‘Eco-density’ destroying our neighbourhoods
Dear Editor:
Welcome to downtown Kelowna, where concrete meets concrete.
I watched with interest an executive of Mission Group categorizing all their highrise condos downtown as “eco-density.” While catchy, it is purely political pitch line.
In 2006, when Vancouver was hosting the World Urban Forum, the mayor needed a buzzword to promote some sort of development plan to the world, and an assistant came through. At first, it meant more development of lane houses and increasing the density around transit stations.
But what developer could resist such a timely term, and so “eco-density” became the overriding development initiative in Vancouver, laying waste to the official city plan and allowing highrises everywhere. Communities were alienated and their voices muted.
Ditto Kelowna, where the architectural style is now “willy nilly.”
The official community plan was scrapped long ago, zoning is defined on a chalk board, wiped away the instant a non-conforming development plan arrives at city hall, to then be further amended with variances.
Your 26-floor building plan that we just rezoned for is not enough now, only a few months later? How about 34? Good? With that many floors you have to reduce the bicycle stalls? OK, per staff.
The mayor and council have fully embraced the worst of East Asia and North America. Bring on the Hong Kong and West End Vancouver skylines and neighbour disconnect.
Is it really worth it for the lost green space, added cars and pollution, loss of sunlight and generally unfriendly pedestrian experience?
These towers are neither ecologically friendly nor do they densify compared to three- to five-storey affordable buildings that house families. Tower units tend to have zero to two occupants generally.
We don’t want eco-density. We want amicable, green, interactive neighbourhoods, bustling with energy.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Canada needs a charter of responsibilities
Dear Editor:
During the current pandemic, numerous people in Canada and the U.S. have, recently, been loudly protesting the shutdowns and proclaiming their rights.
This reminds me of Pierre Trudeau’s major error. He proclaimed the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, unfortunately omitting the more important half, that of responsibilities.
The sad and often dangerous problem with asserting one’s rights is that this assertion may well trample on someone else’s rights.
For example, when a smoker demands his or her rights to smoke, and does smoke, that tramples on the rights of those of us in the area who prefer to breathe cleaner air.
More extremely, when protesters crowd together, heedless of social distancing and mask-wearing, to demand governments allow businesses to open, despite the many dangers of spreading COVID-19, they effectively trample on the rights of those citizens who prefer living to shopping.
These protesters are being selfish in the worst way. Yet they hurl themselves onto the constitution, the document guaranteeing them their rights. They want life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, even though that pursuit could cost others their lives and liberties.
If we were to take care of our responsibilities, those which would make us good and useful citizens and would help those in need, there would be no need for police and courts and conflicts.
That, of course would be too utopian to exist. However, most people are responsible enough to take care of what needs to be taken care of before worrying about what rights they wish to exercise.
A more responsible society would be a more livable, peaceful and productive society. Would that we could be such a society.
We are a selfish society. Too many of us so worried about getting things back to normal that we are willing to ignore our responsibilities to ourselves and to others, especially those less well-off financially and health-wise.
Had Trudeau and the framers of the U,S, constitution only thought longer and deeper about responsibilities, we might have had a much safer, happier, healthier, and equal society, one which would have coped so much better with the pandemic.
Lee Karvonen, West Kelowna
Trudeau took your guns, your money’s next
Dear Editor:
The scary part about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gun ban is not that he took our guns, it is that he could — and did, and anybody who believes he is done, is dreaming in technicolour.
We should also be reminded of his ambition for that seat on the UN Security Council, and his preoccupation with a global no-borders society.
Earlier this year, he appointed former Conservative prime minister Joe Clark as special envoy to go to Africa to canvas Third World dictators for votes.
The COVID virus opened the doors for him to abandon the long-standing tradition of debating issues in the Parliament, and instead deliver his daily prepared statements with no challenges.
The opposition parties gave him an unbelievable six-month free rein to do almost anything he wanted, and he has been busy stuffing money into almost everybody’s pockets ever since.
A minority government would normally translate into opposition parties being able to control the activities of the governing party, but our colonial ballot consistently awards the seats in the House of Commons disproportionally to the popular vote, and opposition MPs have become spectators.
With spending out of control, we are now looking at our national debt reaching a trillion dollars, prompting the question, where will all that money come from?
Unemployment will be extremely high for a long time, and a million unemployed taxpayers are going to put incredible demands on our federal treasury, but have no fear.
During 2013, the Cyprus government scooped about half of almost everything bank depositors had on deposit in excess of 100,000 euros.
About three years later, hundreds of thousands of Greeks lost a lot of their hard-earned savings as the Greek government seized about 500,000 bank accounts and scooped about 1.6 billion euros.
Trudeau’s radical departure from established traditions opens the door for speculation about the security of the tax-free status of our tax-free saving accounts?
Anybody who believes he would not stoop to such tactics should be reminded that he took our guns, no research, no debate, no warnings and absolutely no defensible reason, and he will be desperate, because those budgets will never balance themselves.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Liquor store staff won’t help senior with heavy load
Dear Editor:
I was at the government liquor store in Orchard Place to buy some wine, etc. As a 70-year-old with a sore back, I asked for help with the box.
No help was available. They are not allowed to help customer with their purchase, according to clerk. He said you can use a cart.
But how can I load a heavy box into the cart then unload it into my car?
A lady behind me offered to carry the box to my car and I would say she was also a “senior.”
She kindly helped me with my purchase. No plastic bags available — only paper (at 10 cents a bag), which would have made it worse.
In the past they have been so helpful if it was needed. What has happened?
Linda Ward, Kelowna