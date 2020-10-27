Campaign was nothing more than a dud
Dear Editor:
I am disappointed the provincial election campaign turned into a dud. The BC Liberals adopted a campaign slogan Restore Confidence. Rebuild B.C. The NDP have responded with Working For You.
Neither were impressive.
There was no door-to-door campaigning, campaign literature or candidate forums to ask questions of the candidates that I witnessed locally.
In the three Kelowna area seats, it hardly matters. The BC Liberals have a stranglehold on this region.
As Christy Clark would frequently say, the Central Okanagan is the “cradle of free enterprise in BC.”
Christy was often prone to flights of fantasy, exaggeration and hyperbole, but it is difficult to argue against its conservative voting history. The NDP has never elected an MLA or MP in the Central Okanagan; nor has the Green Party.
There are not going to be hundreds of NDP supporters marching through the streets of downtown Kelowna chanting HORGAN! HORGAN! HORGAN!
Not in this town.
Nevertheless, I believe the NDP government has done a good job of governing B.C. since assuming government in July 2017.
MSP premiums are a thing of the past, and so are tolls on bridges in the Lower Mainland; $10 per day child care is a work in progress, but child-care spaces have significantly increased. The government has handled the pandemic crisis better than nearly all provinces.
The BC Liberals’ policy platform was a mess, and appears to have been underwritten by the Fraser Institute and Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The proposals to eliminate the PST for one year, abolish the small business tax permanently, and open ICBC up to private competition is fiscally reckless and irresponsible. It was the BC Liberal government who redirected more than $1 billion from ICBC reserves, and left the NDP to inherit a dumpster fire. And don't get me started on the money laundering going on in BC casinos during the BC Liberals years of governing.
The NDP is the best choice to lead the province.
Bruce Gajerski, Kelowna
Election results prove Horgan can read a room
Dear Editor:
In today’s political climate, it is certainly encouraging to hear Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart talk about our province thriving while he's sitting in opposition to a majority government. That's the kind of leadership that gets you elected, repeatedly.
However, Stewart may have inadvertently touched on the disconnect between BC Liberals and urbanites when he said, "We've done a ton of stuff for Vancouver and the Lower Mainland over the years."
The real question is, was that "stuff" actually what those constituents wanted?
Established politicians like Kelowna-Lake Country’s Norm Letnick lost ground to completely unknown candidates this election. If nothing else, you gotta give it to Horgan for reading the room.
Connon York, Kelowna
Let’s hope B.C. is spared any sore losers
Dear Editor:
It looks like the middle class and educated have defeated the rich and the red necks. It's amazing what happens when an election cannot be bought.
Oh, no! Communism here we come! John Horgan will be the next Trump! Wait, what? Ridiculous! I have one request. For those licking their wounds, please keep the whining to a minimum.
Ralph Perrich, Kelowna
Sob story at his door wasn’t worth 20 bucks
Dear Editor:
A senior on our street confessed to being a sap.
He went on to say he had “lent” 20 bucks to a stranger who rang his doorbell and told an unbelievable tale about his car breaking down. The self-proclaimed sap paused, presumably envisaging the encounter, and then laughed, before saying, “This guy was exuberant, amusing to watch, but he reeked of insincerity, just like a canvassing politician. He even promised to return the next morning, on his way to work no less, to pay back the ‘loan.’”
I shook my head and asked, “Why did you give him any money if you knew it was a scam?” The sap said, “I’m not really sure. I was overcome by a strange sensation, like I was at a horse track and on a whim decided to bet on a long shot.” He paused thoughtfully before adding, “If this guy had returned the next morning, the emotional high would have been fantastic! My faith in mankind would have been restored.”
When I asked him if he was going to do the same thing next time a stranger with a cock and bull story asks for money, he stared at me with a bemused look on his face and then said with emphasis, “No bloody way, pal. I learned my lesson!”
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon