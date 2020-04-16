Trudeau’s family seems to play by different rules
Dear Editor:
My kids have not seen the inside of a school since March 13, a once-in-a-lifetime football opportunity has been cancelled for my son, our entire spring flag football season for my three boys has been cancelled, and a dance has been cancelled for my daughter.
I have not been to the office in a month, working from home, but starting to get the feeling not everybody in the office is doing the same and I may just be building myself a glass ceiling following the rules while others do not.
All this sacrifice, and then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to go to his cottage on the lake.
My parents called today and said they are coming to Kelowna from Osoyoos to go to Costco and were going to stop by for lunch. I said we are social distancing, very awkward to tell my parents they can’t come, and they tell me, well what about Trudeau? He did it, we are healthy. You guys are healthy. Why not?
So what do I tell them? I am trying my best. We have made so many sacrifices already. It seems counterintuitive to even have lunch with my parents, like what’s the point of all the sacrifices so far if we make even that one exception, but when we all see Trudeau’s example, I really just don’t know what to say.
I am on the fence myself about all this. I am not sure why it is required, I disagree that we should shut down our country, our economy, our kids’ sports, but we can’t very well say I’m not doing it.
My kids have now lost an entire year of youth sports. Do you know how often you get to be 12, 10, or 8 years old and play sports? It’s not like they can go back and be a 10-year-old again. There are only a few years that they get to participate. Their year has been ruined, their childhood destroyed one sport season at a time.
I wanted to express my frustration at Trudeau’s total lack of leadership and disregard for the rules he expects us all to follow.
I have decided next election I am not going to vote. This will be the first time I am eligible and do not participate. I feel that by voting, I am legitimizing this farce we call a democracy.
What if they held an election and nobody came? As it is, rarely half the people participate yet it is called a mandate. What a joke. I am just a slave.
Sincerely frustrated and depressed,
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Bylands headlines may have created some confusion
Dear Editor:
I would like to point out that over the past two days you have, in my opinion, done a great disservice to a long-standing, quality family business
Your April 14 front-page story on COVID-19 contained a secondary headline reading “Only 1 other worker contracts coronavirus at garden centre.”
On April 15, again on the front page, you moved it to the primary spot, reading “Virus remains at garden centre.” Even your own reporting at the outset of this unfortunate outbreak amongst farm workers in the Bylands commercial nursery operation, pointed out that Bylands Garden Centre and the commercial nursery are separate businesses, and that the workers involved had nothing to do with the garden centre.
Now, on the very day the garden centre was re-opening with all the appropriate anti-COVID measures in place, the public has been led to believe there are new cases at the garden centre.
I am not associated with the business, but do have sympathy for all they have gone through and respect their efforts both in the handling of the outbreak with the farm workers and their efforts to provide a safe place we can go to buy some flowers and gardening supplies. After all, gardening is one of the activities the provincial health officer frequently recommends.
I hope you will correct this unfortunate error in terminology and that it will get as much prominence as did the erroneous references to the garden centre.
Doug Gossoo, Kelowna
You’ll find God in the hearts of pandemic helpers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Palm Sunday was not a victory parade,” by Jim Taylor
Taylor concludes his April 4 article: “The people in the streets that day just didn’t get it. And when we turn Palm Sunday into a victory party, we don’t get it either.”
The people welcoming Jesus were right to praise him as king, and expect he had come to establish God’s kingdom and reconcile people to God.
They were wrong in how they expected him to do it.
Go to the CNN website and search “Part 6: Entire CNN coronavirus town hall (April 9)” to watch a discussion with Pastor Rick Warren (The Purpose Driven Life), Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Warren said “... we’re not the first Christians to stay at home in fear on Resurrection Day because that’s actually what happened at the very first Easter.” He said the disciples were huddled in a locked home, fearing the authorities.
Gupta asked: “Where’s God in a pandemic? Why does God allow such a harmful thing to happen?”
Warren replied: “The answer is he’s in the hearts of his people. All those people you see out there helping others, that’s God in the hearts of those people.”
His answer to question two: “This is not Heaven. This is Earth. In Heaven, everything’s done perfectly. There is no sadness, no sorrow, no sickness, no stress. None of that’s true here on Earth. That’s why we’re praying the Lord’s Prayer: ‘Thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven,’ because on Earth, it’s rarely done.”
He said our freedom of choice is our greatest gift and our greatest curse because “I don’t always choose the right thing, and I hurt people, sometimes intentionally, sometimes unintentionally.”
Go to the 100 Huntley Street website and search for “Dr. Craig Evans” (New Testament scholar). You will find several conversations with Evans about the evidence for Jesus’ existence, crucifixion and resurrection.
While there, search for “Dr. Paul Maier” to watch his two-part Easter discussion. Maier holds the title of professor emeritus, Russell H. Seibert Professor of Ancient History at Western Michigan University.
On YouTube, there are several versions of the 1995 song “Liquid” by Jars of Clay.
The song concludes:
Blood-stained brow
He wasn’t broken for nothing
Arms nailed down
He didn’t die for nothing
He didn’t die for nothing
This is the one thing
The one thing that I know
David Buckna, Kelowna
Conservatives were trying to be confrontational
Dear Editor:
The critical wage subsidy legislation, passed last weekend, was held up by Conservatives who didn’t want to conduct a virtual parliament, because they insisted there were too many technical problems.
They instead wanted an in-person parliamentary meeting with reduced numbers, because they said, they saw opportunity for abuse and didn’t trust the Liberals — even after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau willingly welcomed opposition scrutiny, because he felt the legislation was important.
On the other hand, Liberals rightly worried that an in-person meeting would send the wrong message to Canadians, when social distancing is still the prime way of slowing the coronavirus and an in-person meeting would expose cabinet ministers to possible infection.
Searching for relevance in the middle of a gruelling pandemic, the Conservatives’ rationale on this appeared confrontational, not principled.
The Liberals had already amended the legislation to address original Conservative concerns; facilitating a virtual parliamentary meeting to speed along the release of needed funds to working Canadians would have been a non-partisan way to send the right message — a unified Canada, strong and free.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Here’s how to really help oil and gas workers
Dear Editor:
Help out workers of the oil and gas industry by paying for retraining them in clean-energy sectors.
Let’s rebuild green!
Tracy Howe, Lake Country
Many ways to feel down about the coronavirus
Dear Editor:
This novel coronavirus is getting me down. Lack of preparedness has been a letdown. Experts say there’s a need for a crackdown, to prevent a potential societal meltdown.
Nobody wants to risk shopping downtown. Businesses are concerned about a shutdown.
Staring outside from dawn ’til sundown, feels like a classical criminal shakedown. Hopefully there will be a short countdown to the day the virus suffers a breakdown.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Email letters to: letters@ok.bc.ca