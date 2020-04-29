Ground-nesting birds require more protection
Dear Editor:
I often walk around the playing fields behind the H2O centre and noticed that the kildeer have returned.
Kildeer are becoming endangered as their habitats are threatened. We’re fortunate to have a number of breeding birds in this location.
Last year, I was upset to see a chick peeping in pain and the mother trying to comfort her offspring by sheltering it with her breast. The chick had been run over by a lawnmower, one of those huge city mowers. The next day I found the dead chick lying in the grass. It truly was heartbreaking to see this little bird suffer and the mother’s distress.
Kildeer build their nests on the ground. Isn’t there something that can be done to protect these beautiful birds while they are here for the season?
Does the city have to cut all of the grass around the playing fields and could someone flag areas where there are nests in order to prevent this kind of tragic event.
Heidi Garnett, Kelowna
Gifford-Jones gives wise advice about Vitamin C
Dear Editor:
Re: The April 17 column by Managing Editor David Trifunov apologizing to readers for publishing an opinion piece by Dr. Gifford-Jones who suggested vitamin C would promote overall good health and stave off COVID-19.
I saved that March 7 article by the doctor for its well-researched information and intelligence extolling the healing properties of vitamin C for COVID-19 as well as for any illness — it is an immune system booster and a strong immune system is required to overcome any illness.
Trifunov stated the doctor said to “swallow extreme doses of vitamin C.” Not true — the doctor was suggesting intravenous treatment. Trifunov went on to say “a quick Google search of such theories finds that piece of medical advice hopeful at best, dangerous at worst.” A “quick Google search” reveals him to be lazy, sloppy and inaccurate. If he had made a concerted effort to get the facts, he would have discovered vitamin C is not dangerous and, to the contrary, discovered the myriad good it does for one’s body.
Dr. Linus Pauling was a Nobel Prize recipient for his vitamin C research whom Gifford-Jones regularly lauded in his Saturday columns. He is a vibrant 95 year old standard medical practitioner with the wisdom to incorporate needed supplementation into his medical practice and philosophy. He offers a powdered vitamin C and Lysine product that we have been taking for a decade.
We are in our 70s and can assuredly attest to the efficacy of vitamin C for overall immune, heart, muscle and skin health.
Gifford Jones is a voice of reason and knowledge, decidedly more so than Dr. Keith Roach, who is printed daily and who relies on drug therapies and typically negates supplements.
Trifunov’s column appeared on April 17. Gifford-Jones has always appeared on Saturday but did not appear on April 18. If he has been dropped from the paper, the public has been done an extreme disservice. Alternative thinkers are needed more than ever in today’s world to keep the ever-expanding, ever-deepening age of sheeplethink at bay.
Julia Valentini, Penticton
If you leave rich people alone, they’ll be generous
Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor indicated that the answer to social problems is “make the rich pay.”
Respectfully, I disagree. Stealing someone else’s hard-earned money through excessive taxation is corruption and thievery.
Consider a poor man who arises early, finds a stick to make a fishing pole, scrounges around to find a few feet of fishing line and a couple of fish hooks, digs up some worms and goes fishing to feed his family. He catches 20 fish and becomes “rich”.
How many fish should others take from him after he risked his time, effort and money?
Statistically, Canada’s “richest” take most of the risks and pay 54% of income taxes.
Dentists, accountants or others who stress through two to six years of worries to qualify, risk everything establishing a business after running the gauntlet. Socialists would cash in on their efforts.
Socialists argue that government should take the fishing pole, fishing line, hooks and worms, and the dentist’s or accountant’s profits and share it with others, whether or not they themselves have contributed.
Should governments take excessively from the hard efforts of citizens who sacrifice, pay fair taxes, are honest, employ others and perhaps make good life choices?
Socialist leaders who scream, “make the rich pay!” are often unscrupulous wealthy elites who promise the moon to gain power privileges, but deliver mouldy cheese.
They relentlessly burden taxpayers with exorbitant taxes to pay for wasted and unnecessary spending. They are good at giving away other people’s money for personal power and saving their own.
Socialism does not give us freedom, nor does it stock our grocery stores. People with fishing poles do that.
Socialists’ hollow promises have been the cause of misery, torture and death for many millions of people.
The “rich” should give to the poor and the afflicted. Canada’s “rich” are among the world’s most generous people to do so.
Thank God the poor have help. However, when government takes all the fish that only a few (10%) have made the effort to catch, the few stop fishing and the poor suffer.
Although flawed, democratic governments that reward effort have been the most successful for their citizens. They do not take. Citizens generously give.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Confiscating guns not the answer to
Nova Scotia killings
Dear Editor:
I am horrified at the insane carnage dealt by one person in Nova Scotia over the course of 12 hours last weekend. The heartbreak and fear left in its wake are beyond words. Now we must listen to the genuine grief of the survivors.
But we must also try to tolerate the inane knee-jerk response of politicians and ideologues who want to cure the societal illness that led to this tragedy.
Our prime minister has a solution: confiscate the guns. This is a vacuous sentiment that only placates a political ideology.
Gabriel Wortman was not a legal gun owner. He was actually ordered by a court “not to own, possess or carry a weapon, ammunition, or explosive substance,” in relation to a 2002 assault conviction.
Here is a question for the prime minister and his Minister of Public Safety: If all the rules you wish to put into place were already in effect, would they have prevented this tragic massacre? The answer is no.
And here is another question: if just one person had the ability and a justified, legal right to subdue Gabriel Wortman by defending his or her self with a firearm, might the extent of the tragedy have been lessened? Yes, it could have.
Ross Bassingthwaighte, Kelowna
Con man Trump now wants us buy his medical cures
Dear Editor:
Dr. Trump, I presume?
For anyone to become a medical doctor, it is expected that the modern Hippocratic Oath update be the watchword. The modern oath is as follows: “I swear to fulfil, to the best of my ability and judgment, this covenant: I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those physicians in whose steps I walk, and gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.”
Along with education and practical training and acceptance to the profession, this is what doctors are expected to espouse. Nothing new here. I can hear some say “Gee, you’re a master of the obvious, what’s your point?”
I reference this to statements made by wannabe “Dr.” Donald J. Trump recently when he discussed possible treatments to investigate for relieving or curing the coronavirus.
He extolled the possibility of injection of germicidal compounds (e.g. Lysol) into the human body to rid the body of any and all viruses that may be present.
Another “Trump-prescribed treatment” was to use ultraviolet light internally through the skin or other internal methods to combat corona virus.
It is amazing that this megalomaniacal, pathological liar and self-proclaimed expert in all fields has the following that he does.
In some ways, Trump’s escapades might be likened to those of Rasputin. Rasputin trained to be a monk but failed to succeed. Trump was a quasi-TV host on the Apprentice and failed.
Rasputin became a wanderer after his monk setback and wheedled his way into Czar Nicholas II’s court as a prophet and faith healer. He became the Russian queen’s lover. Trump became a lothario with several different women while still married.
Trump wheedled his way into politics even though he had six registered corporate business bankruptcies from 1991-2009.
He had the gift of gab that seemed to schmooze the rank and file.
Although he did not win the popular vote, he managed to win the Electoral College and became president as we all know. It makes one wonder as to how such a loser rose to the presidential level.
When all is said and done, after the virus is stabilized, the world will not be as it once was.
Whenever Trump is no longer president, the world too, will not be what it once was.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
