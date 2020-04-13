What we don’t know about COVID-19 is what could hurt us
Dear Editor:
I have been thinking about the letter from Richard Knight in The Okanagan Weekend of March 28 (COVID-19 not world’s top killer).
I too, agree that there are other things killing far more people each day than COVID-19.
The one that really disturbs me is the number of people (about three each day in British Columbia) who die from drug overdoses, many caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, yet I have not heard of one single case where the person supplying such drugs have been charged with manslaughter or something more serious.
The real question is have we become inured to the number of deaths from such things as drug overdoses, cancer, road accidents etc., or is it the potential (as averse to actual) number of deaths from the virus that is causing people and governments to react the way they have?
There is an old saying “Better the devil you do know than the one you don’t” and it seems to me that a lot of the actions that have
been taken are the result of “unknown unknowns,” to quote Donald Rumsfeld.
Brian Sutch Vernon
Trump has had COVID-19 on the run since Day 1
Dear Editor:
I appreciate Dr. Barrie Pelland’s, April 10, assessment of President Trumpnochio (Trump will take all the credit when crisis ends). Further to his comments, let’s remind ourselves of a few of this blowhards assessment on this crisis:
Jan 22 — it’s under control
Jan 30 — we think we have it very well under control
Feb 2 — we pretty much shut it down
Feb 13 — when it gets warm historically warm weather has been able to kill the virus
Feb 25 — people are getting better
Feb 26 — just 15 cases and in a couple of days it will be down to zero
Feb 27 — it’s going to disappear, it’s like a miracle it will disappear
March 2 — they’re going have a vaccine relatively soon
March 3 — not only vaccines but the “therapy,” therapy is another word for cure
March 4 — we’re talking about a very small number in the United States
March 6 — our numbers are lower than just about anybody’s.
March 10 — everything is really working out and a lot of good things are going to happen
March 11 — we’re responding with great speed and professionalism
March 12 — it’s gonna go away
March 13 —No, I don’t take any responsibility at all.
March 15 — it’s all gonna be great we’re gonna be so good
March 16 — it came up so quickly
March 17 — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was just look at other countries.
The absolute classic line was President Trumpnochio calling this crisis a new hoax.
On Feb. 26, this president said 15 cases would soon be down to zero. By the end of March, 178,000-plus people were infected.
On April 10, more than 487,000 Americans were infected with COVID-19 with over 18,000 dead.
Can you imagine what the story would be like if it were not for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases?
For all those grumbling about our system in Canada, I would hope most, if not all, are thankful we have it. It’s not perfect, but which side of the 49th parallel would you prefer to live?
Joseph Patrick O'Hearn, Vernon
It’s a good time to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels
Dear Editor:
In the face of these uncertain times, many of us are concerned about how our livelihoods will fare: between oil prices plummeting and our local, community-owned shops closing for an indefinite period, we all share the concern of how long this will continue and what will we be facing when it’s over.
Despite various federal and provincial relief packages that have been announced, many of us still have questions; will I be able to afford my rent or mortgage? Will my job still exist? Will our economy recover?
There are no guarantees right now and it’s scary. However, there is an opportunity here — for British Columbians and Canadians — to take this period and begin the shift off fossil fuels, LNG, and the mega-corporation.
Right now is our chance to begin that transition. Canada is already behind many other countries (well behind the U.S., which leads the world with installed geothermal energy) in investing in alternative forms.
Instead of oil patch workers experiencing layoffs, we could be promoting skills training to geothermal exploration and drilling.
Instead of continuing with large construction camps, that are exacerbating the public safety risk, we can stimulate the economy by supporting locally-sourced energy products.
Instead of destroying more lands by clear-cutting for timber or new roads, workers could be involved in remediation work.
Micro-hydro, wind, solar, and geothermal opportunities are plentiful in Canada and can well meet our energy demands. Additionally, our construction labourers have decades of work in basic retrofitting. Well-paying jobs exist.
The unravelling of the fossil-fuel industry had already started a decade before COVID-19 hit us. It’s time to question how secure this industry, which includes LNG, truly is and how much longer those jobs will be here. It’s time to start building opportunities for new, sustainable jobs.
Tara Howse, Rossland
Len Ingram, Lake Country
Self-isolation
may be punishing the innocent
Dear Editor:
We all wondered about Howard Hughes and his mysophobia, now there could be almost 30 million of us following his example.
Louis Pasteur at the end of his life said that that not only was the germ important, but the environment it was in was also important.
The study of the coronavirus has taught us that this is an intriguing creature which can mutate easily and often, and like the scientists in Wuhan reported a month ago, there are several strains that they know about.
The question many of us have is who is in danger and who isn’t? And is it possible to find out. There are many with natural immunity who don’t get the infection even if they carry the disease.
At the present time, we are all being painted with the same brush, guilty until proven innocent. It is unfortunate that people’s positivity has been taken from them.
We as people rely on work, social and spiritual gatherings and physical closeness to feel loved. These activities really promote our health and happiness.
The feeling I have noticed very recently while standing in line-ups is a type of gloominess and real mysophobia.
When will this rigid self-isolation end? Many doctors are telling us never and I try not to accept that thought.
Farlie Paynter, Westbank
This spring,
let’s not tolerate loud motorcycles
Dear Editor:
With the return of the warm weather also comes the return of motorcycles without mufflers that shatter the relative silence as they come and go.
It is illegal under the B.C. Highway Traffic Act to operate a vehicle with an internal combustion engine without a muffler. The removal of a stock muffler is also prohibited.
Why is the public subjected to the constant ear-shattering noise of these motorcycles? It is impossible to carry on a conversation if you’re sitting outside when they go by.
It is time the RCMP start a ticketing these individuals and making them comply with the law. Call the RCMP traffic division and voice your complaint.
Robert Clarke, Kelowna
COVID-19 is no match for experts on the letters page
Dear Editor:
After reading some of the recent letters, I’ve come to realize just how much unused talent there is in the Okanagan.
We have folks who know how to run the country, the province, the city, the schools, the economy and are also experts in contagious disease control too.
They know all the statistics, including that cancer, smoking, obesity, even car accidents all kill more people. I wonder how many folks got cancer and died because they shook somebody’s hand? Why aren’t these people running for office? Beats me.
G. Bird, West Kelowna
