Not satisfied with direction Liberal gov’t is taking
Dear Editor: In response to Dan Albas’ question: Are you satisfied with the current direction of this Liberal government?
Absolutely not!
I am very concerned that this government is dangerously leading us down the quicksand path of socialism which is the royal road to communism.
We who believe in constitutional freedoms, family values, hard work, religious choice, patriotism and government by the people vs. government controlling the people are beginning to feel that we are losing our country to an openly Marxist leadership that admires the “basic dictatorship” of the Chinese and other communist governments, as our prime minister has expressed.
In other words, many feel that the message of freedom is being lost. Our voice is being squelched. Our vote is not being counted.
Freedom of choice is not being taught in our schools. Submission to government is, in favour of the Liberal and NDP agendas of big government, controls on freedoms and endless propaganda on the benefits of socialism’s false utopia for everyone.
We need Canadian leaders to speak up loud and clear about the benefits and joy our freedoms provide.
The evils of communism, of controlling the news media, of government controls over our lives need to be exposed exponentially.
Our great accomplishments as Canadians and our magnificent history need to be proclaimed to our youth.
Those who love freedom need strong voices in Parliament that make a difference, not debaters who may win the debate but make no difference.
Our history is not perfect but the results have provided us the greatest freedoms and the best living standard in this world for almost four centuries.
The Trudeau government is spreading every untruth it can about the benefits of socialism as it forces us deeper into it through unjust taxes, exorbitant unaccountable spending, gun controls, new gender and other laws — all amidst a myriad of ethics violations and unchecked corruption.
That will destroy our great country right before our eyes if we allow it to continue.
No, I am not satisfied with the current direction our government is leading us.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Liberal MLA hasn’t done much for the area
Dear Editor:
What has Ben Stewart, Liberal MLA for Kelowna West, done for you lately?
We haven’t heard much from Ben advocating for the improvements we need in our Kelowna West riding. He maintains a dismal constituency office that severely limits parking. All the more to discourage citizen interaction.
Haven’t heard much from him about hospital care in West Kelowna. We need equivalent care to that provided in Penticton, a similar-sized community.
Haven’t heard much from him about anything much — until the provincial election was called. He claimed an election wasn’t needed.
Sleepy Ben. sleep well. Maybe someone else with more vigour can advocate for our interests.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna