Vietnam as he had bone spurs in his feet.
A quote from the Bible, which Trump proudly displays (although upside down) that reflects the general view on the matter is “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia