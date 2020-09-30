Buyers beware building in our heritage area
Dear Editor:
I had to wait almost a month to settle down to write this letter; Coun. Luke Stack, you infuriate me with your comments.
To quote: “I was disappointed to hear people misaligning other people’s motives tonight. To bring up and suggest people have certain motives I think is improper” (The Daily Courier, “Heritage Catch -22,” Aug. 15).
What is improper is you and city council allowing this to happen.
When people purchase property in the heritage area, that is where it is, not another of the hundreds of neighbourhoods in Kelowna, it is the heritage area. The price of admission is that, keep properties heritage, period.
It appears that if you come and “cry” in front of city council you get what you want.
Say what you will about the buyers, they must do their due diligence in the property they are purchasing and be able to afford it.
I’d like to be a member of the “on the Lake group,” but the price of admission is above me, so guess what, I don’t live there. Being heritage and keeping it that way should be the cost of living in the heritage area.
I can site many homes in the heritage area where the owners paid the price to have a home in the area, building and renovating to fit.
People are going to be called out for their motives and it will get personal. The reason for that is the perception council has created; it looks like you are being played like a fiddle by developers.
The property on the corner of Park Avenue and Long Street should be what the purchaser said it was going to be — a renovated heritage home, not a new design that fits the heritage concept, and not subdivided.
We have seen more than three properties purchased and then put up for development: commercial on the bottom, condos on the top, subdivided lots, major changes to usage after the first presentation.
Why isn’t city council saying “no, renovate the whole building.”
Dave McClellan, Kelowna
COVID-19 storms through Canada’s coffers
Dear Editor:
Liberals won power long before Covid-19. They promised to improve our country’s infrastructure by spending a modest $10 billion and that they would balance the budget.
The promise was immediately broken.
They spent recklessly.
Our debt reached $30 billion during the first year of Liberal rule. Balancing the budget was totally ignored.
We all need to understand that deficit spending forces us, our children and theirs to pay exorbitant taxes, perhaps for a lifetime. Everyone loses except the elite who run the country (and certain privileged charities).
The government foolishly threw money into one wasteful waste bin after another, many billions of Canadian taxpayer dollars — $62 billion in their first quarter.
Revenues were good. Taxes on our citizens were harshly increased for climate change and particularly to assist the UN and WHO, two overpoweringly Chinese communist influenced organizations.
Prosperous times were wasted. No money was saved for a rainy day.
Little was mentioned about infrastructure until 2020 when the government scrambled to find records for their claim that 50,000 infrastructure projects had been accomplished.
They claimed to have found 30,000, so they said they were confidential. Since when have infrastructure projects become confidential?
Where did the money go?
Some estimates are that had the Trudeau government followed the fiscal policies of the Chrétien government and run small surpluses, we would have entered the Covid-19 era with roughly $95 billion less in federal debt.
The rainy day came. It was a full-fledged category 5 storm of almost insurmountable severity.
The Covid-19 storm killed thousands and revealed that the cupboard was bare of protective equipment and finances.
The economy crashed and businesses went bust while our government swallowed the WHO propaganda hook, line and sinker.
Covid-19 moved us from a $28 billion deficit to $343 billion in 2020.
The throne speech presented nothing to help Canadians. More debt. Liberal spending of billions on a green new deal with no plan for recovery.
More regurgitated promises that were broken previously.
It’s time to stop this reckless, incompetent elite Liberal PM and cabinet with our vote.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
RBG’s death putting America on wrong path
Dear Editor:
As Ruth Bader Ginsburg is laid to rest by our American neighbours, I find myself compelled to offer my heartfelt condolences for such an enormous loss to the forward progression of a society.
An incredible women who accomplished so much should not be forgotten nor that which she accomplished.
I struggle with the possibility that because of her loss, the United States — one of the greatest nations on earth — faces the very real possibility of returning to what women, Blacks, minorities, LGBTQ, immigrants and ordinary poor people suffered through 150 years ago.
It is time for religious bigots to “Judge not lest ye be judged” and stop pointing a moral compass at others when many of them do not even treat their neighbours as themselves.
It’s time for them to read the whole “good book” and not just pick and chose a few passages here and there.
Louise Gibson, Kelowna