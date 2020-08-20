Detachment site not inside restricted area
Dear Editor:
The Aug. 15 letter “Downtown’s gift must be preserved” contained some inaccuracies, in particular the suggestion that the property at 350 Doyle Ave. is on the Sawmill Trust Lands.
The property is not within the Trust Lands boundary and is not bound by its limitations on land use.
Also, contrary to the statement that Kelowna residents’ “apathy” during the public engagement process led to a flawed outcome, public engagement lasted a full year, from April 2015 to March 2016.
This included a broad cross-section of the community in face-to-face meetings, community workshops, drop-in sessions and online tools to understand the community’s values and shape the final plan. In fact, 27 stakeholder groups participated in the public engagement process, 80 participants at the two community workshops and 150 participants at two public open house events.
The City of Kelowna’s Engage Policy is guided by the International Association of Public Participation framework and standards of practice when engaging the community on city-led projects, policies, or initiatives. This ensures there is a consistent and effective approach to public and stakeholder engagement resulting in a quality process.
The city will receive $7 million for the initial 80-year lease for the property, with additional compensation due at future fair market value for the final 19 years. Of the $7 million, the city is re-investing $4.3 million into the site to include 6,000 square feet of community amenity space, an extension of the Artwalk and a new civic plaza.
All of these features enhance the connectivity between the new development and the Cultural District, provide important community gathering spaces and will be delivered without a direct impact on taxation.
Graham Hood, City of Kelowna
Council willing to throw city’s heritage away
Dear Editor:
The letters to the editor “Replacing heritage with a grey stucco box” and “Buyers should have bailed on heritage house” in Tuesday’s Daily Courier prompted me to write this letter, expressing my concerns about the state of heritage in my city.
The aforementioned two letters referred to a heritage home the Groves home, at 409 Park Ave. — located with Kelowna’s Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area. This house was recently removed from the list of Kelowna heritage homes and summarily demolished, to be replaced by two modern residences — a despicable and unacceptable action.
When the current owners of 409 Park Ave. purchased the now-demolished heritage home, they must have realized that there are costs involved with owning heritage buildings, requiring the expenditure of funds.
Nearby heritage homes — lovingly preserved — carry expenses incurred by their owners, a cost which they willingly met.
The owners of the 409 Park Ave. home were apparently not willing to spend this money, but they had a way out of what they perceived to be a difficult situation.
Owners of the now-gone 409 Park Ave. home would know that the current city council earlier set a dangerous precedent of denying the importance of heritage conservation areas, by removing homes from heritage lists and allowing these buildings to be demolished and replaced by modern structures.
And so, the owners of the 409 Park Ave. home confidently approached Kelowna’s planning department, presenting their case for the demolition of a designated heritage building within Kelowna’s heritage conservation area. They then made a presentation to council, again confident that their wishes would be granted — and they were.
When council voted, only one member — Coun. Charlie Hodge — voted to preserve a part of Kelowna’s architectural history in a designated heritage district.
I thank Hodge for his willingness to listen to heritage advocates and to the people directly impacted by the demolition of heritage structures — owners of surrounding heritage homes, who want their beautiful neighbourhood preserved — and not flattened for tasteless development.
In October 2022, we will have a municipal election. In previous Kelowna elections, I voted for some of the current council, but that will definitely change.
In 2022, I will again vote for Hodge, while actively and vigorously campaigning against the current mayor and seven other councillors — long-time and new members alike — hoping that Kelowna gets a council which will listen to our heritage’s stakeholders and guardians of our architectural treasures.
Bob Hayes, Kelowna
Actors Studio finds a way to keep show going
Dear Editor:
A big congratulations to the folks at the Kelowna Actors Studio for their efforts in bringing performing arts back to the valley.
Not only have they been successful in putting on some shows this summer but they have done it the right way.
They have followed the public health guidelines in limiting the audience to 50 people with every effort being made to maintain social distancing.
Patrons are greeted at the door and pleasantly advised of the steps being taken to keep everybody safe. Staff and most of the folks in the audience wear masks when moving about in the theatre. It goes without saying that the performances meet the standard we have come to expect from KAS.
Several weeks ago. my wife and I saw them do “Peter Pan” and thoroughly enjoyed it.
This past week. we went up to see “The Show Must Go On,” which was an evening of musical show tunes plus a sprinkling of other favorites. Heidi Hewitt, Delphine Litke and Randy Leslie sang beautifully and mixed in some humour and silliness to make for a great evening of musical entertainment.
We purchased the preshow COVID-19 dinner option which was a boxed meal of delicious deli goodies.
With the addition of a little beer and wine, it all added up to a wonderful evening.
Thanks to Randy, Nathan Flavel and all the folks at KAS for finding a way to provide some quality live entertainment in these tough times.
Well done. We can’t wait to see what you will do this fall and winter.
Rob Swan, Oliver
Thank you to good citizen for returning wallet
Dear Editor:
I wanted to thank Randy from Rutland — a huge thank you for finding and returning my husband’s wallet yesterday afternoon.
When the doorbell rang and you gave back what you had found behind a Rutland restaurant: everything intact,
I had to send out this acknowledgement and what you said is true: this is the last thing you need during this pandemic. Thank you Randy!
Barbara Jones, Kelowna
Lazy people don’t pick fruit
Dear Editor:
I know the virus that’s going around has a profound effect on some people and I don’t blame them, but this letter is aimed at those today who are too lazy to do a bit of hard work.
Having been brought up on a farm, which is a healthy life and out in the fresh air and not sitting home smoking pot or watching TV, there wasn’t time as we had a mixed-fruit farm and cows that had to be milked, then take the milk and put it through a separator.
As for picking cherries (or any other fruit): I remember an elderly woman who used to pick cherries for us and she moved the 12-foot ladder herself with ease. I was a young teenager when cherry season started and we used to pick and put the cherries in boxes that we only filled halfway so the fruit wouldn’t be squashed or bruised.
When it came to picking peaches, I had the chore of carrying the very full pail carefully and pour them in boxes, but not too fast, so they wouldn’t bruise.
Farming made sure there was an
income to carry us through the winter . We had chickens and the eggs had to be gathered every day. We also raised geese and turkeys.
Yes, farming and picking the fruit was hard work, but one had the satisfaction of knowing it was a way to survive. I am now 82-years old and I survived the tough times, and as I look back it was a good life.
Pat Schramm, Summerland