Lockdowns encourage lawbreaking
Dear Editor:
During prohibition, those who were in the know would enter a shop or cafe, speak a phrase and then be escorted to a back door that would open up to a bar and gaming house offering up all sorts of unregulated sins. These were known as speakeasies and they existed because the government provided both a demand and an incentive.
People will do what people will do. We all have free will. It is the essence of the human experience. That is not to say there are no consequences to one’s choices, but it is up to each individual to weigh the potential consequences and make their own choice.
The government will try to remove ignorance in making these choices through advertising, they will try to incentivize people to make “the right” choice through legislation and policies. But ultimately, we all have free will and we will all do what we believe is “right” or simply just what we want. This is the reality, it is human nature.
Under current government, COVID policies, all legitimate businesses have implemented what might be perceived by some people as “no fun” rules. Those individuals will then seek something that is fun, where they can hang out with their peers, party, dance, and yes, maybe even “speak moistly” into each other’s faces. This is the demand, and it is very real.
Seeing this newly created demand for the modern speakeasy, enterprising and maybe nefarious people with the means, seeing the potential for profit will make a business decision. Being that they are not a legit business with huge demand nonetheless, there are all kinds of rules they will choose to ignore. I am sure that some of the more conscientious will still ensure the safety and fair treatment of staff and guests alike, while I have no doubt others would not care in the slightest. But not even the most caring and conscientious person embarking on such an enterprise would give a second thought to paying staff under the table and not paying taxes. They couldn’t, for it would give them away. So huge demand, big money, no taxes, no regulation. This is the incentive.
It is hard to fathom the depths of mindlessness that goes into these decisions. For not considering the individual’s right to choose, “they” have incentivized criminal behaviour. For making something so benign as holding a large gathering of humans illegal, criminal behaviour has been normalized and becomes much more dangerous for the individual party goer. Once you make a business illegal, only the criminals will partake. Meaning, Joe BC will not start up an illegal speakeasy, but has no qualms attending. Only the people who are OK with getting arrested and going to jail would enter into such a business.
This is the exact argument made for cannabis. We finally figure that out, then we do this?
Smarten up B.C.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Can government be trusted with a vaccine?
Dear Editor:
If one vaccine is developed and tested to our standards, will Canadians accept and trust our government?
When the annual flu comes each year, scientists select two or three from the 120 or so new strains, then develop a so called vaccine to prevent you from developing those 2-3 flus.
One year, I recall, our trusted government in Ottawa bought $1.5 billion worth of vaccine, but most Canadians refused to accept it.
The government offered leftover vaccines to Mexico and to Poland. Both countries refused the offer. The government offers vaccines “free” to seniors, handicapped and so on, but getting rid of the surplus seems to be a problem.
One gentleman I met says he took the vaccine, stating “well, its free” so I had to explain that only fallen arches, hemorrhoids and ingrown toenails are free — your tax money pays for the vaccines.
I understand that smallpox and polio were very successful vaccines, but will the government be certain that the new vaccine for the coronavirus will be tested and proven before it is used on Canadians?
Will the government buy made-in-USA, made-in-Canada or made-in-Russia vaccines?
Many billions of dollars are at stake and so are many potential lives if we end up getting a false or unproven vaccine that could be even worse than the coronavirus.
I know we can “trust our government in Ottawa” with our tax dollars, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would never think of using or stealing money from our taxpayers.
Trudeau never lied to Canadians about electoral reform, SNC Lavalin etc. So, let us all wait with our sleeves rolled up to see what the monkeys in Ottawa can come up with next.
It may even be a rich Liberal backbencher who will develop and market the “new vaccine.”
Keep the money in house? Corruption is never far away.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Basran has the wrong vision for downtown
Dear Editor:
In a local interview, I heard Mayor Colin Basran relate that his goal on becoming a city councillor nine years ago was to transform Kelowna’s downtown. And in his words, “boy has it changed.”
I also listened to an executive in the Kelowna city planning department surprisingly state that it was not their department, armed as it is with the OCP, that drives the city development, but the developers.
So here we have Basran, basking in the glow of his own hype of being a visionary when all he and council are doing is passively allowing developers to do what they are doing in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, which is to build on the location and to the height they desire.
A visionary would get away from this North American model and turn to cities in Europe, or New Orleans, for inspiration. Low residential buildings, even downtown, with character where there can be interaction between residents and pedestrians.
Our downtown could use B.C. materials, visible to passersby to showcase our province. We could have Indigenous-themed buildings.
Where are the Indigenous architects like Douglas Cardinal whose works flow out of the land? We need to complement the lake, not pile up 2-4 storey parking podiums. We live in a rural valley, yet mayor and council are allowing development in the image of Yaletown.
And on the former RCMP property the Basran vision sees more highrise apartments. How original.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Canadian people want the border to remain closed
Dear Editor:
There are 13 states that share a border with Canada. They are; Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and Maine.
Along our border with the United States of America, as of Aug. 6, there had been 984,795 Americans infected with Covid 19 and 55,231 people in those states have died.
Looking at the same day, Canada had a total of 118,561 COVID-19 cases and our total number of deaths is 8,966.
Do those numbers give you some idea why the United States wants to open the border? Americans know that it’s safer for them to go to Canada than remain at home.
Those numbers are just a total for border states. Lurking in the background are another 37 states with a total of over five million COVID-19 cases, rising by over 50,000 cases a day. If those numbers aren’t enough, the death total in the United States is at 162,804 and rising by over 1,000 deaths a day.
If we ever needed a good reason to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed, this is it. The U.S. has 50 times as many COVID-19 cases as Canada and their death rate is 20 times higher than Canada.
In Canada we have followed the science, practised social distancing and the wearing of face masks. In the United States, they ignored the science, opened businesses while the COVID-19 curve was climbing and listened to witch doctors, charlatans and politicians.
It’s easy to identify charlatans: their unstinting, uncompromising refusal to engage in a serious and charitable way with views other than their own. Their lack of respect for intelligent people and experts, their conspiracy mongering and consistent emotionality and their lack of regard for evidence.
Sound like anyone we know?
The last survey I saw showed that over 70% of Canadians want to keep the border closed, but keeping the border closed isn’t our decision. That decision will be made in Ottawa by politicians, so our job is to let those politicians know that we, the taxpaying citizens of Canada, want the border to remain closed until the U.S. has COVID-19 under control to the same extent that Canada has it under control.
Closed to all Americans except essential services, closed to all traffic except essential services. Closed to all planes, trains, vehicles, boats, bicycles and walking traffic, except essential services. In other words, close the border until we the people say it’s safe to open it. This message has to get to the politicians in Ottawa, because knowing politicians; they will open the border when it suits them, not when it suits the taxpayers of Canada.
Vair Clendenning, Kelowna
Grim message on environment needs to be heard
Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor harshly criticized the group Extinction Rebellion for its dire predictions.
Fair enough, nobody likes gloom and doom. However, think about this: climate change is already fueling a feedback loop where the more the planet warms, the more CO2 is released from fires, along with methane from melting permafrost and many other such accelerants of warming.
The alarm has been sounding ever louder over the last 20 years. Yet during that time, the population has gone up by over a billion (another feedback loop), people keep buying bigger and more houses and vehicles (even if they are more efficient) and plant and animal species and numbers have more than halved.
Our economy is a tangled web requiring more products using more energy and water, more mining, creating more waste products often too complex to recycle, more deforestation, etc.
Nobody is able to effectively address these issues because governments’ attention gets siphoned off by economies dependent on growth, mounting crises management and political dogfights borne of each government’s powerlessness to address the rising number of problems that result from the tangled web of our economy.
You may not like the message of extinction rebellion, but if you have children, you owe it to them to get scared.
Anthony Neville, Kelowna
Erin O’Toole out of touch with the times
Dear Editor:
In this “era of wokeness” along with the ascension of Black Lives Matter into the public consciousness, I believe that it would be detrimental to the Conservative Party of Canada to have Erin O’Toole as party leader.
In the post-English debate media availability in June, O’Toole was asked several times if he believed systemic racism exists. He wouldn’t say it did. He looked very weak, at one point asking the journalist to define systemic racism for him.
O’Toole will hand the Trudeau Liberals an easy victory during the next election, should he become Tory leader and Canada cannot afford another four years of Justin Trudeau.
Gila Kibner, Penticton
Thanks to those who saved our neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
Last Thursday, our lives had the potential to be dramatically altered, along with our Sage Mesa neighbours when a grass fire near the Highway 97 erupted in the early morning hours.
It is with absolute gratitude that we say thank you to the RCMP, Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, the Penticton Indian Band fire department, the City of Penticton fire department and the B.C. Forestry Service fire crews, along with John Chapman of Pine Hills Golf Course.
Perched from above the fire, we watched their flawless, high-tempo
organization and response to fight a fire that had all of the potential to offer devastating results.
These organizations and individuals showed their true professionalism and honed skills in a successful fight against that fire.
To each and every person responsible for saving our neighbourhood, please accept our heartfelt appreciation and respect.
Pam and Blaine Peterson, Sage Mesa