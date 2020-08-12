Horgan’s licence plate comment ridiculous
Dear Editor:
Re: “If you don’t like it, take the bus,” (Courier, June 28).
Do I have it right? Is the B.C. Premier now saying that discrimination is OK in the eyes of the NDP government?
If a person can be judged and then harassed on the licence plate on their car, does this mean that a woman who feels harassed at work can simply be told to change her apparel and go find a different job? Just what kind of province are we becoming?
Glenn W. Sinclair, Ph.D, Penticton
Premier puts life of Albertans in danger
Dear Premier John Horgan:
Thank you for putting a target on the backs of my children and grandchildren due to your reckless comment on Alberta licence plates (Courier, June 28).
I have a son and grandchildren who live in Maple Ridge. Three weeks out of the month, he works in Alberta in the gas business so you and your looney friends on the left can have affordable natural gas and his tax payments.
He has a truck with 2,000 pounds of equipment and Alberta plates that he drives home to see his children he supports, how is he supposed to take transit? If he visits me in Summerland, there is no transit.
You have placed a target on him for driving, and if the girls are with him, you have a target on their backs.
Why such a reckless statement? You live in your ivory tower in Victoria supported by your union friends who you are paying off big time with your stunningly bad decisions and have done nothing during the pandemic.
You hide behind the skirt of Dr. Bonnie Henry and then make diktats and pontificate when you feel like it so that your inner circle feels good about itself.
If his truck is harmed if the girls are in it when some crazed member of your crazy band of followers attacks it, then I hold you personally responsible.
My other son and family live in Grande Prairie, and you have made them feel unwelcome to visit me at my home in Summerland. If I visit them, you have made me and my B.C. licence plate a target.
Why?
Check the Vancouver International Airport website. You and your friend, the prime minister, are still allowing flights in from Asia ... daily. You allow flights from Europe daily. You allow flights from the U.S. and the rest of Canada.
Why do you pick on those of us with family in both provinces? The recent outbreak in Kelowna came not from Alberta, but Vancouver.
As a small businessperson, you have done nothing for me and the thousands of other businesses. As someone who sells into other provinces, you have said it’s OK for them to attack me and my business.
Please apologize and redo your statement. Words have consequences, and in this case, you have put my children and grandchildren at risk
Ron Kubek, Summerland
Harsh example of the injustice system
Dear Editor:
Canada’s justice system is laughable. 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and 68-year-old Richard Jones were murdered by Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam. The convicted Kam murdered these people with a hatchet.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Laura Gerow said during her recent decision that the victims were innocent and defenceless strangers to Kam, who murdered them in their own home in a prolonged and vicious attack. Gerow ruled the request for consecutive sentences was not appropriate because it would have imposed an unduly long and harsh term. Unduly long and harsh? Guess what lady, murder is longer and much harsher. How many people does one have to kill to get more than one life sentence? Is there some formula Justices use, perhaps five or 10. Consecutive sentences should be the norm otherwise why stop with just one?
Gord Marshall, Kelowna
Marching for right not to wear masks
Dear Editor:
It is truly painful to see so many Canadians marching to declare their rights (not to wear masks).
We appear to be raising sheeple who want to follow in the footsteps of our American neighbours who would have us believe the rights of the individual are more important than the lives of others.
I can’t say I totally blame them, living so close to the U.S. and having so much of our news come from below the border it is easy to feel, at times, that we are the same as them. We are NOT.
We all live in a society and as such have an obligation to the others not to take actions that put society as a whole in danger.
If health officials decide that wearing masks is good for our safety, then not wearing one would be a breach of our obligation to the rest of the members.
Not taking precautions with COVID is surely as dangerous as standing in the middle of a street and firing a rifle indiscriminately in any direction.
I must also lay blame at the feet of our current PM who is unwilling to address mistakes made by his father and correct them.
What I speak of is the Canadian “Charter of rights and freedoms.”
This is one bill that should NEVER have come into being in its present form.
When you live in a society, a lopsided bill like this spells doom for the continuance of our society.
Rights and Freedoms without responsibilities and obligations will surely mean the breakdown of that society.
Please, ALL politicians, get together and figure out a way to make our society stronger not weaker. I do believe this is not who most of us want to be.
Taking care of they neighbour is not just for those who are religious but for all who live in a society.
Gary Blidook, Kelowna
Trudeau Messiah? Nope, he’s a pariah
Dear Editor:
It is always fun to end the week on a humorous note, and Zoltan Lawrence (“Disagreeable folks clearly are leftists,” The Okanagan Weekend, letters, July 25) never fails to amuse. He entertains us with a quick story from 16 years ago about a hypothetical document that no longer exists (if it ever did other than in his imagination).
Keeping to the theme, he reminds us of another urban legend (no supporting evidence on the web) from the 1960s involving WAC Bennett. After which American Mitt Romney is brought into the piece. I suppose these minor examples are to make the current PM and finance minister’s criminal breach of ethics and corruption fade in comparison.
I am surprised that he didn’t throw in another attack on something Harper supposedly did back in 2006 as is usually his main event. Possibly it was edited out for the sake of brevity but would have added to the entertainment factor.
Unfortunately these examples are so trivial in nature, compared with current events, that they demonstrate how desperate the Liberals and their spokespersons have become to deflect attention from their corruption and misdeeds. To now discover the $943 million was given to the
investment property arm of the WE “charity,” and not to the “charity” itself, was another incredible revelation of criminal behaviour.
In his conclusion “Even Jesus Christ himself would be a pariah in some circles” he has dramatically hit the nail on the head. He and his Liberal friends think Justin Trudeau IS the new Messiah. For them he can do no wrong. Justin himself is totally convinced he walks on water and thus can do anything he wants because of divine right. This entitlement does not forgive unethical criminal behaviour.
So I guess he IS a Pariah in my mind, and definitely NOT the new Messiah.
Alan Nichols, Kelowna