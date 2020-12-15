Dear Editor: On Saturday afternoon, I observed a march through downtown Kelowna on Bernard Avenue.
There were many hundreds of people carrying protest signs, not wearing masks and definitely not social distancing.
The marchers claimed to be marching for freedom; the freedom to spread a fatal virus to anybody and everybody. Their march was definitely a super-spreader event. They clearly did not consider they have any responsibility for the collective good of the people of Kelowna nor for limiting pressure on our hospital and the overworked nurses and medical staff.
How sad for us all! I am certain Donald Trump would be proud of them.
All of the marchers deserve to be fined not just the organizer who has been fined $2,300.
R. Riley, Kelowna
Development is ruining lives in West Kelowna
Dear Editor: Some of the things affected by all this development in West Kelowna are water, air quality, speeding and increased traffic.
I guess councils consider this progress when it is actually the opposite.
Thera are six new developments within two to three kilometres of me.
The buildings are jammed in as tight as they can get them on top of each other. Ugly little boxes. Nothing attractive. Surely there are architects who can be a little more creative than that.
I would hope our young councillors with young families would not want to destroy the gem we have in approving these developments.
I live on Gellatly Road and there is a large development beside me and Goat’s Peak development across the road with 933 new units, a winery at the top of Gellatly.
We have deer across the road who come down their worn path to drink at Power Creek. Because of the development they are stopped.
Instead, they try jumping our fence and are speared to death, strung up on the fence for two hours with their guts hanging out.
The Conservation Officer finally came and shot them and threw them in the back of his truck. We were all devastated.
In the summer, we can’t get down the road past the Cove because there are so many cars, SUVs and motorhomes that any dump trucks or transports trying to get around the corner are blocked.
We have to back up to Whitworth Road to let them through.
This is a rural road with lots of corners and hills, so motorcycles roar by us at great speeds and they are very noisy.
Why do we not put a limit on the size of house people can build? Imagine the resources used and the water. Most have three to five bathrooms
This will eventually be a city people want to leave because it is too large; just like Vancouver residents are migrating here.
Where are all these people working?
I find it depressing and worry about the future of this valley
Elaine Bunge, West Kelowna
Councillors tone-deaf to their own city
Dear Editor: My wife and I were driving around our beautiful city early one Sunday morning and noticed how many homeless people are still on the streets even though colder weather has arrived.
Then, we drove past the new Interior Health building on the corner of Doyle and Ellis and see that ugly piece of artwork that city council spent about $200,000 for.
And they paid an artist from out of province to do it!
The competition should have been open to local artists only. But imagine a council that would approve that expenditure when we have food banks that are in need of more help and the homeless who need more shelter!
Time for a change – this council is out of touch with its citizens.
Terry Flannigan, Kelowna
Is this Trump’s swan song? We can hope
Dear Editor: There has been much hullabaloo about the epoch landmarks of one Donald Trump. I know that I, for one, have stated my sentiments toward Trump on more than one occasion. However, I remind you that I am not the only one to expound on Trump and Trumpisms. Before going on, I don’t want to downplay the political scene in Canada in any way.
Lately, media would have us believe that the walls are closing in on Donald Trump. Are they really? True, Trump has taken his — what might be termed — “electoral inanities” to any court in the land that might entertain them; approximately 30 times, and all to no avail, especially when the highest court in the land is in the list. It’s much as he has said: “You’re fired!”
The question needs asking as to how this whole scenario came about.
There is no simple answer other than Trump played “authoritarian pied-piper.”
There were so many diehard Republicans, including legal team members, members of the House of Congress and ground-swell supporters, who were — to coin an old cliché — alluding to being “barn blind.”
From within the ranks, whether it be through intimidation, Svengali tactics, hysteria or the like, those involved followed like docile sheep and, in all probability will continue after the exit of Trump. The seeds of deception have been well planted.
As we all know, history has a way of repeating itself. The Trump situation is no exception. Nazi-Germany’s Josef Goebbels built Adolph Hitler’s ego to the point of being “totally omnipotent in a position of supreme authority.” As we all have come to know, it proved to be his ultimate downfall.
Trump’s cadre of “fawning, servile, attentive idiots,” did much the same as Goebbels did for Hitler. The major difference here is the fact that Trump is fighting windmills til the bitter end, which should be Jan. 20, 2021.
Even then, I have my doubts as to whether this token disregard for human life, disregard for way of life for all Americans, (irrespective of ethnicity), token disrespect for order of law and last, but not least, token disrespect for democracy will ever be erased. We can only hope.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Tory’s O’Toole no stranger to ‘elite’ company
Dear editor: “Elite,” conveniently applied to whatever they want to apply it to, has been a Conservative catch word for more than a decade.
It’s the new “us” and “them,” intended to foster division and conflict.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rails about the “betrayal of middle class Canadians by elites; political, financial, cultural, media.” Well, he’s right there.
Elites is defined as a group of powerful people holding a disproportionate amount of wealth, privilege, and political power — that is, the 1% and their hangers-on, the politicians who fawn, wait for donations, and make laws helpful to that 1%.
O’Toole complains of the removal of Sir John A. Macdonald’s name from public buildings, yet when in power, his fellow Harper Conservatives painted the government jet in Conservative colours, took “Canada” off their gold-embossed business cards, and briefly — even artfully — replaced “Government of Canada” with the Conservative logo on infrastructure cheques.
O’Toole self-righteously tells us that when in high school, he “worked as a dish washer.”
Well, gosh. He neglects to mention that his father was an Ontario MPP and that he, himself, became a corporate lawyer in Toronto and in-house counsel to multi-national Proctor and Gamble.
Representatives for the Conservative party will unabashedly tell you of their well-filled party purse and influential donors. The 2015 election was history making in that Harper set a 78-day campaign period , unlike previous maximum 37-day campaigns. This, at serious expense to the taxpayer, showed his high regard for Canada’s economic health, even while as of August 2015 Canadian economic growth was in decline, a 5th consecutive monthly slide.
With the election of the Liberal party came the creation of over a million jobs and a rapidly growing economy until the advent of the pandemic; regardless of fanciful rhetoric of the Conservative opposition.
As Clinton famously said, “Every politician wants us to believe they were born in a log cabin they built themselves.”
If we are to be denigrated as “elites” by eschewing the Conservative creed of survival of the fittest, I am happy to wear it.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Genocide and ecocide: brutal bedfellows
Dear Editor: A few days ago in The Hague at the highest court, the international criminal court (ICC) – originally convened to indict war crimes and crimes against humanity – examined the crime of massive destruction of the environment - ecocide.
The panel discussion entitled ‘The destruction of ecosystems and its impact on indigenous communities: a role for the ICC?’ laid out the connection between the destruction of the environment and the eradication of indigenous culture – the connection between ecocide and genocide.
Predatory capitalism has been devastating to indigenous communities throughout the world and especially in the destruction of Amazonian rain forest. A gross example is the intentional dumping of 18 billion gallons of toxic waste water and 17 million gallons of crude oil in the Ecuadorean Amazon. Though it has devastated communities and ecosystems, it has gone unpunished, and tragically this has become more the norm of how corporations are operating.
Global Witness reports that there is no other recourse for indigenous communities than to protest the destruction of their homelands. The domestic courts betray them, the police will not protect them, and increasingly they are murdered.
Globally, we are experiencing mass extinction, climate instability, virulent disease, and murder of indigenous front-line activist. All of this points to the predation of capitalism. Is there a role for the ICC? Most emphatically yes. Criminalizing ecocide is essential to protection of the life systems we depend upon.
Dona Grace-Campbell, Kaslo
More kudos to carrier Lloyd
Re: “Thank you, Lloyd,” Dec. 10.
Dear Editor: We have had him for five years faithfully delivering our local newspaper; never a miss! Always so pleasant and kind. I would like to nominate him for the Order of Kelowna!
Kate Ferguson, Kelowna
Trump should study history
Dear Editor: Hey, Donald, your crackpot ability to yap is well known, but I understand your lack of focus cuts into your reading time.
Perhaps you ought to bone up on some history, particularly on the demise of Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy from 1925 to 1945. His fall from power wasn’t pretty.
Paul Crossley, Penticton